ICC T20 World Cup: Schedule, date, timing in IST and fixtures of the tournament that gets underway on 16 October.
ICC T20 World Cup Schedule, Date, Timings, Groups and Fixtures: The T20 World Cup in Australia is the marquee event in ICC’s calendar for the year. The tournament gets underway on 16 October and draws to a close on 13 November with the final.
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on 13 November.
Australia come in as the defending champions and will have the advantage of having the home support. Other strong contenders for the title are India, England, Pakistan and New Zealand.
On their day, dark horses Sri Lanka can cause upsets – as they did to win the Asia Cup. South Africa, West Indies and Bangladesh are also teams that can’t be taken lightly.
ICC T20 World Cup Groups
Qualifier Groups
Group A – Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates
Group B – Ireland, Scotland, West Indies, Zimbabwe
Super 12 groups
Group 1 – Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, Winner Group A, and Runner Up Group B
Group 2 – Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Runner Up Group A, and Winner Group B
ICC T20 World Cup schedule, venues and times in IST
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Round 1
16 October
Sri Lanka vs Namibia — 9:30 AM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong
Qualifier 2 vs Qualifier 3 — 1:30 PM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong
17 October
West Indies vs Scotland — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 4 — 1:30 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart
18 October
Namibia vs Qualifier 3 — 9:30 AM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong
Sri Lanka vs Qualifier 2 — 1:30 PM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong
19 October
Scotland vs Qualifier 4 — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart
West Indies vs Qualifier 1 — 1:30 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart
20 October
Sri Lanka vs Qualifier 3 — 9:30 AM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong
Namibia vs Qualifier 2 — 1:30 PM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong
21 October
West Indies vs Qualifier 4 — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Scotland vs Qualifier 1 — 1:30 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12
22 October
New Zealand vs Australia — 12:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
England vs Afghanistan — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth
23 October
Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart
India vs Pakistan — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
24 October
Bangladesh vs Group A Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart
South Africa vs Group B Winner — 1:30 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart
25 October
Australia vs Group A Winner — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth
26 October
England vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
New Zealand vs Afghanistan — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
27 October
South Africa vs Bangladesh — 8:30 AM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
India vs Group A Runner-up — 12:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Pakistan vs Group B Winner — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth
28 October
Afghanistan vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
England vs Australia — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
29 October
New Zealand vs Group A Winner — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
30 October
Bangladesh vs Group B Winner — 8:30 AM at The Gabba, Brisbane
Pakistan vs Group A Runner-up — 12:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth
India vs South Africa — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth
31 October
Australia vs Group B Runner-up — 1:30 PM at The Gabba, Brisbane
1 November
Afghanistan vs Group A Winner — 9:30 AM at The Gabba, Brisbane
England vs New Zealand — 1:30 PM at The Gabba, Brisbane
2 November
Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
India vs Bangladesh — 1:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
3 November
Pakistan vs South Africa — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
4 November
New Zealand vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Australia vs Afghanistan — 1:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
5 November
England vs Group A Winner — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
6 November
South Africa vs Group A Runner-up — 5:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Pakistan vs Bangladesh — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
India vs Group B Winner — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-finals
9 November
Semi-final 1: TBA VS TBA — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
10 November
Semi-final 2: TBA VS TBA — 1:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final
13 November
TBA VS TBA — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
