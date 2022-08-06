That's it from our side for this match. Hope you enjoyed our coverage. Stay with us for all the LIVE UPDATES from the competition
India Women beat England Women by 4 runs
|India Women
|England Women
|164/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.2
|160/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Maia Bouchier
|not out
|4
|5
|0
|0
|Sophie Ecclestone
|not out
|7
|2
|0
|1
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Sneh Rana
|4
|0
|28
|2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 152/6 (19.3)
|
8 (8) R/R: 16
Maia Bouchier 1(1)
Sophie Ecclestone 7(2)
|
Katherine Brunt 0(2) S.R (0)
c Harmanpreet Kaur b Sneh Rana
India vs England CWG 2022 Semi-final HIGHLIGHTS: India beat England by 4 runs to register a place in the final
India vs England LIVE SCORE
India will either face Australia or New Zealand in the gold medal match on Sunday
That's a WIN for India. They march into the final and have confirmed a medal in CWG 2022
WICKET! That's a WICKETTTTTT...Sneh Rana bowls a full toss to Brunt who tries to go over mid off but fails. Harmanpreet Kaur takes the sitter. England now need 13 from three balls
WICKET! That's a huge wicket. Sciver wanted the strike back but is short of crease. She had played this to the leg side and Smriti Mandhana stationed around the deep mid wicket region made a perfect throw to the wicket-keeper's end and the rest was done by Bhatia
SIX! Short one from Vastrakar andSciver pulls that over square leg. England needed that
WICKET! India get a wicket at a crucial stage. Amy Jones played that fuller delivery straight to the mid off fielder and Radha Yadav is quick enough to throw it back to Sneh Rana at the bowling end. Jones in gone for 31
After 16 overs,England Women 132/3 ( Natalie Sciver (C) 30 , Amy Jones (W) 29)
An expensive for India now. 15 came in that one. England are still in the game
India vs England LIVE SCORE
FOUR! England get an important boundary. Amy Jones hits that through the off side and will take four on that. England have started to accelerated now
After 14 overs,England Women 113/3 ( Natalie Sciver (C) 27 , Amy Jones (W) 13)
A good over for England as they get 9 runs including a boundary in that
India vs England LIVE SCORE
WICKET! That's a WICKETTTTTT...Sneh Rana bowls a full toss to Brunt who tries to go over mid off but fails. Harmanpreet Kaur takes the sitter. England now need 13 from three balls
WICKET! That's a huge wicket. Sciver wanted the strike back but is short of crease. She had played this to the leg side and Smriti Mandhana stationed around the deep mid wicket region made a perfect throw to the wicket-keeper's end and the rest was done by Bhatia
WICKET! India get a wicket at a crucial stage. Amy Jones played that fuller delivery straight to the mid off fielder and Radha Yadav is quick enough to throw it back to Sneh Rana at the bowling end. Jones in gone for 31
WICKET! Another one and that's a huge wicket. Length delivery, way outside off from Sneh Rana and Wyatt shuffles across, tries to negotiate it to the on side but only ends up playing it on to the stumps. England have lost three
WICKET! India have a wicket and what a perfect time to get one. Alice Capsey had played one in the air to the off side and went for the run. She called for a second but Wyatt wasn't really interested. Capsey was already half way through and was eventually short of crease at the non-striker's end as Bhatia threw the ball to Sneh Rana who did the rest
WICKET! Deepti Sharma has provided the breakthrough. Sophia Dunkley is trapped in front of the stumps while trying to sweep that away
WICKET! One more wicket goes down as Vastrakar is short of the crease at the non-striker's end while trying to go for the second run
WICKET! Brunt has a wicket finally. She bowls that short and Deepti Sharma gives room and tries to pull it but only manages to top edge it and Brunt takes the catch
WICKET! What a catch. An effort of that sorts was required to break the partnership. Freya Kemp bowls that short to Kaur who pulls it but finds Bouchier at deep square leg region. Bouchier takes a brilliant catch diving forward
WICKET! That's another one for England in a quick succession. Natalie Sciver comes round the wicket to Mandhana and bowls that full on to the stumps. Mandhana shuffles across and tries to go over the fielder stationed at short fine leg but fails to connect the stroke and is caught by Wong. India have lost both the openers now
WICKET! England have the first breakthrough. Kemp sends Shafali Verma back in the hut. The Indian opener is deceived with the pace, closing the face of the bat early on that back of the length ball while trying to pull it away but only manages to top edge it. Brunt stationed at mid off takes an easy catch
India vs England CWG 2022 Semi-final HIGHLIGHTS: India have entered the gold medal match after beating England in the semi-final
India vs England CWG 2022 semi-final: India face England in the semi-final match of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. While England are coming into this game on the back of three wins in the group stage, India defeated Pakistan and Barbados to make it to semis.
Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally
Squads
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Taniya Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
England: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver(c), Amy Jones(w), Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn, Bryony Smith, Freya Davies, Kate Cross
