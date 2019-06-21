Live Updates
England vs Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Highlights: Sri Lanka win by 20 runs
Date: Friday, 21 June, 2019 23:09 IST
Venue: Headingley, Leeds
Match Ended
Sri Lanka beat England by 20 runs
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 27 Match Result Sri Lanka beat England by 20 runs
Highlights
-
22:45 (IST)
Lasith Malinga is the Man of the Match for his spell of 4/43 in 10 overs
-
22:40 (IST)
SRI LANKA BEAT ENGLAND
WICKET! Mark Wood c Kusal Perera b Pradeep 0(4)
Out! And Sri Lanka beat England by 20 runs. A massive upset. Wood nicks one to the keeper off Pradeep and England have folded here. 212 all-out.
-
22:21 (IST)
OUT! Jofra Archer c Perera b Udana 3(11)
The pressure has accounted for another wicket. Archer wanted to the change the dynamics of the game with a slam down the ground but Udana changed the pace, bowled a slower one and the catch has been taken at longon. SL just a wicket away from win.
-
22:03 (IST)
OUT! Adil Rashid c Kusal Perera b Dhananjaya de Silva 1(2)
Another one bites the dust trying to play for the spin. And lack of spin has proved to be fatal. Rashid was looking to cut it late but edged it to the keeper.
-
22:01 (IST)
OUT! Woakes c Kusal Perera b Dhananjaya de Silva 2(4)
Another wicket for de Silva! He has opened up the game for Sri Lanka. Woakes gets caught behind as he attempted a cut. Good catch by Kusal Perera.
-
21:57 (IST)
FIFTY! Ben Stokes brings up his half-century in 61 balls with a four to third man with an outside edge
-
21:52 (IST)
OUT! Moeen Ali c Udana b Dhananjaya de Silva 16(20)
Moeen Ali gets caught in the deep at long off trying to go for a six. There was no need for that shot, he just hit a six on the previous ball. England in some trouble.
-
21:27 (IST)
OUT! Buttler lbw b Malinga 10(9)
Malina produces his special yorker to pin down Buttler in front of the stumps. Given out lbw but he decides to take a review which just confirms the dismissal. England lose the review.
-
21:10 (IST)
OUT! Root c Kusal Perera b Malinga 57(89)
Little tickle down the legside proves to be the undoing of Root. Malinga strayed that onto leg side and at first instance it looked like Root missed the flick shot but keeper was excited and kept appealing. SL decided to take a review and there's a spike on UltraEdge.
-
20:51 (IST)
FIFTY! Joe Root brings up his half-century in 78 deliveries on his home ground. His fifth in World Cup.
-
20:21 (IST)
OUT! Stunning catch!
Morgan c and b Udana 21(35)
Morgan drilled his shot in front of the wicket as Udana stretched his arms out and guess what it sticked in palms. A terrific reaction catch to remove the skipper. A much needed wicket for Sri Lanka.
-
19:31 (IST)
OUT! Malinga strikes again! After being hit for two fours in the over, Malinga bounces back strongly. It's an outswinger outside off, Vince, without any feet movement, looks to drive but is done in by the movement. He gets an outside edge and the first slip fielder takes a very good catch. England have got a bit of a wake-up call now.
-
19:02 (IST)
OUT! Malinga strikes in first over.
Bairstow lbw b Malinga 0(1)
The ball moved in just a bit to escape Bairstow's bat to hit his pads. Looked like going down but umpire gave it out followed by a review. It was clipping leg and umpire's call stays. Bairstow is disappointed.
-
18:20 (IST)
OUT! Leg-stump yorker that knocks the leg stump flat, says Atherton after Wood ripped the stump apart. Malinga made room and asked Wood to get him out, the bowler obliged. Malinga b Mark Wood 1(5)
-
18:12 (IST)
OUT! Scores a boundary on first ball, perishes on the next. Short and fast from Wood, and Udana attempted a pull, only managed to give a catch to Root at mid-on. Udana c Root b Mark Wood 6(4)
-
18:06 (IST)
OUT! Perera's quest to up the scoring rate has come to an end as he perishes on 2. Archer banged it hard and bounced it off the pitch, Perera made room and tried to upper cut but ended up giving a catch to Rashid at wide third man. Perera c Adil Rashid b Jofra Archer 2(6)
-
17:55 (IST)
OUT! Some excitement in the match, courtesy of England and Archer, he bowled a slow delivery and asked Dhananjaya to go after him, he did and the ugly heave he played ended up going to Root, who took a nice catch at mid-on. Dhananjaya de Silva c Root b Jofra Archer 29(47)
-
17:43 (IST)
FIFTY for Mathews! FOUR! Mathews has scored a boundary, his third boundary after having faced 84 deliveries, swept it for four to fine leg. He completes his fifty as well. A very ugly innings, to be honest.
