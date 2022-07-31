India vs Pakistan Live cricket score and ball by ball commentary, CWG 2022: Pakistan are 0/1 as India strike early

India Women vs Pakistan Women CWG 2022 LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the CWG 2022 fixture between India and Pakistan

India vs Pakistan Commonwealth Games: India women's team will be playing arch rivals Pakistan in their second CWG 2022 encounter in Birmingham on Sunday. Both the sides are coming into this game after suffering defeats in their respective games. While India lost to Australia, Pakistan were outplayed by Barbados in their first encounter of the tournament.

India were in a good position at one stage after reducing Australia to 49/5 while chasing 155 but an unbeaten 52 off 35 balls from Ashleigh Gardner and a quick-fire 20-ball 37 from Grace Harris got the side over the line by three wickets.

Both India and Pakistan would now be looking to get off the mark in the points table.

SQUADS

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad,Yastika Bhatia, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Pooja Vastrakar, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwer, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan

When is India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match?

The India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match is scheduled to take place on 31st July, 2022 (Sunday).

Where will India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time will India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match start?

The India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match will begin at 3:30pm (IST) while the toss will take place at 3pm (IST).

How can I watch the India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match?

The India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match will be available on Sony Sports Network and you can live stream the game on SonyLIV app as well. Firstpost will also run the LIVE BLOG for the encounter.

