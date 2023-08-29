India were delivered a big blow in their preparations for the Asia Cup with KL Rahul still not full fit to return to international cricket. The wicketkeeper-batter has been ruled out of India’s opening two two matches, at least, against Pakistan and Nepal.

India are due to open their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on September 2 and face Nepal on September 4.

“Both him (KL Rahul) and Shreyas (Iyer) are in same boat. We are slightly cautious approach with KL (Rahul). We are hoping he will only miss first two games and will be available for the latter part of the tour (Asia Cup),” India coach Rahul confirmed in a media interaction on Tuesday.

Dravid added KL Rahul will stay back at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for a couple of more days. After his fitness is assessed on September 4, he will be available for next stage of the Asia Cup (if India qualify).

The former India batter Dravid added KL Rahul did both batting and wicket-keeping duties during the five-day training camp. The objective of keeping him at NCA was to ensure he got more match simulations.

India held a five-day training camp in Bengaluru ahead of the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, Pakistan. However, India will play their matches in the island nation.

KL Rahul has been out of all formats of the game since picking up a thigh injury during the Indian Premier League. He underwent thigh injury as a result.

KL Rahul’s fitness, or lack of, was addressed when India’s squad for the Asia Cup was announced by chief selector Ajit Agarkar. He had made clear that KL Rahul was still a question mark for the start of the Asia Cup. Those doubts have been confirmed now.

With KL Rahul not available for at least two matches, Ishan Kishan is expected to don the gloves. Sanju Samson is another option as a travelling reserve.

Meanwhile, there were positive news on another injury casualty with Shreyas Iyer deemed fit to return. Dravid confirmed the middle-order batter has looked good in training ahead of the Asia Cup.

“He looked pretty good, all about giving him more game time, hopefully it will come in Asia Cup. In terms of fitness, he has done really well, has batted really well, ticked all the boxes,” Dravid said after Team India’s national camp in Alur.

Dravid acknowledged that the uncertainty over the No 4 spot in the Indian team has cropped up largely due to injuries. “We knew 18-19 months back who the candidates are – Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. There was no doubt in our minds. Unfortunate, all three ended up being injured. What are the odds of that (happening)?” Dravid said.

Jasprit Bumrah made a smooth return to international cricket in the three-match T20I series against Ireland. The seamer had been out of action for 11 months and needed six months to recuperate from a back injury.

Bumrah, captain of the Indian cricket team in Ireland, picked up four wickets in two matches and earned Player of the Series honour.

“We have missed Jasprit Bumrah a lot over the past 2 years, hasn’t played a lot. Good to see him back. It does give us more options in pace bowling department especially in a long tournament like World Cup,” Dravid said about Bumrah.