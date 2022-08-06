India beat England by four runs in CWG 2022 semis, enter gold medal match

Birmingham: India beat England by four runs to enter the final of the first-ever women's cricket event at the Commonwealth Games. Batting first, Harmanpreet Kaur-led India put up a total of 164/5 in their 20 overs and then restricted England to 160/6 in their 20 overs in the CWG 2022 semis on Saturday. Sneh Rana and Deepti Sharma bagged two and one wicket respectively, while three England batters ran themselves out.

The Indian team will now take on winner of the match between Australia & New Zealand in the gold-medal match, which is scheduled to be played on Sunday.

Just like India, England were at 113/3 in 14 overs, needing 48 runs off the last 30 balls. Amy Jones hit two fours in Shafali Verma's part-time off-spin to take 15 runs off the 16th over. A tight three run over from Deepti Sharma brought India back in the match.

With 30 runs needed off 18 runs, captain Nat Sciver called for a risky single and Amy Jones was run-out well short of the crease at the non-striker end from Radha Yadav's throw. Nat, despite not being at her fluent best, hit a six off Pooja Vastrakar and got leg byes.

But on the very next ball, she was caught short of the crease by a flat throw from Smriti Mandhana at deep mid-wicket. Despite having three fielders in the deep as they were slow on over rate, Sneh Rana defended 14 off the final over, including taking out Katherine Brunt, to assure India of its first medal in women's cricket at Commonwealth Games.

Vice-Captain @mandhana_smriti obliging the fans with some selfies pic.twitter.com/SFOjQn0Yw8 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) August 6, 2022

Earlier, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana slammed a blistering 23-ball fifty, the fastest by an Indian woman in the format to help India reached a competitive 164/5.

Apart from Smriti's knock of 61, laced with eight fours and three sixes, Jemimah Rodrigues applied finishing touches with an unbeaten 44 off 31 balls, hitting seven fours while Deepti Sharma hit a 20-ball 22, including two fours. For England, left-arm pacer Freya Kemp was pick of bowlers, taking 2-22 while Katherine Brunt and captain Nat Sciver took a wicket apiece.

On a fresh pitch, Smriti was going after the England bowlers from the word. She was accurate in her footwork, usage of crease, timing and placing the shots very well, all in an elegant manner. Katherine Brunt was hit for three boundaries while Alice Capsey was slammed for a brace of fours.

But the most delightful shot off Smriti's bat came through a heave over deep mid-wicket off pacer Issy Wong, an authoritative shot which made a cracking sound. She went to hit Issy for a four over mid-on before bringing out an exquisite slog-sweep and scoop for boundaries against Nat Sciver, as India reached fifty in just 4.3 overs.

Smriti greeted left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone with a pulled four over backward square leg to reach her fifty in just 23 balls. Shafali Verma then joined the party with back-to-back fours off Sophie. But England ended the 76-run opening stand in the eighth over as Shafali was early in her slice and gave a catch to mid-off on Freya's bowling.

In the very next over, Smriti walked across to scoop and didn't get the required elevation, giving a simple catch to short fine leg off Nat. The duo falling in quick succession meant India got only 15 runs from 7-10 overs phase.

Harmanpreet Kaur, after surviving an LBW appeal off Sophie, upped the ante with two fours and a six. But she holed out off Freya to backward square leg for a run-a-ball 20. From there, Jemimah and Deepti joined forces for a 53-run stand off 38 balls.

They were also helped by the fact that England began to bowl some overpitched stuff and missed their chances, like Deepti was dropped on 12 off Katherine. Jemimah began to turn the tide for India by smacking Nat for three boundaries and taking 14 runs off the 18th over.

Despite losing Deepti and Pooja Vastrakar for a diamond duck in the final over, Jemimah got India past 160 by flaying Katherine over cover point for four.

