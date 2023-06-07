Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  IND vs AUS Highlights, WTC Final Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Head, Smith help Australia reach 327/3 at stumps

India vs Australia Highlights, WTC Final 2023 Day 1 Updates: AUS 327/3; Travis Head and Steve Smith remain unbeaten on 146 and 95 respectively with the partnership between them worth 251 off 370 deliveries as Australia thoroughly dominate the opening day of the 'Ultimate Test'.

Travis Head celebrates after bringing up his sixth Test hundred, and his first away from home, on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final between Australia and India at The Oval.

Australia Vs India At Kennington Oval, London, 07 June, 2023

07 June, 2023
327/3 (85.0 ov)

23:08 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the opening day of the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship Final, with Australia recovering from early hiccups to surge ahead at The Oval thanks to a mighty partnership between Travis Head and Steve Smith and will hope to go past the 500 mark come tomorrow and make it their game to lose. India, though, can bring themselves back in the game with early wickets on Day 2 and give themselves a shot a restricting the Aussies within 400. Certainly a very difficult task given the manner in which Head and Smith have batted so far today, but not an impossible one.

For now, this is Amit signing off bidding you all good night. See you all tomorrow for our coverage of the second day's play.

22:56 (IST)

"Losing the toss this morning, we've done an exceptionally good job day one. Lot of hard work to do in the morning, but nice to come off with a really good start... I felt like today I was for most of my innings. I was tested, there were moments I thought they were going to come with plans… It's nice when you have got a bloke at the other end playing as well as he is. I always love batting with Steve, I always feel I go under the radar because there are so many plans bowling to him. You say second fiddle, but I feel like I am doing that to him."

— Travis Head (146*) in a chat with the broadcasters after stumps on Day 1.

22:52 (IST)

It was a day that began with an overcast morning and a green surface at The Oval, which which played its part in leading India skipper Rohit Sharma to opt to bowl after winning the toss. While the Indians were initially rewarded for their decision with Mohammed Siraj getting Usman Khawaja caught-behind for a 10-ball duck and Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami removing David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne on either side of the lunch interval, it was a one-way street from thereon as Steve Smith and Travis Head completely dominated the proceedings from thereon, stitching a partnership worth more than 250 and deflating India's spirits in the process.

Head stood out particularly for his aggressive approach from the word go that helped take pressure off Smith and signalled a shift in momentum. And while he brought up a well-deserved ton, Smith was left stranded on 95 after collecting a boundary off the last delivery of the day, and will now have to wait for nearly 12 hours before he can get to his 31st.

22:37 (IST)
four

IND vs AUS WTC Final LIVE

After 85 overs,Australia 327/3 ( Steven Smith 95 , Travis Head 146)

FOUR! Steve Smith drives Mohammed Shami for a boundary off the last ball of the day as Australia end the day well and truly on top, thoroughly bossing the day after losing the toss and the wicket of Usman Khawaja early.

22:28 (IST)

After 82 overs,Australia 306/3 ( Steven Smith 91 , Travis Head 129)

FOUR! Driven in front of square by Smith, who moves into the 90s in the process, off Siraj's bowling. He's nine short of his 31st ton — can he get there today itself? The Indians, meanwhile, will be more than eager for what turned out to be a very forgettable day to come to an end.

22:15 (IST)

IND vs AUS WTC Final LIVE

After 80 overs,Australia 301/3 ( Steven Smith 87 , Travis Head 128)

Siraj returns for another burst in the 80th over. Travis Head collects a single to bring up another milestone, that of Australia's 300 with seven wickets still intact. The southpaw nearly chops the ball onto the stumps later in the over while attempting to pull a short delivery, getting a deflection off the inside part of the blade. With the end of the 80th, the second new ball officially becomes available to the bowling side.

