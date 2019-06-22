-
Highlights, India vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match, Full Cricket Score: Shami's hat-trick seal thrilling win for India
Date: Saturday, 22 June, 2019
Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton
India beat Afghanistan by 11 runs
India beat Afghanistan by 11 runs
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 28 Match Result India beat Afghanistan by 11 runs
Highlights
23:08 (IST)
Jasprit Bumrah is the Man of the Match!
Jasprit Bumrah: The captain has so much trust in you, that gives you a lot of confidence. Over here we saw that the wicket was getting slower. Was necessary to bowl accurate and stump to stump. Bit of reverse swing as well. Sometimes when you run after wickets, you don't get wickets. It was about increasing the pressure and creating chances. (Shami back in the mix) That gives us healthy competition in the side. We talk to each other on plans and how the things are going. When everybody's chipping in with wickets, it's a great sign.
23:00 (IST)
49.5: World Cup hat-trick for Mohammed Shami in his first match of the 2019 World Cup! Mujeeb is the last man dismissed, as Afghanistan are bowled out for 213! India snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, winning by 11 runs!
22:59 (IST)
49.4: BOWLED EM! Aftab Alam misses while going for an almighty hit, getting his stumps rattled in the process! AFG 213/9; need 12 off 2
22:59 (IST)
49.3: OUT! Nabi hits straight to Hardik Pandya at long on! Nabi smacked the yorker down the ground, but couldn't clear the straight boundary! AFG 213/8; need 12 off 3
22:55 (IST)
49.1: FOUR! Low full toss from Shami, which Nabi smacks down the ground for a boundary! Also brings up his half-century! AFG 213/7, need 12 to win off 5 balls
22:33 (IST)
OUT! Chahal strikes again, with Dhoni whipping the bails off in a flash to result in Rashid's dismissal! Rashid, who was starting to look dangerous, is beaten for turn and steps out of his crease. Dhoni completes the stumping in one swift movement. AFG 190/7
Rashid st Dhoni b Chahal 14(16)
-
22:13 (IST)
OUT! Najibullah chips the slower ball straight to Chahal at deep midwicket, as Hardik strikes for the second time in his final over! While he got awy with a shot off a similar slower delivery from Shami in the previous over, he hits this one with a little more timing, due to which the ball travels straight to Chahal. AFG 166/6
Najibullah c Chahal b Pandya 21(23)
21:41 (IST)
OUT! Chahal is finally rewarded for his disciplined approach, beating Afghan with drift. The batsman misses completely while looking to heave the ball towards deep midwicket, getting his off stump rattled in the process. AFG 130/5
Afghan b Chahal 8(19)
-
21:11 (IST)
OUT! Bumrah has turned the game on its head and how! Removes the other set batsman, with Shahidi getting a leading edge that results in a low return catch for the pacer. AFG 106/4
Shahidi c and b Bumrah 21(45)
21:08 (IST)
OUT! Another dismissal off a top-edge! Rahmat guides the ball towards fine leg, where Chahal puts in a dive to collect a fine, sliding catch. First wicket for Bumrah, making good use of the short ball. AFG 106/3
Rahmat c Chahal b Bumrah 36(63)
20:19 (IST)
OUT! Afghan skipper Gulbadin's stay at the crease comes to an end, with Hardik Pandya getting the much-needed breakthrough. Gulbadin gets a thick top-edge, with Vijay Shankar getting under the ball at deep square leg and collecting the ball safely. AFG 64/2
Naib c Shankar b Pandya 27(42)
19:33 (IST)
BOWLED! Shami strikes early for the Indians! Hazratullah's uncomfortable stay at the crease comes to an end after he misses the ball completely while looking for a heave towards the leg side. AFG 20/1
Hazratullah b Shami 10(24)
18:33 (IST)
After 50 overs,India 224/8 ( Kuldeep Yadav 1 , Jasprit Bumrah 1)
Afghanistan have truly brought their A game against India today at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton. This is what they can do provided there is some assistance from the surface. Skipper takes it upon himself to bowl the final over, he claims two wickets and gives away just five runs from it. India graft their way to 224 off their 50 overs. Afghanistan have a real chance here to pull off the biggest upset of them all. We saw Sri Lanka beat pre-tournament favourites less than 24 hours ago, can the Afghans celebrate their first win by pulling off what will be a remarkable heist? See ya on the other side of the break.
