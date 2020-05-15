The International Cricket Council (ICC) has shared a collage of nine photographs of cricketers from their childhood and asked sports lovers to identify them. The tweet has been posted commemorating the International Day of Families 2020.

"On the occasion of #InternationalFamilyDay, we bring you a fun game! Can you guess these nine cricketers from their childhood photos?" ICC wrote.

On the occasion of #InternationalFamilyDay, we bring you a fun game! Can you guess these nine cricketers from their childhood photos? pic.twitter.com/gdIybhfhZW — ICC (@ICC) May 15, 2020

If the ICC was looking for active participation from the fans, it certainly hit the bull’s eye. Within a few hours of the post being shared on Twitter, it was flooded with comments. So far, around 1,500 people have liked the post already.

Several people participated in the guessing game and wrote their answers in the comment section. Most of them wrote that the first picture is David Warner while the second one is that of Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Others in the collage were identified as Joe Root, Yuvraj Singh, Denny White, Hardik Panya, Krunal Pandya, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shane Warne and Michael Clarke.

1.David warner

2. Virat Kohli

3. Joe Root

4 Yuvraj Singh

5.Denny Wyatt

6. Hardik & Krunal Pandya

7.Jemimah Rodrigues

8.Shane Warne

9. Michael Clarke — Pradyumna Chakraborty (@PradumnaChakra1) May 15, 2020

International Day of Families is celebrated every year on 15 May. The day proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 1993 aims at promoting awareness of issues relating to families and to increase the knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes affecting them.

The theme for International Day of Families 2020 is Families in Development: Copenhagen & Beijing + 25.

Updated Date: May 15, 2020 17:46:05 IST

