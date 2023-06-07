India vs Australia Highlights, WTC Final Day 1: Travis Head and Steve Smith remain unbeaten on 146 and 95 respectively with the partnership between them worth 251 off 370 deliveries as Australia thoroughly dominate the opening day of the ‘Ultimate Test’.

India vs Australia, WTC Final Preview: There are so many player battles and narratives to choose from but the dominant one going into the World Test Championship final 2023 is India’s decade-long wait for an ICC title. This agonising wait however could end in the next few days if Rohit Sharma-led side manages to beat Australia at The Oval in London.

India captain Rohit was clear ahead of the final that the focus is only on winning the match and not on what happened in the past, but it’s difficult to ignore the ICC trophy jinx. However, this Team India is well capable of breaking the jinx.

“The players know when India won and when they didn’t. I don’t think it is right to think about it again and again. You have to focus on the situation and how we can do better. All the players and coaching staff are focused on how we can do well in this match and win. Because what has happened and what is going to happen in the future, there is no point in thinking about that. It is very important to think about the present. Our team’s focus is on how we will win this match,” Rohit said on Tuesday

Also on offer for the fans is the riveting rivalry between India and Australia.

In 106 Tests so far, Australia have won 44 and India only 32 but the last three Border-Gavaskar series, two Down Under and one in India, have belonged to Rohit’s side.

For Australia, the WTC title is the only ICC trophy missing from their cabinet, so that obviously adds extra motivation.

Two pitches at The Oval

Meanwhile, the ICC has prepared two pitches for the WTC final after a threat from oil protesters. They have threatened to vandalize the pitch and ground during the contest. For this, the ICC has made changes to its playing conditions.

The Oval pitch and weather report:

Test matches in Oval take place during August and September but for the first time in 140 years, the stadium will host a match in June. The pitch in this case should be fresh and must offer pace and bounce, but it can be unpredictable also. Among grounds in England, spinners have their third-best average at The Oval but it is to be seen how much help spinners will get in the WTC final.

Weather wise, London is expected to have clear skies on the first three days of the match but rain is predicted for Day 4, 5 and the reserve day.

WTC Final XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

