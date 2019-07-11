First Cricket
ICC CWC | 1st Semi Final Jul 09, 2019
IND vs NZ
New Zealand beat India by 18 runs
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni showed he has a lot of cricket left in him, says COA member Diana Edulji

India's loss fuelled speculation over Dhoni's retirement but Edulji said the World Cup-winning captain showed that he still has a lot of cricket left in him.

Press Trust of India, Jul 11, 2019 16:51:58 IST

New Delhi: BCCI acting President CK Khanna and COA member Diana Edulji on Thursday lauded India's performance in the World Cup following the team's heartbreaking loss against New Zealand in the semifinals.

India, who had topped the league stage, did not play their potential in the knock-out game to lose by 18 runs.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni showed he has a lot of cricket left in him, says COA member Diana Edulji

MS Dhoni's 50 went in vain as India lost to New Zealand by 18 runs in the semi-final. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

"The team played well. It was just unfortunate that the game went into the second day. Three early wickets put the team on the backfoot completely. Then it was a great recovery from Jadeja and Dhoni. It was a case of so close but yet so far. Hats off to Jadeja and Dhoni for the way they played," Edulji told PTI.

Chasing a modest target of 240, the Indian top-order suffered a stunning batting collapse to leave the team reeling at 24 for four. Ravindra Jadeja (77) and MS Dhoni's (50) seventh-wicket partnership got India back in the game but the latter's run-out tilted the match in New Zealand's favour.

India's loss also fuelled speculation over Dhoni's retirement but Edulji said the World Cup-winning captain showed in the tournament that he still has a lot of cricket left in him.

"I completely appreciate the way he played in the whole tournament. That (retirement) is his personal decision. Only he can take that decision and it is his body which has to answer him. I still feel that he has a lot of cricket left in him. The youngsters in the team still need his mentorship, " Edulji, herself a former India captain, added.

Khanna too applauded the efforts of the Indian team.

"It was a tough game and I think our boys played their hearts out. No one wants to lose a game. Each player tried really hard but it was just not our day," Khanna said.

"India played brilliant cricket in the league phase. I am sure our team will work hard and come up with more success in future. Congratulations to the New Zealand team. I wish them all the best," he said.

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2019 16:51:58 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

