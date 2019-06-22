India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: World Cup hat-trick for Mohammed Shami in his first match of the 2019 World Cup! Mujeeb is the last man dismissed, as Afghanistan are bowled out for 213! India snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, winning by 11 runs!

Preview: Virat Kohli will hope to maintain the winning momentum at the ICC Cricket World Cup when India take on struggling Afghanistan at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Here's all you need to know about the match.

India have not tasted a defeat so far in the tournament, having won three of the four matches they played with one game resulting in a washout. They have a total of seven points and are in the top four of the points table. Afghanistan have lost all five matches in the tournament and beating India would take a giant effort from their part. The off-field issues are also troubling the team.

Former chief selector Dawlat Ahmadzai has blamed the coaching staff for the debacle which irked current head coach Phil Simmons.

"I am in the middle of a World Cup and trying to get our team to perform to the level we expect but at the end of the World Cup I will tell the Afghanistan people about the part that Mr Dawlat Ahmadzai had to play in our preparation and his part in the dismissal of #AsgharAfghan," Simmons had tweeted.

Meanwhile, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah takes his net sessions seriously and said he had no plans to drop his intensity during practice, even after injuring team mate Vijay Shankar.

“We obviously don’t want to injure a batsman...It was not the aim, it was unfortunate that he got hit. He’s okay, he’s fine. But you have to do all your preparations and practise all your deliveries.” Bumrah said.

Full team squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan(injured), Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here