18:33 (IST)
OUT! Slower ball again from Naib, Jadhav skips down the wicket and looks to slap it over covers but the fielder leaps and plucks out a smart catch. India continue to lose wickets.
Kedar Jadhav c (sub)Noor Ali b Naib 52(68)
18:31 (IST)
OUT! Naib outsmarts swinging Shami with a slower ball. He lands a change up delivery on middle and leg stump. Shami with a wild waft misses the ball completely, India lose their seventh wicket.
Shami b Naib 1(2)
18:30 (IST)
FIFTY! Full toss from Naib as Jadhav waltzes down the wicket. He hits it high towards long where it falls just short of Rashid, who stops the ball but has some trouble with his left leg, perhaps done his calf. Jadhav runs two to raise his half-century.
18:24 (IST)
OUT! Aftab bangs in the bouncer that Hardik was looking to ramp it to third man but the lack of pace in the surface, offering a tennis ball type of bounce, doesn't quite allow the pace for Hardik to use. He ends up edging to the keeper with eight balls still left in the Indian innings. Could be a matter of 10 runs or so.
Hardik Pandya c Ikram Ali Khil b Aftab Alam 7(9)
18:02 (IST)
OUT! Gone! MS Dhoni has been out stumped off Rashid Khan's bowling. Brilliant delivery from the superstar from Afghanistan. He saw Dhoni step out and bowled a quick and flat delivery wide outside off. Dhoni swings and misses. Ikram Ali Khil completes the stumping. Giant wicket for Afghanistan.
Dhoni st Ikram Ali Khil b Rashid Khan 28(52)
17:02 (IST)
OUT! Ooh! Stop press –The Indian captain is gone! Nabi bowls this wide of off and perhaps gets it to jump a little, Virat isn't able to keep his late cut along the ground and Rahmat Shah at backward point takes a very good catch diving forward. Game on!
Kohli c Rahmat b Nabi 67(63)
16:46 (IST)
OUT! Vijay Shankar has been given leg before wicket from Aleem Dar. But India have reviewed the decision. Was pitched on middle and leg stump and Vijay Shankar looks to sweep it across the line. He misses and that is generally not a great news for the batsmen. The impact is line and is the ball tracking shows that the ball was clipping the leg stump. India will retain the review but Vijay Shankar will have to make the long walk back. Wicket for Afghanistan against the run of play.
Shankar lbw b Rahmat 29(41)
16:29 (IST)
FIFTY! Kohli bunts a single to long on to raise his 52nd ODI half-century. The Indian captain has looked at self-assured best today. With Rohit Sharma missing out today, Virat looks poised to get a big one.
-
15:59 (IST)
OUT! KL Rahul departs playing the reverse sweep. Nabi tosses one around the offstump and KL went a shot that he often plays, but skews it to short third man getting a top half of, spooning a simple catch to the fielder. KL fails to kick on after getting a start in.
Rahul c Hazratullah Zazai b Nabi 30(53)
15:17 (IST)
OUT! Oh play that! Mujeeb hits the top of off-stump, beating the in-form Rohit Sharma neck and crop. That is a cracking delivery from Mujeeb Ur Rahman. He has been bowling the ball that comes into the right-hander and very cunningly slips in the carrom ball that was drifted in but goes the other way after pitching. Rohit searching for the off break, prods forward, looking to defend it off the front foot, but ends up playing inside the line of the ball.
Rohit b Mujeeb 1(10)
14:39 (IST)
Afghanistan XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
-
14:39 (IST)
India XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
14:34 (IST)
Toss News: Virat Kohli has won the toss and India will bat first. Bhuvi is out and Shami replaces him.
India and Afghanistan produced an encounter that is a very strong contender for 'Match of the Tournament'. After holding them to a tie in the Asia Cup encounter, Afghanistan produced another spirited performance against Virat Kohli and Co, especially with the ball, restricting a famed batting lineup to a rare sub-par total after being asked to bowl. Kudos to Mohammad Nabi to giving the Afghan fans hope of breaking their losing run till the final over, ultimately perishing to Shami's brilliance.
