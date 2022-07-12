Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
England Vs India At The Oval, London, 12 July, 2022

12 July, 2022
Starts 17:30 (IST)
Latest India vs England live score, news, live match updates and ball by ball Commentary: India opt to field

Live Ind VS Eng 2022 cricket Score update, watch Ind vs Eng odi series today only. IND Vs ENG Live Commentary and Scores: India have won the toss and they have elected to bowl first

17:12 (IST)

ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE
England
Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler(w/c), Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Craig Overton, Reece Topley, Brydon Carse

17:09 (IST)

ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE
Rohit Sharma has confirmed that Virat Kohli is not playing this game and Shreyas Iyer will be batting at number three in his absence

17:08 (IST)

ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE
Playing XI
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

17:03 (IST)

ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE 
India have won the toss and they have elected to bowl first

17:00 (IST)

ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE 
India would be riding high on confidence after that 2-1 win in the T20I series. But this is a different format and England have been pretty ruthless in the recent past

16:32 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the first ODI between India and England 

Highlights

Latest India vs England live score, news, live match updates and ball by ball Commentary: India opt to field

India vs England, 1st ODI, LIVE CRICKET SCORECARD and UPDATES: India opted to bowl first. (Photo Source: BCCI/Twitter)


Live Ind VS Eng 2022 cricket Score update, watch Ind vs Eng odi series today only. IND Vs ENG Live Commentary and Scores: India have won the toss and they have elected to bowl first

PREVIEW: Just days after clinching the T20I series over England in the UK, both England and India will now shift focus to the 50-over format, when the three-match ODI series get underway on Tuesday.

The Rohit Sharma-led India are coming off fresh from winning the T20I series 2-1. The Men in Blue began the series with a clinical 50-run win in Southampton, before maintaining the winning run with a victory margin of 49 runs in the second T20I in Birmingham.

Sunday’s third T20I in Nottingham witnessed a gritty fightback from India thanks to Suryakumar Yadav’s century, but still the visitors fell 17 runs short of England’s total of 215/7. England, having opted to bat, put up a formidable total on board, courtesy knocks from Dawid Malan (77) and Liam Livingstone (42*).

Shikhar Dhawan returns to the ODI setup yet again, and will be partnered with skipper Rohit Sharma at the top of the order. The likes of Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav showcased their aggressive best, and will be looking forward to carry on the same form heading to the ODIs.

The ODI series will be equally pivotal for Virat Kohli, who had another forgettable run across the two T20Is, aggregating just 12 runs. Kohli’s last ODI fifty came against South Africa in Cape Town earlier this year, and endured scores of 8, 18 and 0 in the home ODI series against West Indies.

England, meanwhile, will look to carry on their winning momentum from the final T20I and aim to make strong start to the series. The hosts will be boosted by the return of Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow. The ODI series will be Jos Buttler’s first 50-pvers assignment as skipper, since taking charge from Eoin Morgan for the limited-overs.

Here’s all you need to know about the first ODI between England and India:

When will the India vs England 1st ODI be played?

The India vs England 1st ODI T20I will be played on 12 July 2022 (Tuesday).

Where will the India vs England be 1st ODI played?

The India vs England 1st ODI will be played at Kennington Oval in London.

What time will the India vs England 1st ODI start?

The India vs England 1st ODI will begin at 5.30 pm IST, with the toss at 5 pm IST.

How can I watch the India vs England 1st ODI LIVE?

The India vs England 1st ODI will be LIVE on Sony Sports Network. It can be streamed on the SonyLIV app. You can also browse Firstpost.com for LIVE score and updates.

Updated Date: July 12, 2022 17:14:58 IST

