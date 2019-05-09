First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Eliminator May 08, 2019
DC vs SRH
Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 wickets
PAK in ENG | 1st ODI May 08, 2019
ENG vs PAK
Match Abandoned
AFG in SCO May 10, 2019
SCO vs AFG
Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh
IPL May 10, 2019
CSK vs DC
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Jeffrey Vandersay, Sri Lanka bowler, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Highly rated Vandersay will look to make the most of limited opportunities in England

Sri Lanka feel that Vandersay has a big role to play for them going forward, across all three forms. The board also has invested heavily on him and brought down former Australian spinner Peter Sleep to Colombo to work with him

Rex Clementine, May 09, 2019 20:18:18 IST

A promising leg-spinner, Jeffrey Vandersay has struggled with injuries and off the field incidents, unable to find a permanent place in the side. Initially picked for the tour of New Zealand in 2015, he went on to play the World T20 in India in 2016 coming in as a late replacement for the injured Lasith Malinga.

File image of Jeffrey Vandersay. Reuters

File image of Jeffrey Vandersay. Reuters

Then he was ruled out for nine months missing several series as he fractured his index finger on the bowling hand trying to take a return catch while training.

During the tour of India, with Rangana Herath returning home with a back injury, he was called up as replacement ahead of the Delhi Test. Although the team management wanted him to play the game, they found out that he was not ready to play as he had skipped training for several weeks getting ready for his wedding.

He was picked for the tour of West Indies in 2018 and was expected to play but was sent home midway through the tour after a late night out and breaking team curfew. He is currently serving a one year suspended sentence which will end on 1 July. He was also fined 20 percent of his annual contract fee.

Sri Lanka feel that Vandersay has a big role to play for them going forward, across all three forms. The board also has invested heavily on him and brought down former Australian spinner Peter Sleep to Colombo to work with him.

Sadly for Vandersay he is injured all the time or finds himself in trouble for his off the field antics.

Vandersay will be Sri Lanka's second spinner during the World Cup.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 09, 2019 20:29:47 IST

Tags : Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup Schedule, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, Jeffrey Vandersay, Sri Lanka World Cup Squad, World Cup, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 Profiles, World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka, World Cup Squad

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all