21:54 (IST)
four

IND vs AUS WTC Final LIVE

After 76 overs,Australia 289/3 ( Steven Smith 79 , Travis Head 124)

FOUR! FOUR! Head's toying with the Indian attack that looks quite jaded at the moment. Goes for an aerial drive over extra cover in the third delivery of the 76th before going for another uppercut off a short ball outside off ("Don't bowl wide and above his eye line," goes Ricky Ponting on air). The partnership has thoroughly deflated the Indians, judging by their body language. Another four overs to go before the second new ball is made available.
 

21:44 (IST)
four

IND vs AUS WTC Final LIVE

After 73 overs,Australia 276/3 ( Steven Smith 75 , Travis Head 115)

FOUR! Travis Head brings up the 200 of the partnership with Steve Smith in style, getting on the backfoot and punching the ball square, comfortably beating the man running to his left from deep backward point. The two have been absolutely dominant today and have stitched together a partnership that could very well be described as "match-definining".

21:40 (IST)
four

IND vs AUS WTC Final LIVE

After 72 overs,Australia 271/3 ( Steven Smith 74 , Travis Head 111)

FOUR! Effortlessly whipped away behind square leg by Head off a full delivery going down leg, allowing the southpaw to collect his 16th boundary in the process.

21:28 (IST)

IND vs AUS WTC Final LIVE

After 69 overs,Australia 263/3 ( Steven Smith 71 , Travis Head 106)

Change from both ends after the drinks interval, with Thakur and Jadeja replacing Siraj and Shami respectively. Steve Smith, meanwhile, decides to dance down the track against Ravindra Jadeja for a change, lofting the ball over mid off for a boundary. Makes it two fours in three balls later with a firm cover drive, moving into the 70s in the process. Partnership worth 187 now.

14:34 (IST)

India vs Australia, ICC WTC Final LIVE Score

TOSS: India win the toss, and skipper Rohit Sharma opts to field

India vs Australia Highlights, WTC Final Day 1: Travis Head and Steve Smith remain unbeaten on 146 and 95 respectively with the partnership between them worth 251 off 370 deliveries as Australia thoroughly dominate the opening day of the ‘Ultimate Test’.

India vs Australia, WTC Final Preview: There are so many player battles and narratives to choose from but the dominant one going into the World Test Championship final 2023 is India’s decade-long wait for an ICC title. This agonising wait however could end in the next few days if Rohit Sharma-led side manages to beat Australia at The Oval in London.

India captain Rohit was clear ahead of the final that the focus is only on winning the match and not on what happened in the past, but it’s difficult to ignore the ICC trophy jinx. However, this Team India is well capable of breaking the jinx.

“The players know when India won and when they didn’t. I don’t think it is right to think about it again and again. You have to focus on the situation and how we can do better. All the players and coaching staff are focused on how we can do well in this match and win. Because what has happened and what is going to happen in the future, there is no point in thinking about that. It is very important to think about the present. Our team’s focus is on how we will win this match,” Rohit said on Tuesday

Also on offer for the fans is the riveting rivalry between India and Australia.

In 106 Tests so far, Australia have won 44 and India only 32 but the last three Border-Gavaskar series, two Down Under and one in India, have belonged to Rohit’s side.

For Australia, the WTC title is the only ICC trophy missing from their cabinet, so that obviously adds extra motivation.

Two pitches at The Oval

Meanwhile, the ICC has prepared two pitches for the WTC final after a threat from oil protesters. They have threatened to vandalize the pitch and ground during the contest. For this, the ICC has made changes to its playing conditions.

The Oval pitch and weather report:

Test matches in Oval take place during August and September but for the first time in 140 years, the stadium will host a match in June. The pitch in this case should be fresh and must offer pace and bounce, but it can be unpredictable also. Among grounds in England, spinners have their third-best average at The Oval but it is to be seen how much help spinners will get in the WTC final.

Weather wise, London is expected to have clear skies on the first three days of the match but rain is predicted for Day 4, 5 and the reserve day.

WTC Final XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Updated Date: June 07, 2023 23:09:31 IST

