T20 World Cup: Namibia upset Sri Lanka in tournament opener

Namibia defeated Sri Lanka by 55 runs in the opening match of the 2022 T20 World Cup on the back of Jan Frylinck's all-round show and disciplined bowling.

FirstCricket Staff

October 16th, 2022

14:49:07 IST