-
17:19 (IST)
After 34 overs,Sri Lanka 152/5 ( Angelo Mathews 34 , Dhananjaya de Silva 15)
England have fielded superbly as well and have been on their toes even against a hopeless batting line-up. Buttler can be seen advising Morgan with field positions. They want to wrap this up soon. With the boundary on the last ball, 150 have come up for Lankans.
-
17:06 (IST)
OUT! Are you serious, Sri Lanka? Another wicket gone. Jeevan Mendis comes in and just one the first ball he faces, gives a caught and ball to Rashid. Sri Lanka have fallen off the track again. Two wickets in two balls for England for second time in the match. J Mendis c and b Adil Rashid 0(1)
-
17:03 (IST)
OUT! Worst shot from Mendis to get out, flight in the ball, outside the off stump line but it seems he had pre-meditated to hit in the leg side, he sat and swept rather than driving it square off the wicket on off side and hit it directly to Morgan at mid-wicket. The partnership has been broken. Kusal Mendis c Morgan b Adil Rashid 46(68)
-
16:46 (IST)
After 24 overs,Sri Lanka 106/3 ( Kusal Mendis 33 , Angelo Mathews 20)
100 up for Sri Lanka. Mathews has now opened his arm for the first time as he collects his first boundary. Now is the time for Sri Lanka to score a few boundaries and put some pressure on England. Rebuilding work has been done. The risks need to be taken now.
-
16:00 (IST)
OUT! That's the end of Fernando, who departs one short of a fine fifty. Pace on the ball and slightly wide, Fernando tried to place it over the third man fielder for a six but ended up giving a straight catch to Rashid standing there. Avishka Fernando c Adil Rashid b Mark Wood 49(39)
-
15:51 (IST)
After 11 overs,Sri Lanka 56/2 ( Avishka Fernando 46 , Kusal Mendis 6)
Fifty has come up for Sri Lanka with the loss of two wickets. It is a huge achievement after the start they got, and much credit for it must go to Fernando who is showing equanimity and skills in equal proportion. Fifty-run stand has also come up between Mendis and Fernando.
-
15:13 (IST)
OUT! One more wicket gone, wide from Woakes and it was seaming away as well, Perera slashed hard on the off side, the leading edge flew to third man where Moeen Ali took a safe catch. Second wicket falls for islanders. They are in huge trouble straightaway. Kusal Perera c Moeen Ali b Woakes 2(6)
-
15:10 (IST)
OUT! Lovely, superb fast bowling, seamed it across Karunaratne and squared him up, managed the nick off the bat and Buttler did the rest behind the stumps. Umpire did not have any second thoughts with the decision and raised the finger. The edge was quite audible on TV as well. Karunaratne c Buttler b Jofra Archer 1(8)
-
15:00 (IST)
England XI: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood
Sri Lanka XI: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep
-
14:35 (IST)
Dimuth Karunaratne, SL Captain: We are looking to put scoreboard pressure on England. I think we are worried about midde order but we will bounce back.
Eoin Morgan, England captain:Wanted to do the same that is bat first. We are unchanged.
-
14:33 (IST)
TOSS NEWS: Sri Lanka win toss and they are going to bat first.
What a game we had tonight! This World Cup has been quite mundane so far but not today. Sri Lank's surprise win over England has thrown this World Cup wide open. England were expected to earn an easy win tonight but Sri Lanka kept fighting. First Angelo Mathews with the bat and then the bowlers, Lasith Malinga was the pick of them but he was supported greatly by Nuwan Pradeep and Dhananjaya de Silva. We hope for more such games.
That's it for tonight! We will see you tomorrow. Remember, India plays Afghanistan tomorrow.
Dimuth Karunaratne, Sri Lanka captain: Our batsmen and bowlers did a great job. The pitch was getting slower and slower and we couldn't get to 300 so wanted 250-275. Angelo batted very well and with some score on the board the bowlers knew what to do. It's a team effort, when Malinga got a couple of wickets we needed to keep him for the last overs, and Dhanajaya did a really good job.
Eoin Morgan, England captain: We were good with the ball. But we lacked substantial partnerships (while chasing). It was not enough from us. It is more frustrating. Learning as much as we can. Both sides faced challenges with the bat. We have to come back quite aggressively. No, this is not a blow to semi-final chances. Australia is tough. We don't know yet about Roy's participation for that game.
This is unbelievable stuff from Sri Lanka. They have beaten tournament favourites. Lasith Malinga what a performance this has been. There’s no better player in world cricket than him when it comes to defending low scores. Eoin Morgan the England captain was amused at the squad selection of Sri Lanka at the start of the tournament. Well, they have England him off guard. Such talk before a big tournament can come back to haunt you. Today is has really hurt England. They have got to play three big games now – Australia, New Zealand and India. No room for error whatsoever. Well played Angelo Mathews. He loves this ground Headingley. I presume his next child will be named Headingley.
