ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India showed too much respect to Afghanistan spinners, says Kris Srikkanth

Kris Srikkanth believes India's batting-order failed to counter the Afghanistan spinners on a slow wicket as the Gulbadin Naib-led side restricted the two-time champions to a below-par 224/8.

Press Trust of India, Jun 23, 2019 15:49:35 IST

Southampton: India showed "too much respect" to Afghanistan spinners and should have batted more freely, said former captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth, who hailed the "outstanding leadership" of skipper Virat Kohli during the team's 11-run win.

India's famed batting-order failed to counter the Afghanistan spinners on a slow wicket as the Gulbadin Naib-led side restricted the two-time champions to a below-par 224 for eight.

File photo of MS Dhoni. AFP

With 16 runs to get in the last over, Mohammad Nabi (52 off 55) came excruciatingly close to leading his side to their maiden victory in the tournament before Afghanistan were bowled out for 213.

"The wicket was slightly slow but frankly speaking, I think India got a bit stuck in the middle overs and should have played a little bit more freely," Srikkanth, a member of India's 1983 World Cup winning squad, wrote in a column for the ICC.

"They gave a little bit too much respect to Afghanistan's spinners because while the Afghans bowled well - especially Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan - they didn't do so well that India should have been restricted to 225. But they got the win, which was important.

"I thought Virat Kohli captained brilliantly against Afghanistan and it was thanks to his outstanding leadership that India got the win in the end."

While Afghanistan came close to shocking India, England suffered a stunning 20-run loss to Sri Lanka at Leeds last Friday and Srikkanth felt it could prove to be a "blessing in disguise" for both the tournament favourites.

"I don't think anyone expected such a close match but it's great for the World Cup and probably a good thing for India as well because it's a kind of shock treatment that means they won't take anything for granted moving forward," he wrote.

"It can be a blessing in disguise England know now to watch out and they have learned they can't take any team lightly.

"Perhaps it will be the same for India with the Afghanistan game a blessing in disguise. They won but you suddenly realise that if one, two and three aren't going to click in your batting line-up, what are four, five and six going to do?"

Updated Date: Jun 23, 2019 15:49:35 IST

Tags : 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup 2019 Afghanistan, Cricket World Cup 2019 India, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India Vs Aghanistan, Kris Srikkanth, Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
New Zealand 6 5 0 1 11
Australia 6 5 1 0 10
India 5 4 0 1 9
England 6 4 2 0 8
Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 6
Bangladesh 6 2 3 1 5
West Indies 6 1 4 1 3
South Africa 6 1 4 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 6 0 6 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

