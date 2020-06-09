First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC shares video of Virat Kohli and Steve Smith’s ‘wonderful moment’ from 2019 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has shared a 'wonderful moment' between India skipper Virat Kohli and Australia batsman Steve Smith from the 2019 ICC World Cup on Twitter.

FP Trending, Jun 09, 2020 19:34:35 IST

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has shared a 'wonderful moment' between India skipper Virat Kohli and Australia batsman Steve Smith from the 2019 ICC World Cup on Twitter.

ICC shared a short video clip along with the caption, "#OnThisDay last year, Virat Kohli and Steve Smith shared this wonderful moment in #CWC19 #SpiritOfCricket."

In the video, Kohli can be seen asking fans to clap for the Australian. The video ends with Smith patting Kohli's back. The incident took place during a World Cup league stage encounter between India and Australia, in which the Men in Blue emerged victorious by 36 runs.

It said that Smith had received a lot of flak from Indian fans who jeered at him while he was fielding. The Indian skipper had stepped in to silence the crowd and ask them to cheer for Smith instead.

At the time of the incident, ICC had tweeted, "With India fans giving Steve Smith a tough time fielding in the deep, @imVkohli suggested they applaud the Australian instead. Absolute class."

A report by DNA mentions that when Kohli was asked about it following the match, the Indian captain said, "What happened, happened long back. He's back, trying to play well for his side. It is not good to see someone down like that. You don't want to see a guy feeling heat every time he goes out to play."

He went on to add that he felt for him and apologised to him on behalf of the crowd. Kohli said, “I have seen that happen in a few earlier games as well. In my opinion, that's not acceptable."

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2020 19:34:35 IST

Tags : 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, 2019 ICC World Cup, Australia, Australian Cricket Team, Cricket, ICC, Indian Cricket Team, International Cricket Council, Sports, SportsTracker, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all