First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 24 Apr 25, 2018
BLR Vs CHE
Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets
IPL | Match 23 Apr 24, 2018
MUM Vs HYD
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs
BANW in SA May 04, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
BANW in SA May 06, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India captain Virat Kohli recommended for Khel Ratna, Rahul Dravid for Dronacharya award by BCCI

The BCCI has recommended former India captain Rahul Dravid for the prestigious Dronacharya award and once again nominated Virat Kohli for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna honour.

PTI, April 26, 2018

Kolkata: The BCCI has recommended former India captain Rahul Dravid for the prestigious Dronacharya award and once again nominated Virat Kohli for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna honour.

Virat Kohli celebrates after bringing up his 35th ODI ton. Image credit: Twitter/@ICC

Virat Kohli celebrates after bringing up his 35th ODI ton. Image credit: Twitter/@ICC

Legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar's name has been recommended for Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award.

CoA chief Vinod Rai confirmed Dravid's nomination for the Dronacharya award.

"Yes, we have sent a number of nominations in various categories to the government. Rahul is the BCCI nominee for the Dronacharya award," Rai told PTI.

Dravid has been nominated for successfully guiding the India U-19 team to World Cup title early this year. Under his guidance, the Colts batch of 2016 played the finals. He has worked with India A team also and is the bridge between international and junior cricket.

BCCI had stopped sending nominations for Dronacharya awards due to multiple coaches at times claiming credit for a player's success.

"It happened when a former India opener had signed two nominations where coaches claimed that the player worked under them. From then, we had stopped sending nominations," a senior BCCI official said.

"However when Rajkumar Sharma (Kohli coach) got Dronacharya award, it was a personal nomination. He was not BCCI nominee. For someone of Rahul's stature, we have decided to depart from convention," the official added.

As per Kohli's nomination for Khel Ratna, it has been learnt that BCCI has nominated the Indian captain him for the second time.

Kohli's name was sent in 2016 but being the Olympic year, the three stars of Rio, PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik and Deepa Karmakar were conferred with the award.

As far as Gavaskar is concerned, his contribution in Indian cricket as a player and then as a critique has been unquestionable.

Normally, the convention for Dhyan Chand award is to confer those who have not got Arjuna award during their playing days. However, Gavaskar is an Arjuna awardee.

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2018

Tags : #BCCI #Cricket #Cricket News #Dhyan Chand #Dronacharya #India #Khel Ratna #PV Sindhu #Rahul Dravid #Sakshi Malik #Sports #SportsTracker #Sunil Gavaskar #Vinod Rai #Virat Kohli

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 6 5 1 0 10
2
Punjab
 6 5 1 0 10
3
Hyderabad
 6 4 2 0 8
4
Kolkata
 6 3 3 0 6
5
Rajasthan
 6 3 3 0 6
6
Bangalore
 6 2 4 0 4
7
Mumbai
 6 1 5 0 2
8
Delhi
 6 1 5 0 2

Choose your

DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

Shikhar Dhawan
opt1
Siddarth Kaul
opt2
KL Rahul
opt3
R Ashwin
opt4

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7595 123
2 South Africa 6912 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 121
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all