India become the third team after Australia and New Zealand to register 50-plus World Cup wins and also maintain their unbeaten run in the ongoing tournament. Time to now shift our attention to the ongoing match between West Indies and New Zealand at Manchester, where the Windies are off to a jittery start in their chase of the challenging 292-run target. Follow live updates here.
Virat Kohli, India captain: We're playing good cricket, win the toss and think 260 would be good. At the halfway mark, we had some doubts, but in the end we had belief we could win this game. As soon as I went in, I understood the pace of the pitch. Cross-batted shots not for this pitch. It was about playing with the straight bat and rotating the strike. Work yourself into an innings. With three quality wrist-spinners, it was always going to be difficult. Our shot selection could have been a little better. The way we want to use him, smartly, depending on the conditions. He's a bowler who can do damage at this stage of the innings. We wanted to finish him off on 49, leaving Shami with the final over. Overall, the bowling performance was outstanding. Shami was really, really good today, especially the first spell. We selected the squad because we knew the guys are hungry. This game was way more important for us because it didn't go as planned. When things don't go as planned, that's when you show character. We take a lot of heart from this win.
Gulbadin Naib, Afghanistan captain: We played really well in the first innings in the bowling department. We bowled well. We did well with the bat as well but credit goes to Bumrah and other bowlers.The wicket was really good for batting during the first half. The spinners stuck to the plan, and they did really well. We had other options than Rashid and Mujeeb, but in the backend, Aftab and I also bowled well, but India is a good side, and a favourite side. The total was not that much (to chase) but in the middle, we needed some 80s and 100s, 20s and 30s aren't enough against a team like this. Rashid bowled really well. Also, it was a good game. When chasing 220s, you should take the game the longer and take the responsibility.We have lost four games very badly, but last two games we have played really well. This is tough cricket against high-ranking teams, and you have to fight your best.
Well, well. The expected result, in unexpected fashion. But really, Afghanistan caused a lot of their problems themselves. If you think back to all of the overs that went for one or two runs earlier in the innings, their top-order batsmen could just have showed a bit more intent, and given them a few extra overs to play with at the end. This was a chase they should have won in 45 overs, not trying to get there in the 50th. It actually took some poor play from Afghanistan to keep India in the game, even though there was some good bowling by India.
Shami gets a hat-trick. If you wanted a way for this game to end, it would have been this. What a finish. Afghanistan ran out of steam in the last stretch, but make no mistake this has been a brilliant fight from them. India were made to work hard but their superior bowling attack came to the party today. Pacers should get all the credit, especially Pandya, and they have just managed to brush past Afghanistan. Didn't think we would get to utter these words when the tournament started. Brilliant day of cricket!
Jasprit Bumrah: The captain has so much trust in you, that gives you a lot of confidence. Over here we saw that the wicket was getting slower. Was necessary to bowl accurate and stump to stump. Bit of reverse swing as well. Sometimes when you run after wickets, you don't get wickets. It was about increasing the pressure and creating chances. (Shami back in the mix) That gives us healthy competition in the side. We talk to each other on plans and how the things are going. When everybody's chipping in with wickets, it's a great sign.
Hat-tricks in ICC ODI WCs:
Chetan Sharma v NZ, 1987
Saqlain Mushtaq v Zim, 1999
Chaminda Vaas v Ban, 2003
B Lee v Kenya, 2003
L Malinga v SA, 2007
Kemar Roach v Netherlands, 2011
L Malinga v Kenya, 2011
S Finn v Australia, 2015
JP Duminy v SL, 2015
M Shami v Afg, 2019*
After 49.5 overs,Afghanistan 213/10 ( Ikram Ali Khil (W) 7 , )
Nabi smacks the ball down the ground to not only bring up his half-century, but to give the Afghan fans a real sense of hope of pulling off a massive upset. Shami though, gets rid of Nabi two balls later, the set batsman holing the ball down the ground to get himself dismissed, thereby dealing a major blow to Afghanistan's hopes. Shami then seals it rather clinically, castling both Aftab and Mujeeb to celebrate India's 50th World Cup victory with a hat-trick!
49.5: World Cup hat-trick for Mohammed Shami in his first match of the 2019 World Cup! Mujeeb is the last man dismissed, as Afghanistan are bowled out for 213! India snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, winning by 11 runs!
