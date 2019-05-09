A promising leg-spinner, Jeffrey Vandersay has struggled with injuries and off the field incidents, unable to find a permanent place in the side. Initially picked for the tour of New Zealand in 2015, he went on to play the World T20 in India in 2016 coming in as a late replacement for the injured Lasith Malinga.

Then he was ruled out for nine months missing several series as he fractured his index finger on the bowling hand trying to take a return catch while training.

During the tour of India, with Rangana Herath returning home with a back injury, he was called up as replacement ahead of the Delhi Test. Although the team management wanted him to play the game, they found out that he was not ready to play as he had skipped training for several weeks getting ready for his wedding.

He was picked for the tour of West Indies in 2018 and was expected to play but was sent home midway through the tour after a late night out and breaking team curfew. He is currently serving a one year suspended sentence which will end on 1 July. He was also fined 20 percent of his annual contract fee.

Sri Lanka feel that Vandersay has a big role to play for them going forward, across all three forms. The board also has invested heavily on him and brought down former Australian spinner Peter Sleep to Colombo to work with him.

Sadly for Vandersay he is injured all the time or finds himself in trouble for his off the field antics.

Vandersay will be Sri Lanka's second spinner during the World Cup.

