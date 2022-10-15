ICC T20 World Cup Schedule, Date, Timings, Groups and Fixtures: The T20 World Cup in Australia is the marquee event in ICC’s calendar for the year. The tournament gets underway on 16 October and draws to a close on 13 November with the final.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on 13 November.

Australia come in as the defending champions and will have the advantage of having the home support. Other strong contenders for the title are India, England, Pakistan and New Zealand.

On their day, dark horses Sri Lanka can cause upsets – as they did to win the Asia Cup. South Africa, West Indies and Bangladesh are also teams that can’t be taken lightly.

ICC T20 World Cup Groups

Qualifier Groups

Group A – Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates

Group B – Ireland, Scotland, West Indies, Zimbabwe

Super 12 groups

Group 1 – Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, Winner Group A, and Runner Up Group B

Group 2 – Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Runner Up Group A, and Winner Group B

ICC T20 World Cup schedule, venues and times in IST

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Round 1

16 October

Sri Lanka vs Namibia — 9:30 AM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

Qualifier 2 vs Qualifier 3 — 1:30 PM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

17 October

West Indies vs Scotland — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 4 — 1:30 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

18 October

Namibia vs Qualifier 3 — 9:30 AM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

Sri Lanka vs Qualifier 2 — 1:30 PM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

19 October

Scotland vs Qualifier 4 — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

West Indies vs Qualifier 1 — 1:30 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

20 October

Sri Lanka vs Qualifier 3 — 9:30 AM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

Namibia vs Qualifier 2 — 1:30 PM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

21 October

West Indies vs Qualifier 4 — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Scotland vs Qualifier 1 — 1:30 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12

22 October

New Zealand vs Australia — 12:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

England vs Afghanistan — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

23 October

Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

India vs Pakistan — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

24 October

Bangladesh vs Group A Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

South Africa vs Group B Winner — 1:30 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

25 October

Australia vs Group A Winner — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

26 October

England vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

New Zealand vs Afghanistan — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

27 October

South Africa vs Bangladesh — 8:30 AM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

India vs Group A Runner-up — 12:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pakistan vs Group B Winner — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

28 October

Afghanistan vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

England vs Australia — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

29 October

New Zealand vs Group A Winner — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

30 October

Bangladesh vs Group B Winner — 8:30 AM at The Gabba, Brisbane

Pakistan vs Group A Runner-up — 12:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

India vs South Africa — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

31 October

Australia vs Group B Runner-up — 1:30 PM at The Gabba, Brisbane

1 November

Afghanistan vs Group A Winner — 9:30 AM at The Gabba, Brisbane

England vs New Zealand — 1:30 PM at The Gabba, Brisbane

2 November

Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

India vs Bangladesh — 1:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

3 November

Pakistan vs South Africa — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

4 November

New Zealand vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Australia vs Afghanistan — 1:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

5 November

England vs Group A Winner — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

6 November

South Africa vs Group A Runner-up — 5:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pakistan vs Bangladesh — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

India vs Group B Winner — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-finals

9 November

Semi-final 1: TBA VS TBA — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

10 November

Semi-final 2: TBA VS TBA — 1:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final

13 November

TBA VS TBA — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.