Having gotten the better of Pakistan in their tournament opener, India will now cross swords with West Indies at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on 15 February, Wednesday, at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

Following the victory in the first match, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co are now second in Group B, behind England who are top with four points from two games. In their previous game, West Indies were beaten by England by 7 wickets. Another defeat will make it near impossible for the Caribbean unit to qualify for the knockouts.

Also Read | Jemimah, batters bail India out in a game of two halves vs Pakistan

West Indies were thoroughly outclassed by England in their last match. Batting first, the Hayley Matthews-led side managed to produce 135 runs in 20 overs. Apart from Matthews’ 42 and Shemaine Campbelle’s 34, no other batter could contribute anything significant. Coming in to defend the score, their bowlers also got punished as England went on to chase down the target in just 14.3 overs.

India headed to their first game without vice-captain Smriti Mandhana. The star opener missed the mega clash owing to the finger injury that she suffered during a warm-up match. Mandhana is expected to return to the playing XI against West Indies.

Watch | India, Pakistan players engage in friendly interaction after the match

In reply to Pakistan’s 150-run target, Jemimah Rodrigues’ unbeaten 53 and young Richa Ghosh’s quickfire 31 helped India win the match by 7 wickets. However, their bowling unit can see some changes in the upcoming fixture due to the fact that the Indian bowlers gave away as many as 91 runs in the second half of Pakistan’s batting.

All you need to know about ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Group B match between India and West Indies.

Where will India vs West Indies in Women’s T20 World Cup be held?

India vs West Indies in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be held at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town.

When will India vs West Indies in Women’s T20 World Cup be played?

India vs West Indies in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be played on 15 February (Wednesday).

What time is India vs West Indies in Women’s T20 World Cup?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Group B match between India and West Indies will begin at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs West Indies from the Women’s T20 World Cup?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Group B match between India and West Indies will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website. You can also follow live updates and ball-by-ball commentary on Firstpost.com.

Full Squads:

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav.

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Trishan Holder, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.