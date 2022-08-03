India vs Barbados, CWG 2022 LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by Ball commentary: India are 39/1 in 5 overs

India Women vs Barbados Women CWG 2022 LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, catch all live updates from CWG 2022 match between India women and Barbados women: Barbados have won the toss and they have elected to bowl first



India vs Barbados CWG 2022: The Indian women's team will be up against Barbados in the CWG 2022 fixture in Birmingham. The two teams have two points and the winner of this game will march ahead into the semis.

Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally

As far as the other three teams are concerned, Australia from Group A and England and New Zealand from Group B have already made the qualification.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.