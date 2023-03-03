Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • 'India will come back stronger': Reactions to Australia's victory in third Border-Gavaskar Test

Cricket

'India will come back stronger': Reactions to Australia's victory in third Border-Gavaskar Test

Australia won the Indore Test by 9 wickets to qualify for the World Test Championship final.

'India will come back stronger': Reactions to Australia's victory in third Border-Gavaskar Test

Australia beat India by 9-wickets to win the third Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. AP

Indore: After thumping Australia in the first two games, India lost the third Border-Gavaskar Test by 9 wickets. The Indore Test was dominated by Australia from the word go. The Indian batting line-up could not stand against the combined might of Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy and collapsed like a deck of cards. With this victory, Australia have made a comeback in the four-match Border Gavaskar trophy, taking the result board to 2-1.

Read | A modest chase of two halves gets visitors off the mark

India were bowled out cheaply in the first innings, thanks to Matthew Kuhnemann’s fifer. Chasing 109 runs, Australia themselves faced batting issues on the Indore pitch. The trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav ensured that the Steve Smith-led side could only post a slim lead of 88 runs. However, even this proved to be a tough task for India to go past.

Rohit Sharma-led India failed to post a big score once again and were bundled out for 163 runs. Australia had to score a mere 76 runs to go past the finish line and they did so with ease.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Australia’s win in the third Border-Gavaskar Test:

Cricket Australia were one of the first ones to react to the victory.

Commentator Harsha Bhogle congratulated Australia on their comprehensive win.


India skipper Rohit Sharma’s IPL franchise Mumbai Indians posted a hilarious meme to summarise their emotions on the loss.

 

Former Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha wrote, “The pitch provided increasing assist to spinners as the game progressed, India unfortunately missed the opportunity to take adv. of winning the toss & batting first. Congratulations to Australia for their victory, which secured their place in the WTC finals.”

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer reacted to the match results in his own style.

Kolkata Knight Riders promised that the Indian side would bounce back from this defeat.

Here are some more reactions:


With this win, Australia have qualified for the World Test Championship final. India need to win the fourth Border-Gavaskar Test to qualify for the summit clash against Australia. The final India vs Australia Test will be played in Ahmedabad from 9 March.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 03, 2023 13:01:45 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Australia: Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh back from injury for ODIs
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh back from injury for ODIs

Opener David Warner was also named in Australia's ODI squad, despite leaving their Test tour of India this week with concussion and a hairline fracture in his elbow.

Australia failed the examination of India: Coach Andrew McDonald
First Cricket News

Australia failed the examination of India: Coach Andrew McDonald

Australia coach said that as far as he understood, the preparatory camp in Bengaluru on turning tracks had provided adequate preparation for the spin test.

India vs Australia: Hosts get break before 3rd Test, to reach Indore on 25 February
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Hosts get break before 3rd Test, to reach Indore on 25 February

Rohit Sharma-led India will now assemble in Indore for the third Test, scheduled for 1 March, on 25 February and the first practice session will take place the next day