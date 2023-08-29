Virat Kohli has enjoyed quite a journey in international cricket over the last 15 years. Having made his senior India debut in an ODI against Sri Lanka in 2008, Kohli is now gearing up for what will be his fourth ODI World Cup.

The 2023 ODI World Cup will be hosted by India, and will be held between 5 October and 19 November.

Kohli said that a “difficult” challenge like the World Cup still excites him, after more than a decade of playing international cricket.

Also read: Virat Kohli is perfect for No 4, he can put the innings together: AB de Villiers

“Any challenge in front of you, you look forward to it. When difficulty comes in front of you get excited. You don’t shy away from it. After 15 years I still like encounters, and the World Cup 2023 is one (challenge). It excites me, I need something new to, you know, propel me to another level,” Kohli said during a promotional event in Bengaluru.

India have not won the World Cup since 2011, the last time the country hosted the tournament. Kohli said that Team India players were hungry to win the World Cup, despite the pressure being there.

“The pressure is always there. The fans always say we want (the team) to win a cup very badly. I’d like to say not more than me. So, I’m in the right place. Honestly, I know the expectations are there and the emotions of the people are there. But please know that no one wants to win more than players,” he added.

Kohli, who introduced himself to the world by leading India to U19 World Cup glory in 2008, is not new to being part of tournament-winning squads. He even won the 2011 World Cup with India, and he reminisced his feelings on winning the tournament.

“My career highlight ïs obviously winning the World Cup in 2011. I was 23 at the time, and I probably didn’t understand the magnitude of it. But now at 34, and has played many World Cups, which we haven’t been able to win, So,I understand the emotions of all the senior players (in 2011).”

“All the more for Sachin Tendulkar, as it was his last World Cup. He had already played many World Cups by then and to win it in Mumbai, his hometown, was very special for him. I mean, it was stuff from dreams,” added the veteran.

Kohli said there was immense pressure on the team to lift the World Cup title 12 years back.

“I remember the amount of pressure there was on all the players when we were travelling, Thankfully, there was no social media back then. It would have been a nightmare, honestly. But through the airports, it was always just one thing — we need to win the Cup.

“The senior players were always under the pump and to handle all that pressure. It was just brilliant. And that night (after the WC win) in itself was something magical,” added Kohli.

India begin their World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai on 8 October. The marquee contest between India and Pakistan will be played in Ahmedabad on 14 October.