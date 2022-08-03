India vs Barbados, CWG 2022 LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by Ball commentary: India are 39/1 in 5 overs

India vs Barbados LIVE SCORE
FOUR! Second four of the over. Bruce bowls that full and wide giving Verma enough time to hammer that over extra cover
|India Women
|Barbados Women
|40/1 (5.1 ov) - R/R 7.74
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Shafali Verma
|Batting
|15
|10
|3
|0
|Jemimah Rodrigues
|Batting
|12
|14
|2
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Shamilia Connell
|3
|0
|18
|0
|Aaliyah Alleyne
|0.1
|0
|1
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 5/1 (1.2)
|
35 (35) R/R: 9.13
Shafali Verma 15(9)
Jemimah Rodrigues 12(14)
|
Smriti Mandhana 5(7) S.R (71.42)
lbw b Shanika Bruce
India Women vs Barbados Women CWG 2022 LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, catch all live updates from CWG 2022 match between India women and Barbados women: Barbados have won the toss and they have elected to bowl first
India vs Barbados LIVE SCORE
FOUR! Barbados haven't really fielded well so far. Second mis field in the over. The bowler bowls that back of the length, offers some width on it and Verma plays to the off side and eventually gets a boundary
FOUR! Slower one, fulli n length, outside off from Bruce and Jemimah drives that through the covers for a four
Barbados have the breakthrough and it's a huge wicket. Smriti Mandhana has been trapped in front of the stupms by Shanika Bruce. The left-handed batter was deceived with the pace as she tried to slog that fuller delivery but completely missed it. The on field umpires had given that not out initially but the DRS has worked. The review shows three reds and Mandhana has to walk back
FOUR! India and Smriti Mandhana are off the mark with a fine boundary. Length ball from the bowler and Mandhana pulls that nicely through the leg side
The players are out in the middle. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma open the innings for India. Shamilia Connell will bowl the first over
The winner of this match will register a place in the semi-final of the tournament. India and Barbados have same points but the Indian team is placed at number two at the moment with a better NRR
Playing XI
Barbados: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews (capt), Kycia Knight (wk), Kyshona Knight, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Alisa Scantlebury, Shakera Selman, Shaunte Carrington, Shamilia Connell, Shanika Bruce
Playing XI
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh
Barbados have won the toss and they have elected to bowl first
India vs Barbados CWG 2022: The Indian women's team will be up against Barbados in the CWG 2022 fixture in Birmingham. The two teams have two points and the winner of this game will march ahead into the semis.
Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally
As far as the other three teams are concerned, Australia from Group A and England and New Zealand from Group B have already made the qualification.
The left-arm spin of Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Radha Yadav were quite frankly pathetic. With such a massive boost from Renuka, with Deepti Sharma adding another wicket early, all the left-armers had to do was to keep it tight and on the stumps.
Considering the situation, the two players are unlikely to feature in the opener against Australia.
Harmanpreet, who has played in the World Cups before, is looking forward to a different experience.