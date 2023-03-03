'India will come back stronger': Reactions to Australia's victory in third Border-Gavaskar Test

Indore: After thumping Australia in the first two games, India lost the third Border-Gavaskar Test by 9 wickets. The Indore Test was dominated by Australia from the word go. The Indian batting line-up could not stand against the combined might of Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy and collapsed like a deck of cards. With this victory, Australia have made a comeback in the four-match Border Gavaskar trophy, taking the result board to 2-1.

India were bowled out cheaply in the first innings, thanks to Matthew Kuhnemann’s fifer. Chasing 109 runs, Australia themselves faced batting issues on the Indore pitch. The trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav ensured that the Steve Smith-led side could only post a slim lead of 88 runs. However, even this proved to be a tough task for India to go past.

Rohit Sharma-led India failed to post a big score once again and were bundled out for 163 runs. Australia had to score a mere 76 runs to go past the finish line and they did so with ease.

With this win, Australia have qualified for the World Test Championship final. India need to win the fourth Border-Gavaskar Test to qualify for the summit clash against Australia. The final India vs Australia Test will be played in Ahmedabad from 9 March.

