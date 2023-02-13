In their first group-league fixture of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, India hammered their arch-rivals Pakistan by 7 wickets on Sunday at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town. The dominating victory has not only given a huge confidence boost to the Harmanpreet Kaur-led unit for the rest of the tournament, but also placed them in a comfortable position in Group B. After the high-voltage encounter, cricketers from both teams were captured in a friendly interaction with each other inside the dressing room. A clip of the same was dropped on Twitter by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

IND vs PAK: Jemimah scripts her redemption story

The clip shows the cricketers spending time together and engaging in casual chats. Harmanpreet Kaur and Pakistan’s Nida Dar were spotted posing for the camera with signed jerseys. Before making their way out of the ground, all of the players snapped a group photo together.

Coming to the match, winning the toss, Pakistan batted first and posted a decent total of 149 runs in 20 overs. They lost four wickets early in the game. But, in an effort to bring the side back to the game, the middle-order pair of Maroof and Ayesha Naseem stitched a crucial 81-run stand. While Naseem remained unbeaten at 43 off 25 deliveries, the captain notched up a commendable half-century, scoring 68 not out in 55 balls.

In reply, Indian openers- Yastika Bhatia and Shafali Verma pulled off a good start. However, the partnership did not last long as Bhatia departed for 17 runs in the sixth over. Then, Jemimah Rodrigues came to the crease and joined hands with Verma. After Verma’s (33 off 25) dismissal, Harmanpreet Kaur appeared in a brief cameo and managed to contribute16 runs to the scoresheet.

Rodrigues was looking in good touch from the very first ball and went on to play an unbeaten knock of 53 runs off 38 balls. Richa Ghosh assisted her well till the end of the chase. The wicketkeeper-batter registered a quickfire 31 in 21 deliveries. For her match-winning innings, Rodrigues was named the player of the match.

India will square off against West Indies in their upcoming Group B game on 15 February in Cape Town.

