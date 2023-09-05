India on Tuesday announced their 15-man squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 exactly a month before the opening fixture of the mega event in Ahmedabad.

The Men in Blue picked their World Cup 15 from the 17-man contingent that is currently in Sri Lanka for the 16th edition of the Asia Cup, with chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma making the announcement in Pallekele a day after their 10-wicket win over Nepal.

KL Rahul has been named in the World Cup squad even though he is yet to regain full fitness. Rahul sat out of India’s group-stage matches against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, with Ishan Kishan taking up his spot in the middle order and behind the stumps.

When asked about having to choose between Rahul and Kishan for the World Cup playing XI, especially in the aftermath of Kishan’s fighting 82 against a quality Pakistan attack on Saturday, Agarkar said it was a “happy headache” for the Men in Blue and that a decision would be taken once Rahul regains full fitness.

“Ishan Kishan played a lovely innings. You’d rather have a headache. There will be a conversation when KL Rahul returns. We’ll sit down and discuss. Happy to have two players who will fight for a place than the other way around,” former India all-rounder Agarkar said in a press conference in which he announced India’s World Cup XV alongside Rohit.

Ishan came to the rescue after the Men in Blue had suffered another top-order collapse and had been reduced to 66/4. The wicketkeeper-batter took charge in the middle overs with an attacking 82 off 81 balls, stitching a 138-run fifth-wicket partnership with vice-captain and all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who top-scored for the side with a 90-ball 87.

As a result of their fightback, the seven-time Asian champions ended up posting a competitive 266 on the board before rain made its way to Pallekele and ensured the match was washed out without the Pakistani batters facing a single delivery.

Read | Want to get into the phase I was before the 2019 World Cup, says Rohit

India skipper Rohit also made mention of Hardik’s contribution against Pakistan and felt his form in the World Cup would be crucial to the team’s success.

“Against Pakistan, Ishan and Hardik put their hand up and made themselves count. Hardik’s form will be crucial for us. He bowls and bats for us and the all-rounders will be useful for us. He also showed his maturity under pressure. These are good qualities of good batter. In the last year and half, he’s come up well with the bat and it will be important for us,” said the ‘Hitman’, who starred in India’s 10-wicket victory over Nepal on Monday with an unbeaten 74.

Middle-order batter Tilak Varma and seamer Prasidh Krishna are the two players from the Asia Cup travel party who failed to make it to the World Cup squad. Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who had been included as a travelling reserve for the continental event, was also overlooked.

Read | No one wants to win more than players, says Kohli on India’s World Cup hopes

The two-time world champions, who last won ICC’s showpiece event on home soil all the way back in 2011, are without any off-spinners with senior pro Ravichandran Ashwin and bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar both overlooked.

Additionally, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal did not find a place in the World Cup squad either.

India World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (vc), Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj