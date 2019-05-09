First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Eliminator May 08, 2019
DC vs SRH
Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 wickets
PAK in ENG | 1st ODI May 08, 2019
ENG vs PAK
Match Abandoned
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 09, 2019
IRE vs BAN
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
AFG in SCO May 10, 2019
SCO vs AFG
Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Suranga Lakmal, Sri Lanka bowler, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Pacer's experience and control will be lethal early on

Sri Lanka rely heavily on Suranga Lakmal to produce the early breakthroughs with the new ball and he rarely lets the side down.

Rex Clementine, May 09, 2019 14:17:21 IST

Sri Lanka rely heavily on Suranga Lakmal to produce the early breakthroughs with the new ball and he rarely lets the side down.

All members of Sri Lanka’s squad who were in Pakistan when they came under a terrorist attack have retired apart from Lakmal. Ten years later, Lakmal is still there in the mix, which speaks about his longevity. He has troubles passing security at airports as he still carries splinters in his body as a result of the shooting. He has to carry medical reports to prove that his case is genuine. Lakmal has delayed surgeries as medical experts say he will be out of cricket for at least six months after the operations.

File picture of Suranga Lakmal. AFP

File picture of Suranga Lakmal. AFP

Lakmal gives impeccable control with the new ball and gets the right-handers in trouble with the ball that cuts back in late. But once the ball loses shine, his effectiveness diminishes.

He was one of the rural talents to be picked up by SLC coaches. Hailing from the deep down south village of Hambantota, Lakmal was fast-tracked into the Sri Lanka ‘A’ team and a year later he toured with the senior side.

A proven leader, Tamil Union won the First Class title under his captaincy after several years. Despite impressive showings as captain, Sri Lanka were reluctant to appoint him captain. Handed the role due to the suspension of Dinesh Chandimal for ball tampering, Lakmal was impressive leading the Test side and went onto become the first Asian captain to win a Test match in Barbados in 2018. He was the first fast bowler to captain Sri Lanka in Tests.

Later that year, under his captaincy, Sri Lanka beat South Africa 2-0 at home and he remains one of the respected figures of the side.

A handy batsman, Lakmal can come up with useful contributions lower down the order, something essential in what is a long Sri Lankan tail.

Sri Lanka will be expecting him to provide early breakthroughs with the new ball during the World Cup.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 09, 2019 14:19:27 IST

Tags : Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup Schedule, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka World Cup Squad, Suranga Lakmal, World Cup, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 Profiles, World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka, World Cup Squad

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all