49.4: BOWLED EM! Aftab Alam misses while going for an almighty hit, getting his stumps rattled in the process! AFG 213/9; need 12 off 2
49.3: OUT! Nabi hits straight to Hardik Pandya at long on! Nabi smacked the yorker down the ground, but couldn't clear the straight boundary! AFG 213/8; need 12 off 3
49.2: Dot! Nabi guides the ball towards the leg side, and refuses a single; AFG 213/7; need 12 off 4
49.1: FOUR! Low full toss from Shami, which Nabi smacks down the ground for a boundary! Also brings up his half-century! AFG 213/7, need 12 to win off 5 balls
After 49 overs,Afghanistan 209/7 ( Mohammad Nabi 48 , Ikram Ali Khil (W) 7)
Bumrah bowls the crucial penultimate over, with Nabi on strike! Then collects two off the next ball, lofting a full toss towards long off. Nabi gets a change of bat after that shot, and collects a single off the third delivery. Ikram steers the ball towards cover for a single off the penultimate ball. Nabi collects a single off the last delivery. Bumrah finishes with 2/39. Afghanistan need 16 to win from the last over!
After 48 overs,Afghanistan 204/7 ( Mohammad Nabi 44 , Ikram Ali Khil (W) 6)
Shami brought back for his final two overs, as we head towards what is shaping into a thriller. Shami successfully appeals for leg before against Nabi, who then reviews it and manages to get the decision overturned, with the impact outside off. Collects a single off the second delivery. Shami then bowls short to Ikram, collecting back-to-back dots. Ikram smacks the ball towards deep midwicket off the last ball, coming back for a second. Afghanistan need 21 off the last 12 balls.
Nabi has just smacked Bumrah for a six. You don't see that sight every day. More importantly it eats into the notion that Afghanistan are out of it with just the pacers to bowl these last four overs. Afghanistan are fighting till the end.
After 47 overs,Afghanistan 201/7 ( Mohammad Nabi 43 , Ikram Ali Khil (W) 4)
Bumrah into his penultimate over. Nabi survives a run-out scare after responding to a call for a quick single, Pandya missing out on a direct hit at the striker's end. Nabi then piles further misery on the Indians with a well-timed strike towards the midwicket fence, collecting the first six of the innings. Bumrah then bowls back-to-back yorkers. Nabi keeps the strike with a single off the last delivery. Afghanistan need 24 to win from 18 balls.
SIX! Nabi smacks the ball into the stands beyond the midwicket fence! What a shot! AFG 200/7
After 46 overs,Afghanistan 193/7 ( Mohammad Nabi 36 , Ikram Ali Khil (W) 3)
Rashid collects a boundary off a reverse-sweep off the third delivery, but is stumped off the following delivery after getting beaten for turn. Ikram Ali Khil walks out to bat next, and collects a double and a single to get going right away. Eight runs and a wicket off the over. Afghanistan need 32 to win from 24 balls.
Rashid Khan in domestic T20s scores his runs at a strike rate of 150. He was the key today, he needed to channel some of that striking now that Afghanistan had got close enough. But his stumping is the end of that dream. Now it's entirely up to Mohammad Nabi to get them home, and that will probably prove too much.
OUT! Chahal strikes again, with Dhoni whipping the bails off in a flash to result in Rashid's dismissal! Rashid, who was starting to look dangerous, is beaten for turn and steps out of his crease. Dhoni completes the stumping in one swift movement. AFG 190/7
Rashid st Dhoni b Chahal 14(16)
FOUR! Rashid reverse-sweeps Chahal over backward point for a four! Rashid putting his pinch-hitting skills to good use here! AFG 190/6
After 45 overs,Afghanistan 185/6 ( Mohammad Nabi 35 , Rashid Khan 10)
Nabi makes room and lofts the ball over mid off for a boundary off the first delivery. Single off the next two deliveries. Short ball to Nabi in the fourth delivery, the batsman missing it completely while looking to hook it towards square leg. Leg bye off the fifth delivery, Nabi setting off for the non-striker's end after getting hit on the thigh pad. Jadhav makes a slip-up at deep extra cover, but manages to prevent a four in the end, restricting Rashid to two after a well-timed cut. Nine off the over. Afghanistan need 40 to win from 30 balls.
