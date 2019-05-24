Dubai: New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman Tom Latham will miss the two ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up matches against India and West Indies on 25 May and 28 respectively due to injury.

Uncapped back-up Tom Blundell is set to keep the wickets.

"Tom won't be available for the first two warm-up games. We are hoping he progresses nice and quickly and we will have to address it as the days go by," ICC quoted Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson, as saying on Thursday, while confirming the news at the Captains' Day in London.

The gloveman sustained an injury to his finger during a match against Australia XI, before flying to the UK for the round-robin format World Cup.

Initially, it was understood that Latham would play in the second warm-up, however, now he has been ruled out of the warm-up against West Indies as well.

Moreover, it is not clear whether Latham will be fit for New Zealand's opening World Cup match against Sri Lanka on 1 June, ICC reported.

Williamson also said that he is pleased to have the New Zealand squad back together as the team last played an ODI against Bangladesh in February.

"It's been great get together for the last few days. We've not played together for a couple of months but we're not the only ones in that boat. The guys are excited to be back in the camp which is really refreshing, and we're looking forward to the challenges that we have got coming up," the skipper said.