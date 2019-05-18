First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in ENG | 4th ODI May 17, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 3 wickets
IRE Tri-Nation Series | Final May 17, 2019
BAN vs WI
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets (D/L method)
SL in SCO May 18, 2019
SCO vs SL
Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh
AFG in IRE May 19, 2019
IRE vs AFG
Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Kedar Jadhav set to travel with Team India after being declared fit for tournament, claim reports

In a major boost for Virat Kohli-led India, Kedar Jadhav has been declared fit for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, it was confirmed on Saturday.

FirstCricket Staff, May 18, 2019 10:54:29 IST

Mumbai: In a major boost for Virat Kohli-led India, Kedar Jadhav has been declared fit for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, according to reports on Saturday.

The middle-order batsman will now travel to England with the rest of the Indian team on 22 May.

Jadhav's participation in the 10-team tournament was doubtful after he suffered shoulder injury in Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) final league game against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL).

File image of Kedar Jadhav. Image credit: Twitter/@ICC

File image of Kedar Jadhav. Image credit: Twitter/@ICC

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had asked team physio Patrick Farhart to return to India early from Australia and monitor Jadhav's situation. He then submitted Jadhav's fitness report to BCCI and was given the green signal.

The 34-year-old has amassed 1174 runs from 59 ODIs with a strike rate of 102.53, having made his 50-over debut against Sri Lanka in 2014.

India will open their World Cup campaign against South Africa on 5 June. They will play warm-up matches on 25 May and 28 May against New Zealand and Bangladesh respectively.

Their much-awaited clash against Pakistan will take place on 16 June.

Updated Date: May 18, 2019 11:07:47 IST

Tags : BCCI, Board Of Control For Cricket In India, Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India Squad, Indian Cricket Team, Kedar Jadhav, Patrick Farhart, Sports, World Cup 2019 India

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5083 124
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3698 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all