FOUR! Nabi makes room for a lofted drive over mid off! Shami under the pump right away at the start of his eighth over. AFG 180/6
Out in Australia, we've watched Mohammad Nabi a lot over a couple of seasons with the Melbourne Renegades. He's such a useful player in Big Bash cricket, because he always seems to be calm when he comes out to bat, but he can just find gaps for boundaries rather than trying to hit everything out of the ground. Afghanistan need him to channel all of that today if he can get them close. Over 50 runs still to get, it's a big task.
After 44 overs,Afghanistan 176/6 ( Mohammad Nabi 30 , Rashid Khan 7)
Bumrah brought back for what looks like a final burst. Rashid sets out for a single after steering a yorker through square leg. Nabi guides the ball towards mid on for one run off the very next delivery. Rashid slaps a short ball towards deep extra cover for a brace off the penultimate delivery. Dot off the last ball. Afghanistan need 49 to win from 36 balls.
Well what do I know part 2?
Pandya gets a second wicket. 126 clicks though, which is taking off the pace as I had earlier described it. More to the point however it is a credit to him that Kedar Jadhav hasn't been used at all today.
Pandya has done the job with his bowling, despite being expensive in the first two overs. Has maintained a tight line and surprised the batsmen cleverly with pace. Huge credit to him as a bowler. India's spinners have been largely impact less (not as much as Afghanistan spinners), but they have good enough pacers to do the job and it is turning out to be so.
Ok, the drums are beating loudly now. And the India chant goes around the ground once more. Afghanistan still a long way from home, and India's bowling is so good. But it's interesting that the crowd here is really urging this team on, rather than just enjoying the exhibition day that they probably expected. India have flirted with disaster today, and they're not safe yet.
After 43 overs,Afghanistan 172/6 ( Mohammad Nabi 29 , Rashid Khan 4)
Tight penultimate over from Chahal, conceding three off it including a double to Rashid in the third delivery. Pressure starting to build on the two batsmen, especially Nabi, with the required rate now touching seven-and-a-half. 53 more needed off 42 balls.
Will Bhuvi carry drinks to let out a secret to the Indian side?
After 42 overs,Afghanistan 169/6 ( Mohammad Nabi 29 , Rashid Khan 1)
Pandya bowls out the final over of his quota, adding another wicket to his quota after dismissing Najib with an off cutter in the third delivery. Four runs from the over along with the wicket. Pandya signs off with figures of 2/51 from 10 overs. Afghanistan need 56 to win from 48 balls.
OUT! Najibullah chips the slower ball straight to Chahal at deep midwicket, as Hardik strikes for the second time in his final over! While he got awy with a shot off a similar slower delivery from Shami in the previous over, he hits this one with a little more timing, due to which the ball travels straight to Chahal. AFG 166/6
Najibullah c Chahal b Pandya 21(23)
After 41 overs,Afghanistan 165/5 ( Mohammad Nabi 26 , Najibullah Zadran 21)
Najibullah clips a length ball from Shami towards the midwicket fence, collecting his second boundary in the process. Shami then concedes back-to-back wides. Single off the third and fourth deliveries. Najibullah then chips a slower ball towards the leg side, the ball landing short of Chahal at midwicket. Eight off the over. Afghanistan need 60 to win from 54 balls.
FOUR! Clipped towards the midwicket, fence, Najibullah timing the shot perfectly on the occasion. AFG 161/5
The tension in these low-scoring matches is wonderful. We had so much talk before the tournament about how 400 would be the new normal, how 500 might be reached for the first time, which batsmen would make double centuries. But then we have this, a game of 200 plays 200, with bowlers in the game and difficulty in scoring, and... it's wonderful. It's gripping. Every single person in the ground now is switched onto the game, which probably wasn't the case when Eoin Morgan was raining sixes on the crowd. It's good to remind ourselves of this.
After 40 overs,Afghanistan 157/5 ( Mohammad Nabi 25 , Najibullah Zadran 16)
The Afghans continue to keep the scoreboard ticking, with six runs coming off Pandya's penultimate over of the evening. End of the second powerplay. Afghanistan need 68 to win from 60 deliveries.
