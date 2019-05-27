Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka will be desperate for a positive start in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after enduring a difficult few months.

Following their 5-0 defeat against South Africa in their away series, the Lankans axed Lasith Malinga as skipper and named Karunaratne instead.

Karunaratne, returning to Sri Lanka’s ODI fold after four years, is fairly new to the team and has only played 18 ODIs so far.

However, the 31-year-old impressed as he scored 87 against South Africa in their first World Cup warm-up match, despite ending up on the losing side.

On the other hand, Angelo Mathews, who has played 204 ODIs, too played a promising knock of 64. And it is no surprise that the Islanders will rely on his experience in the tournament.

What hurts Sri Lanka the most is their bowling. The Islanders conceded 90 runs off the last two overs with 46 of them coming in the last three overs. Suranga Lakmal finished with 2-63 from nine overs in the warm-up match against the Proteas, whereas Jeffrey Vandersay went for an expensive spell of 0/30 from just two overs.

As a result, South Africa went on to post a huge total of 338/7.

Notably, Isuru Udana was the economical bowler in that match, finishing with a spell of 1/42 from 10 overs.

As Sri Lanka eye their first 50-over World Cup trophy since 1996, we look at their players and what we can expect of them:

Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain): Karunaratne's leadership and batting crucial to Sri Lanka's chances

Lahiru Thirimanne: Islanders pin batting hopes on reliable Thirimanne

Dhananjaya de Silva: Dhananjaya's multiple skills make him a vital cog for Sri Lanka

Kusal Perera: Flamboyant opener crucial to team getting good starts in upcoming event

Angelo Mathews: Mathews looking to live up to 'finisher' tag in showpiece tournament

Kusal Mendis: Sri Lanka's No 4 can provide stability in middle overs

Avishka Fernando: Back-up opener can provide explosive starts if given a chance

Thisara Perera: Perera could be the finisher and match-winner Sri Lanka need

Milinda Siriwardene: Siriwardene can provide batting firepower in death overs

Nuwan Pradeep: Armed with slower deliveries and yorkers, Pradeep will play the role of containing batsmen in middle overs

Suranga Lakmal: Pacer's experience and control will be lethal early on

Isuru Udana: Left-arm pacer provides variety to the Sri Lanka pace attack

Jeffrey Vandersay: Highly rated Vandersay will look to make the most of limited opportunities in England

Lasith Malinga: Malinga's guile will be Sri Lanka's most lethal weapon in England

Jeevan Mendis: Mendis' all-round ability, experience lends balance to side

