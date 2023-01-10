India pacer Mohammed Shami enacted a run out at the non-striker’s end as Sri Lanka Captain Dasun Shanaka took an early start in the 50th over but his skipper Rohit Sharma intervened and withdrew the appeal to avoid yet another controversy in the first ODI on Tuesday.

It happened in the fourth ball of the final over of Sri Lanka’s stiff run chase of 374 when Shanaka was two runs shy of his century. Shanaka backed up Kasun Rajitha too far and Shami ran him out from the non-striker’s end.

Talking points: Virat Kohli’s century, Dasun Shanaka being lone wolf and more

But Rohit came in and withdrew the appeal after a brief conversation with Shami. This happened even after the umpire had signaled for TV umpire’s review.

Rohit explained the decision to withdraw the appeal saying, “I had no idea Shami did that (run-out) when he went for an appeal. He (Shanaka) was batting on 98. The way he batted was brilliant, you got to give it to him. We cannot get him out like that. We wanted to get him out, the way we thought we will get him out. But that was not something that we thought off, hats off to him, he played really well.”

Shanaka appreciated Rohit’s gesture at the end of the match.

Rajitha was able to take a single and Shanaka took the strike next ball and completed his century with a boundary. His 108* off 88 balls went in vain as Sri Lanka managed 306/8 to lose by 67 runs.



Runouts at the bowler’s end were no longer considered ‘unfair play’ since October last year after the ICC amended its rule book.

However, there have been significant controversies around the manner of dismissal since Deepti Sharma ran out Charlotte Dean in the third ODI between India and England women at the Lord’s.

Here are some of the reactions for Rohit Sharma’s gesture –

Wow…. @ImRo45

Decision of not reviewing for runout again #DasunShanaka at 98* leave a great impact on my heart.#ViratKohli #RohitSharma #INDvsSL — Anurag Singh Chauhan (@anurag_thakur06) January 10, 2023

Brilliant sportsmanship from #RohitSharma when he withdrew the runout appeal at non striker’s end against Dasun Shanaka. Brilliant show by #TeamIndia.#ViratKohli#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/32YN2UUlN0 — Naina Jha (@nainajha27) January 10, 2023

Idk when people are going to understand that runout at the non-strikers end is a legitimate rule & bowler can use it to his/her advantage.

Glorifying the withdrawal of appeal is just a backward step. #RohitSharma #INDvsSL #DasunShanaka — Nikhil (@Nikhil31o5) January 10, 2023

Brilliant gesture by Rohit Sharma to withdraw the run out appeal against Dasun Shanaka. Match was not on the line and Shanaka was approaching a well deserved 100. Rohit showed great sportsman spirit #Mankad #mankading #DasunShanaka #RohitSharma #Rohit #Shanaka #Shami #Runout — Raman Gujral (@gujral_raman5) January 10, 2023

With PTI inputs

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.