Afghanistan chipping away
Asking run rate may be mounting but as long as AFG have wickets in hand, India under serious threat— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 22, 2019
After 39 overs,Afghanistan 151/5 ( Mohammad Nabi 24 , Najibullah Zadran 11)
Good over for the Afghans, with eight coming off it, including a boundary to Najibullah off a lofted drive over mid off off the fourth delivery. The Afghans breach the 150-run mark in this over with half of their wickets still in hand. Need 74 to win from 66 balls.
FOUR! Lofted shot over mid off by Najibullah! Shami concedes his first boundary of the evening. AFG 148/5
After 38 overs,Afghanistan 143/5 ( Mohammad Nabi 22 , Najibullah Zadran 6)
Kuldeep bowls out his final over, finishing wicketless at the end of the day, though being economical by conceding just 39 runs off it. Afghanistan need 82 to win from 72 balls.
Listening to the crowd today has been fascinating. First they were bullish and loud. Then they got cautious and quiet while Rahmat and Hashmatullah were batting together. A surge of energy came back when Bumrah took those wickets, then the quieter side returned even during the short partnership between Asghar and Nabi. Now everyone sound pretty confident again, but it will be fascinating to see what happens if another partnership can keep whittling down these 80-odd runs.
After 37 overs,Afghanistan 140/5 ( Mohammad Nabi 20 , Najibullah Zadran 5)
Shami brought back into the attack, conceding three off his fifth over, including a double to Najibullah in the second delivery, one that sees Nabi dangerously close to getting run out in the second delivery after a bit of a confusion with his partner, safely making it to the non-striker's end. Afghanistan need 85 to win from 78 balls.
After 36 overs,Afghanistan 137/5 ( Mohammad Nabi 19 , Najibullah Zadran 3)
The hard-hitting Najibullah Zadran joins Mohammad Nabi at the centre and gets off the mark with a risky double off the very first delivery. The two batsmen have worked the ones and twos in this over, collecting seven off it. Afghanistan need 88 to win from 84 balls.
Has Bumrah just turned this game? The motive was to take wickets and there is no better wicket-taker in the game right now than Bumrah. It is a roll of the dice Virat deploys whenever he needs a wicket, and he delivers. Afghanistan will falter in this chase later on as they start running out of batsmen. Required run-rate is past six so suddenly that will become an issue for them too. And they have another three Bumrah overs to contend with.
After 35 overs,Afghanistan 130/5 ( Mohammad Nabi 15 , )
Chahal concedes a boundary off the first delivery of his eighth over, Nabi sweeping the full delivery past Kuldeep at short fine to collect his second four. Chahal finally collects a wicket, beating Afghan's defence completely and rattling his off stump in the process. Afghanistan, 21 runs behind the Indians at the same stage, need 95 to win from 90 balls.
India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: World Cup hat-trick for Mohammed Shami in his first match of the 2019 World Cup! Mujeeb is the last man dismissed, as Afghanistan are bowled out for 213! India snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, winning by 11 runs!
Preview: Virat Kohli will hope to maintain the winning momentum at the ICC Cricket World Cup when India take on struggling Afghanistan at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Here's all you need to know about the match.
India have not tasted a defeat so far in the tournament, having won three of the four matches they played with one game resulting in a washout. They have a total of seven points and are in the top four of the points table. Afghanistan have lost all five matches in the tournament and beating India would take a giant effort from their part. The off-field issues are also troubling the team.
Former chief selector Dawlat Ahmadzai has blamed the coaching staff for the debacle which irked current head coach Phil Simmons.
"I am in the middle of a World Cup and trying to get our team to perform to the level we expect but at the end of the World Cup I will tell the Afghanistan people about the part that Mr Dawlat Ahmadzai had to play in our preparation and his part in the dismissal of #AsgharAfghan," Simmons had tweeted.
Meanwhile, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah takes his net sessions seriously and said he had no plans to drop his intensity during practice, even after injuring team mate Vijay Shankar.
“We obviously don’t want to injure a batsman...It was not the aim, it was unfortunate that he got hit. He’s okay, he’s fine. But you have to do all your preparations and practise all your deliveries.” Bumrah said.
Full team squads:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan(injured), Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
Updated Date: