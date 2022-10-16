T20 World Cup: Namibia upset Sri Lanka in tournament opener
Namibia defeated Sri Lanka by 55 runs in the opening match of the 2022 T20 World Cup on the back of Jan Frylinck's all-round show and disciplined bowling.
FirstCricket Staff
October 16th, 2022
14:49:07 IST
Namibia stunned Asia Cup 2022 champions Sri Lanka in the inaugural T20 World Cup match by 55 runs. Group A has been left wide open with Sri Lanka's defeat. ICC/Twitter
Namibia were excellent with the ball and kept chipping in with wickets. Sri Lanka’s run chase could never pick up the pace. AP
Skipper Dasun Shanaka was the highest scorer with 29 runs as he tried to steady the run chase after Sri Lanka had lost 4 early wickets. He also built a 34-run partnership with Bhanuka Rajapaksa AP
Namibia’s Ben Shikongo scalped two wickets in two balls in the fourth over that rocked the SL batting unit. He almost had a hat-trick, as Rajapaksa was reviewed for LBW, but the ball pitching outside leg stump saved the batter. AP
Sri Lanka fans were out in large numbers to support their team but were dejected as they lost by a big margin. AP
Namibia’s Jan Frylinck played a pivotal role for his side as he scored 44 off just 28 deliveries and also picked two wickets. Namibia scored 68 runs in last five overs on the back of Frylinck’s innings. AP
Sri Lanka also had Namibia on the back foot early in the innings, picking early wickets. However, the Namibian batting lineup held the fort and managed to reach a defendable score. AP
