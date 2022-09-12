India announce squad for Australia T20 series; Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel return

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the upcoming series against Australia. The side will be led by Rohit Sharma while KL Rahul will be his deputy. Mohammed Shami who has been kept as a standby for the T20 World Cup 2022 is also a part of the squad that will take on Australia at home.

Pace bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel have cleared the fitness test and will return to the national side, bolstering India’s death bowling that proved to be toothless at the recently concluded Asia Cup.

“Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be reporting to the NCA for conditioning-related work during the course of the home series against Australia and South Africa,” BCCI said in a statement.

The three-match T20I series begins on 20th September in Mohali. The second match will be held in Nagpur on 23rd September while the final encounter takes place on 25th September in Hyderabad.

India Squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.