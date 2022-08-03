Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • India vs Barbados, CWG 2022 LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by Ball commentary: India are 39/1 in 5 overs

Barbados Women Vs India Women LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Barbados Women Vs India Women At Edgbaston, Birmingham, 03 August, 2022

03 August, 2022
Starts 22:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
India Women

India Women

40/1 (5.1 ov)

Match 10
Barbados Women

Barbados Women

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India Women Barbados Women
40/1 (5.1 ov) - R/R 7.74

Play In Progress

Shafali Verma - 15

Jemimah Rodrigues - 12

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Shafali Verma Batting 15 10 3 0
Jemimah Rodrigues Batting 12 14 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Shamilia Connell 3 0 18 0
Aaliyah Alleyne 0.1 0 1 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 5/1 (1.2)

35 (35) R/R: 9.13

Smriti Mandhana 5(7) S.R (71.42)

lbw b Shanika Bruce
India vs Barbados, CWG 2022 LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by Ball commentary: India are 39/1 in 5 overs

India vs Barbados, CWG 2022 LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by Ball commentary: India are 39/1 in 5 overs

India Women vs Barbados Women CWG 2022 LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, catch all live updates from CWG 2022 match between India women and Barbados women: Barbados have won the toss and they have elected to bowl first

22:50 (IST)
four

India vs Barbados LIVE SCORE
FOUR! Second four of the over. Bruce bowls that full and wide giving Verma enough time to hammer that over extra cover

Full Scorecard
22:46 (IST)
four

India vs Barbados LIVE SCORE
FOUR! Barbados haven't really fielded well so far. Second mis field in the over. The bowler bowls that back of the length, offers some width on it and Verma plays to the off side and eventually gets a boundary

Full Scorecard
22:42 (IST)
four

India vs Barbados LIVE SCORE
FOUR! Slower one, fulli n length, outside off from Bruce and Jemimah drives that through the covers for a four

Full Scorecard
22:40 (IST)
wkt

India vs Barbados LIVE SCORE
Barbados have the breakthrough and it's a huge wicket. Smriti Mandhana has been trapped in front of the stupms by Shanika Bruce. The left-handed batter was deceived with the pace as she tried to slog that fuller delivery but completely missed it. The on field umpires had given that not out initially but the DRS has worked. The review shows three reds and Mandhana has to walk back

Full Scorecard
22:32 (IST)

India vs Barbados LIVE SCORE
FOUR! India and Smriti Mandhana are off the mark with a fine boundary. Length ball from the bowler and Mandhana pulls that nicely through the leg side

Full Scorecard
22:31 (IST)

India vs Barbados LIVE SCORE
The players are out in the middle. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma open the innings for India. Shamilia Connell will bowl the first over

Full Scorecard
22:20 (IST)

India vs Barbados LIVE SCORE
The winner of this match will register a place in the semi-final of the tournament. India and Barbados have same points but the Indian team is placed at number two at the moment with a better NRR

Full Scorecard
22:14 (IST)

India vs Barbados LIVE SCORE
Playing XI
Barbados: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews (capt), Kycia Knight (wk), Kyshona Knight, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Alisa Scantlebury, Shakera Selman, Shaunte Carrington, Shamilia Connell, Shanika Bruce

Full Scorecard
22:12 (IST)

India vs Barbados LIVE SCORE
Playing XI
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh

Full Scorecard
22:02 (IST)

India vs Barbados LIVE SCORE
Barbados have won the toss and they have elected to bowl first

Full Scorecard
Load More

India vs Barbados, CWG 2022 LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by Ball commentary: India are 39/1 in 5 overs

India vs Barbados CWG 2022, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES: Barbados elected to bowl first. (Photo Source: BCCI Women/Twitter)

India Women vs Barbados Women CWG 2022 LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, catch all live updates from CWG 2022 match between India women and Barbados women: Barbados have won the toss and they have elected to bowl first

India vs Barbados CWG 2022: The Indian women's team will be up against Barbados in the CWG 2022 fixture in Birmingham. The two teams have two points and the winner of this game will march ahead into the semis.

Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally
As far as the other three teams are concerned, Australia from Group A and England and New Zealand from Group B have already made the qualification.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 03, 2022 22:56:06 IST

