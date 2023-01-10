Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IND vs SL 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma reveals why he withdrew appeal against Dasun Shanaka’s run-out at non-striker’s end

Cricket

IND vs SL 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma reveals why he withdrew appeal against Dasun Shanaka’s run-out at non-striker’s end

Rohit Sharma came in and withdrew the appeal after a brief conversation with Shami. This happened even after the umpire had signaled for the TV umpire’s review.

IND vs SL 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma reveals why he withdrew appeal against Dasun Shanaka’s run-out at non-striker’s end

Dasun Shanaka expresses gratitude to Rohit Sharma's decision of withdrawing the appeal. AP

India pacer Mohammed Shami enacted a run out at the non-striker’s end as Sri Lanka Captain Dasun Shanaka took an early start in the 50th over but his skipper Rohit Sharma intervened and withdrew the appeal to avoid yet another controversy in the first ODI on Tuesday.

It happened in the fourth ball of the final over of Sri Lanka’s stiff run chase of 374 when Shanaka was two runs shy of his century. Shanaka backed up Kasun Rajitha too far and Shami ran him out from the non-striker’s end.

Talking points: Virat Kohli’s century, Dasun Shanaka being lone wolf and more

But Rohit came in and withdrew the appeal after a brief conversation with Shami. This happened even after the umpire had signaled for TV umpire’s review.

Rohit explained the decision to withdraw the appeal saying, “I had no idea Shami did that (run-out) when he went for an appeal. He (Shanaka) was batting on 98. The way he batted was brilliant, you got to give it to him. We cannot get him out like that. We wanted to get him out, the way we thought we will get him out. But that was not something that we thought off, hats off to him, he played really well.”

Shanaka appreciated Rohit’s gesture at the end of the match.

Rajitha was able to take a single and Shanaka took the strike next ball and completed his century with a boundary. His 108* off 88 balls went in vain as Sri Lanka managed 306/8 to lose by 67 runs.


Runouts at the bowler’s end were no longer considered ‘unfair play’ since October last year after the ICC amended its rule book.

However, there have been significant controversies around the manner of dismissal since Deepti Sharma ran out Charlotte Dean in the third ODI between India and England women at the Lord’s.

Here are some of the reactions for Rohit Sharma’s gesture –

With PTI inputs

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: January 10, 2023 23:16:06 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma to give Shubman Gill 'long run' in ODIs over Ishan Kishan
First Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma to give Shubman Gill 'long run' in ODIs over Ishan Kishan

India will be playing six ODIs in the next two weeks against Sri Lanka and New Zealand respectively, starting with the first game against the islanders on Tuesday.

Rohit Sharma shares training photos ahead of India vs Sri Lanka series, Suryakumar Yadav reacts
First Cricket News

Rohit Sharma shares training photos ahead of India vs Sri Lanka series, Suryakumar Yadav reacts

Rohit Sharma will miss the T20I series against Sri Lanka, but will be back in time to lead the side in the three-match ODI series.

India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma completes 9,500 runs in ODI cricket
First Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma completes 9,500 runs in ODI cricket

It has been a good start for Rohit Sharma in the World Cup year. Last year, he had failed to live up to his 'Hitman' tag.