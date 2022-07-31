Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs Pakistan Live cricket score and ball by ball commentary, CWG 2022: Pakistan are 0/1 as India strike early
India vs Pakistan Live cricket score and ball by ball commentary, CWG 2022: Pakistan are 0/1 as India strike early

India vs Pakistan Live cricket score and ball by ball commentary, CWG 2022: Pakistan are 0/1 as India strike early

India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 Live cricket score and ball by ball commentary: Light rain continues to play hide and seek in Birmingham and has delayed of the much-anticipated India-Pakistan contest in Birmingham.

16:27 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE 
WICKET! That's the early breakthrough that India were looking for. The slight movement has done the trick. Meghna bowled that full, on that corridor of uncertainity, moving away from the right-hander and Iram Javed who tried to drive that one through the off side only ended up edging that

16:24 (IST)

After 1 overs,Pakistan Women 0/0 ( Muneeba Ali (W) 0 , Iram Javed 0)

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE 
What a fine over first up. Renuka has given nothing away. The Pakistan openers are looking to break the shackles right form the beginning but these are testing conditions

16:21 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE 
The players are out in the middle. Renuka is bowling the first over for India. 

16:13 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE 
The rain has cost us some overs as it would be 18 overs per side. The Powerplay has been reduced to five overs

16:07 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE 
Playing XI
Pakistan: Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali(w), Bismah Maroof(c), Omaima Sohail, Aliya Riaz, Kainat Imtiaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan, Anam Amin

16:07 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE 
Playing XI
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues,  Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh

16:06 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE 
The light rain has gone away but the covers are still on. We can expect the LIVE ACTION to commence in sometime now

16:01 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE 
And we will have a delay again, it seems. The drizzle has started again after the toss 

15:57 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE 
Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first

15:48 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE 
The sun is out in Birmingham and we can expect the toss to happen in sometime. The covers are also going off

Load More

Highlights

title-img
India vs Pakistan Live cricket score and ball by ball commentary, CWG 2022: Pakistan are 0/1 as India strike early

India vs Pakistan, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES: Pakistan opted to bat. (Photo Source: BCCI Women/Twitter)

India Women vs Pakistan Women CWG 2022 LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the CWG 2022 fixture between India and Pakistan

India vs Pakistan Commonwealth Games: India women's team will be playing arch rivals Pakistan in their second CWG 2022 encounter in Birmingham on Sunday. Both the sides are coming into this game after suffering defeats in their respective games. While India lost to Australia, Pakistan were outplayed by Barbados in their first encounter of the tournament.

Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally

India were in a good position at one stage after reducing Australia to 49/5 while chasing 155 but an unbeaten 52 off 35 balls from Ashleigh Gardner and a quick-fire 20-ball 37 from Grace Harris got the side over the line by three wickets.

Both India and Pakistan would now be looking to get off the mark in the points table.

SQUADS

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad,Yastika Bhatia, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Pooja Vastrakar, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwer, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan

When is India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match?

The India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match is scheduled to take place on 31st July, 2022 (Sunday).

Where will India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time will India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match start?

The India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match will begin at 3:30pm (IST) while the toss will take place at 3pm (IST).

How can I watch the India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match?

The India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match will be available on Sony Sports Network and you can live stream the game on SonyLIV app as well. Firstpost will also run the LIVE BLOG for the encounter.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 31, 2022 16:28:05 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Commonwealth Games: Renuka's sensational spell in vain as Australia beat India in thrilling opener
First Cricket News

Commonwealth Games: Renuka's sensational spell in vain as Australia beat India in thrilling opener

Renuka Thakur picked four early wickets to put Australia on the back foot. But Ashleigh Gardner top-scored for Australia with a 35-ball 52 not out.

Commonwealth Games: Barbados skipper Hayley Matthews confident of beating India
First Cricket News

Commonwealth Games: Barbados skipper Hayley Matthews confident of beating India

Barbados are clubbed in group A with Pakistan, India, and Australia and to have any chance of progressing into the semi-finals, they will need to beat either tournament favourites Australia or India, the runners-up in the last T20 World Cup in 2020.

CWG 2022: India will aim for gold medal, says Smriti Mandhana
First Cricket News

CWG 2022: India will aim for gold medal, says Smriti Mandhana

The Indian team will try to replicate Neeraj Chopra's feat at the Olympics. Chopra's gold medal gave Smriti Mandhana goosebumps.