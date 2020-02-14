First Cricket
ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Australia versus West Indies warm-up fixture abandoned due to wet outfield

The opening warm-up game between Australia and West Indies ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup was cancelled after heavy showers at the Allan Border Field left the conditions unplayable.

Press Trust of India, Feb 14, 2020 17:02:29 IST

Brisbane: The opening warm-up game between Australia and West Indies ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup was on Friday cancelled after heavy showers at the Allan Border Field left the conditions unplayable.

The first warm-up fixture between Australia and West Indies was cancelled. Image courtesy: Twitter @cricketcomau

The first warm-up fixture between Australia and West Indies was cancelled. Image courtesy: Twitter @cricketcomau

"Unfortunately we have had to cancel Saturday's warm-up match between Australia and West Indies because of persistent heavy rain which has left the outfield currently in an unfit condition for play," said Chris Tetley, ICC Head of Events.

"Whilst the curators have worked tirelessly, the volume of rain has left us with no option but to cancel tomorrow's match. We are hopeful that conditions will permit the matches between Bangladesh and Thailand, and India and Pakistan to take place on Sunday."

Exceptionally heavy rain has left the outfield at the Allan Border Field wet even as the pitch remains covered.

With the warm-up game being cancelled, ICC has decided to refund the tickets of the fans.

Four warm-up games are scheduled on Sunday – two in Brisbane and two in Adelaide.

The World T20 will get underway with the opening match between Australia and India at Sydney on 21 February.

After battling devastating months-long bushfire crisis, Australia is now bracing up for dangerous flash floods following torrential rains which has left many dams in the country overflowing and disrupting life in general in towns and cities.

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2020 17:02:29 IST

Tags : Allan Border Field, Australia, Chris Tetley, Cricket, ICC Women's t20 World Cup 2020, West Indies, Women's t20 World Cup, Women’S t20 World Cup 2020

