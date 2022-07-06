ICC Test Rankings: Joe Root stays top, Rishabh Pant reaches career-high

Joe Root has attained career-best rating points and remains the top-ranked Test batter as per latest ICC Test Rankings. Rishabh Pant, boosted by a century at Edgbaston, is now the highest-ranked Indian batter after climbing six places to career-best fifth position.

Former England captain Root is now on 923 rating points after smashing an unbeaten 142 in the second innings against India, six points more than his previous best in August 2015. He has a huge 44-point lead over second-placed Australian Marnus Labuschagne, with Aussie Steve Smith and Pakistan's Babar Azam occupying third and fourth places.

Pant, who scored 146 and 57 in the two innings, is now fifth ranked, with 801 rating points. His previous highest was the seventh position, which he occupied between March and August last year.

Jonny Bairstow, who has had a stupendous summer, climbed 11 slots to 10th position. The England batter scored 394 runs in three Tests against New Zealand and added twin centuries at Edgbaston – 106 and 114 not out. He is now just three short of his career-best seventh position attained in August 2017.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who scored 104 and 23, has progressed eight slots to equal his career-best 34th position attained in January 2021.

Among the bowlers, England seamer James Anderson has gained one slot to reach sixth position after taking six wickets, including a fifer in the first innings.

The latest rankings update also take into account Australia's resounding first Test win against Sri Lanka in Galle. Australia batter Cameron Green has attained a career-best 30th position after his Player of the Match effort of 77 runs in the first innings.

With nine wickets, off-spinner Nathan Lyon has moved from 18th to 13th among bowlers.

ICC Test Rankings - Batting

1. Joe Root - 923 rating points

2. Marnus Labuschagne - 879 points

3. Steve Smith - 826 points

4. Babar Azam - 815 points

5. Rishabh Pant - 801 points

6. Kane Williamson - 796 points

7. Usman Khawaja - 779 points

8. Dimuth Karunaratne - 760 points

9. Rohit Sharma - 746 points

10. Jonny Bairstow - 742 points

ICC Test Rankings - Bowling

1. Pat Cummins - 900 rating points

2. R Ashwin - 842 points

3. Jasprit Bumrah - 828 points

4. Shaheen Afridi - 827 points

5. Kagiso Rabada - 818 points

6. James Anderson - 811 points

7. Kyle Jamieson - 788 points

8. Kemar Roach - 756 points

9. Neil Wagner - 747 points

10. Josh Hazlewood - 744 points

