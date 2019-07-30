First Cricket
ICC Test championship could bring England's focus back on five-day game, believes Ashley Giles

England director of cricket Ashley Giles says the World Test Championship could lead to a change in England's priorities following their World Cup triumph.

Agence France-Presse, Jul 30, 2019 00:31:22 IST

London: England director of cricket Ashley Giles says the World Test Championship could lead to a change in England's priorities following their World Cup triumph.

This week's Ashes opener at Edgbaston will be the first Test to count towards a new points table in the format, with 72 matches between the top nine nations taking place over a two-year period before a grand final in 2021.

ICC Test championship could bring Englands focus back on five-day game, believes Ashley Giles

File image of ECB director of cricket Ashley Giles. AFP

It is the International Cricket Council's latest attempt to bolster the five-day game, which is still seen as the pinnacle of the sport but suffers from dwindling attendances in many parts of the world.

England are ranked fourth in Test cricket but top the one-day international rankings.

"We've had a focus on the white ball for the last four years and perhaps the time has come to redress that balance," Giles told Sky Sports News.

"It was important that the pendulum didn't swing back to 50-50, it had to swing right back to white-ball cricket, which we'd never done in this country.

"Perhaps that (affected the Test team) but we needed to do it if we were serious about winning the 2019 World Cup, which we've done."

Reflecting on the potential impact of the Test Championship, he added: "I'm a fan. Test cricket has obviously been marginalised in some parts of the world with the pressure of the shorter forms and the popularity of white-ball cricket.

"This country doesn't really struggle with that. Test cricket remains popular and the Ashes is sold out this year. England versus Australia doesn't need any more promotion but around the world it's not that easy."

Steve Waugh, currently with the Australia squad as a team mentor, captained one of the most successful teams in Test history between 1999 and 2004. He won 41 of his 57 matches at the helm and would have enjoyed the chance to seal that success with silverware.

"It is great for Test match cricket. I played a lot over 18 years and many people said we were the number one Test side in the world," he said.

"But unless you hold up a trophy or get to that final match you're not really sure. I think Test cricket really needs this. You need something to hang your hat on if you are the best Test team in the world."

