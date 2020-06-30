India captain Virat Kohli describes 2014 Adelaide Test against Australia as ‘important milestone’

India skipper Virat Kohli, in a recent post on social media, recalled the first time he led the team in a Test series, describing it as a “very special and important Test”.

It was the 2014 Test in Adelaide between Australia and India and the then-India captain MS Dhoni had been rested for the first match as he was recuperating from an injury.

In a lengthy post, Kohli shared his experience of leading the side.

"Throwback to this very special and important Test in our journey as the Test team that we are today. Adelaide 2014 was a game filled with emotion on both sides and an amazing one for people to watch too,” Kohli wrote.

(2/2)..anything is possible if we put our mind to it because we committed to doing something which seemed very difficult to begin with but almost pulled it off. All of us committed to it. This will always remain a very important milestone in our journey as a test side. 🇮🇳💙 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 30, 2020

He said although the team did not cross the line being so close, it taught them that anything is possible if they put their mind to it. “We committed to doing something which seemed very difficult to begin with but almost pulled it off," he wrote.

Kohli further went on to add that the entire team was committed to it, stating, "This will always remain a very important milestone in our journey as a test side."

The first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide saw India lose by 48 runs despite Kohli's impressive knock of 141 runs in the second innings.

According to DNA, following the match, Kohli during a press conference had said that he cannot comment on his performance but he was really proud of the boys. He said that the players of his team took the game till the last day and last hour.

"The performances of individuals are different, I would have been happy if my hundreds had come in a winning cause," he added.