Adelaide: Rohit Sharma’s resurgent India will take on England for a spot in the T20 World Cup final, aiming to finish the tournament where it started: at a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India’s only loss in the group stage came against South Africa on a bouncy wicket in Perth. Victories over Bangladesh, Netherlands and Zimbabwe secured top spot in Group 2 and a spot in Thursday’s semi-final in Adelaide.

Suryakumar Yadav, the top-ranked batter in T20 cricket, has led the strike-rate charts with 193.97 after five games. He has scored 225 runs, including three half-centuries.

Virat Kohli leads the run-scoring charts with 246 runs, including three half-centuries as well.

England were the favourites to finish atop Group 1, but they had to overcome hurdles to qualify for the last-four.

In a stunning result, they lost to Ireland in a rain-affected game. Then their highly anticipated match against Australia was washed out.

England came through in the last two games, beating New Zealand and edging Sri Lanka. That was just enough to edge into second spot behind New Zealand and narrowly ahead of 2021 champions Australia after all three teams were equal on points.

Where will the T20 World Cup semi-final match between India and England be played?

The semi-final match between India and England will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

When will the semi-final match between India and England start?

The semi-final match between India and England will start at 1:30 PM (IST).

How to watch the live broadcast of the semi-final match between India and England in India?

Live broadcast of India vs England match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the semi-final match between India and England in India?

Live streaming of India vs England match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

