First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC shares childhood pictures of cricketers, ask fans to identify them on occasion of International Day of Families

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has shared a collage of nine photographs of cricketers from their childhood and asked sports lovers to identify them. The tweet has been posted commemorating the International Day of Families 2020.

FP Trending, May 15, 2020 17:46:05 IST

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has shared a collage of nine photographs of cricketers from their childhood and asked sports lovers to identify them. The tweet has been posted commemorating the International Day of Families 2020.

"On the occasion of #InternationalFamilyDay, we bring you a fun game! Can you guess these nine cricketers from their childhood photos?" ICC wrote.

If the ICC was looking for active participation from the fans, it certainly hit the bull’s eye. Within a few hours of the post being shared on Twitter, it was flooded with comments. So far, around 1,500 people have liked the post already.

Several people participated in the guessing game and wrote their answers in the comment section. Most of them wrote that the first picture is David Warner while the second one is that of Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Others in the collage were identified as Joe Root, Yuvraj Singh, Denny White, Hardik Panya, Krunal Pandya, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shane Warne and Michael Clarke.

International Day of Families is celebrated every year on 15 May. The day proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 1993 aims at promoting awareness of issues relating to families and to increase the knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes affecting them.

The theme for International Day of Families 2020 is Families in Development: Copenhagen & Beijing + 25.

Updated Date: May 15, 2020 17:46:05 IST

Tags : Cricket, David Warner, Denny White, Hardik Panya And Krunal Pandya, ICC, International Cricket Council, International Day Of Familes, International Day Of Families 2020, Joe Root, Michael Clarke, Shane Warne, Singh, Virat Kohli, World Family Day, World Family Day 2020


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all