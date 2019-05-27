First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 5 May 26, 2019
SA vs WI
Match Abandoned
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 4 May 25, 2019
IND vs NZ
New Zealand beat India by 6 wickets
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches May 27, 2019
ENG vs AFG
The Oval, London
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches May 27, 2019
AUS vs SL
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka squad: All you need to know about Dimuth Karunaratne and Co

Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka will be desperate for a positive start in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after enduring a difficult few months.

FirstCricket Staff, May 27, 2019 12:27:50 IST

Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka will be desperate for a positive start in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after enduring a difficult few months.

Following their 5-0 defeat against South Africa in their away series, the Lankans axed Lasith Malinga as skipper and named Karunaratne instead.

Sri Lanka players celebrate the dismissal of Aiden Markram during the World Cup warm-up match. Reuters

Sri Lanka players celebrate the dismissal of South Africa's Aiden Markram during the World Cup warm-up match. Reuters

Karunaratne, returning to Sri Lanka’s ODI fold after four years, is fairly new to the team and has only played 18 ODIs so far.

However, the 31-year-old impressed as he scored 87 against South Africa in their first World Cup warm-up match, despite ending up on the losing side.

On the other hand, Angelo Mathews, who has played 204 ODIs, too played a promising knock of 64. And it is no surprise that the Islanders will rely on his experience in the tournament.

What hurts Sri Lanka the most is their bowling. The Islanders conceded 90 runs off the last two overs with 46 of them coming in the last three overs. Suranga Lakmal finished with 2-63 from nine overs in the warm-up match against the Proteas, whereas Jeffrey Vandersay went for an expensive spell of 0/30 from just two overs.

As a result, South Africa went on to post a huge total of 338/7.

Notably, Isuru Udana was the economical bowler in that match, finishing with a spell of 1/42 from 10 overs.

As Sri Lanka eye their first 50-over World Cup trophy since 1996, we look at their players and what we can expect of them:

Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain): Karunaratne's leadership and batting crucial to Sri Lanka's chances

Lahiru Thirimanne: Islanders pin batting hopes on reliable Thirimanne

Dhananjaya de Silva: Dhananjaya's multiple skills make him a vital cog for Sri Lanka

Kusal Perera: Flamboyant opener crucial to team getting good starts in upcoming event

Angelo Mathews: Mathews looking to live up to 'finisher' tag in showpiece tournament

Kusal Mendis:  Sri Lanka's No 4 can provide stability in middle overs

Avishka Fernando: Back-up opener can provide explosive starts if given a chance

Thisara Perera: Perera could be the finisher and match-winner Sri Lanka need

Milinda Siriwardene: Siriwardene can provide batting firepower in death overs

Nuwan Pradeep: Armed with slower deliveries and yorkers, Pradeep will play the role of containing batsmen in middle overs

Suranga Lakmal: Pacer's experience and control will be lethal early on

Isuru Udana: Left-arm pacer provides variety to the Sri Lanka pace attack

Jeffrey Vandersay: Highly rated Vandersay will look to make the most of limited opportunities in England

Lasith Malinga: Malinga's guile will be Sri Lanka's most lethal weapon in England

Jeevan Mendis: Mendis' all-round ability, experience lends balance to side

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 27, 2019 12:27:50 IST

Tags : 2019 Cricket World Cup, Angelo Mathews, Avishka Fernando, Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, Dhananjaya De Silva, Dimuth Karunaratne, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, Isuru Udana, Jeevan Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lasith Malinga, Milinda Siriwardene, Nuwan Pradeep, Sports, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Cricket Team, Suranga Lakmal, Thisara Perera, World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all