Mumbai: In a major boost for Virat Kohli-led India, Kedar Jadhav has been declared fit for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, according to reports on Saturday.

The middle-order batsman will now travel to England with the rest of the Indian team on 22 May.

Jadhav's participation in the 10-team tournament was doubtful after he suffered shoulder injury in Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) final league game against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had asked team physio Patrick Farhart to return to India early from Australia and monitor Jadhav's situation. He then submitted Jadhav's fitness report to BCCI and was given the green signal.

The 34-year-old has amassed 1174 runs from 59 ODIs with a strike rate of 102.53, having made his 50-over debut against Sri Lanka in 2014.

India will open their World Cup campaign against South Africa on 5 June. They will play warm-up matches on 25 May and 28 May against New Zealand and Bangladesh respectively.

Their much-awaited clash against Pakistan will take place on 16 June.