Lasith Malinga, MoM: We know how dangerous Stokes is. We know how hard he can hit, but we stick to our basics. And ended up winning. We stick to our plan, line and length, variation of slower ball.
FOUR! Stokes showing his class. Slightly on the leg and Stokes moves across, gets onto his knee to swipe the shot to fine leg
FOUR! Stokes whipped that shot in between the midwicket and longon gap as Pradeep bowled a full toss
After 46 overs,England 203/9 ( Ben Stokes 73 , Mark Wood 0)
Big over. 15 off it. Stokes have been cool as ice today and just as Malinga went out of attack, he attacked the bowler for two sixes. 30 now needed from 24 balls.
This has been a remarkable fight back from Sri Lanka. No one gave them a chance to defend 233 against England's solid batting line up. They have done really well. This will be the biggest upset of the tournament. England down to the last pair.
SIX! Another maximum. A biggie over the longoff for Stokes as England reach the 200-run mark
SIX! That was clobbered over mid-wicket by Stokes off Udana and will help England release some pressure
After 45 overs,England 188/9 ( Ben Stokes 58 , Mark Wood 0)
Malinga's night is over. He finishes with match figures of 10-1-43-4. Stokes, as expected, decided against taking any risks. Even letting fuller deliveries to go to the keeper. Refusing singles. Had to go for a single towards the end of over. Went for a lofted flick which fell marginally ahead of the square leg fielder. 45 in 30 needed.
After 44 overs,England 186/9 ( Ben Stokes 57 , Mark Wood 0)
Malinga didn't but Udana has got Sri Lanka a wicket. They are now just one more scalp away from a win. Archer crumbled under the pressure. Went for the easy option, looking to clear the longon boundary but failed to read the slower ball as his catch was taken in the deep. Mark Wood joins Stokes now. 47 in 36 balls required.
OUT! Jofra Archer c Perera b Udana 3(11)
The pressure has accounted for another wicket. Archer wanted to the change the dynamics of the game with a slam down the ground but Udana changed the pace, bowled a slower one and the catch has been taken at longon. SL just a wicket away from win.
After 43 overs,England 185/8 ( Ben Stokes 56 , Jofra Archer 3)
Karunaratne has played his best card. Malinga into attack now. England safely negotiates the threat for now. Two off the over. 48 in 42 required
After 42 overs,England 183/8 ( Ben Stokes 55 , Jofra Archer 2)
A thick-edge off Archer's bat flies through slip cordon. Second slip could have done the job but there wasn't one. We have got a proper thriller on our hands. England need 50 in 48 balls.
After 41 overs,England 178/8 ( Ben Stokes 53 , Jofra Archer 0)
England bat deep we know that but the test is today! de Silva has turned the game on its head with two wickets in this over. Both Woakes and Rashid were caught behind. They were looking for turn but the lack of it outdid them. Jofra Archer is now in the middle. England need 55 in 54. SL need two wickets.
OUT! Adil Rashid c Kusal Perera b Dhananjaya de Silva 1(2)
Another one bites the dust trying to play for the spin. And lack of spin has proved to be fatal. Rashid was looking to cut it late but edged it to the keeper.
OUT! Woakes c Kusal Perera b Dhananjaya de Silva 2(4)
Another wicket for de Silva! He has opened up the game for Sri Lanka. Woakes gets caught behind as he attempted a cut. Good catch by Kusal Perera.
After 40 overs,England 176/6 ( Ben Stokes 52 , Chris Woakes 2)
Stokes gets to his fifty with a four to third man. He edged the ball but there's no slip fielder and he got a boundary off Pradeep. Still SL decided against having a slip fielder. 57 in 60 needed.
FIFTY! Ben Stokes brings up his half-century in 61 balls with a four to third man with an outside edge
After 39 overs,England 171/6 ( Ben Stokes 48 , Chris Woakes 1)
Poor cricket from Moeen Ali. Slog-swept a tossed up delivery from de Silva for a six in the square region and then tried to slam the spinner down the ground and got caught at long off in the process. England in some trouble now. Chris Woakes is in the middle now. Seven off the over. 62 in 66 needed.
OUT! Moeen Ali c Udana b Dhananjaya de Silva 16(20)
Moeen Ali gets caught in the deep at long off trying to go for a six. There was no need for that shot, he just hit a six on the previous ball. England in some trouble.
SIX! Moeen Ali attacks de Silva with a slog sweep over square leg boundary for a maximum
After 38 overs,England 164/5 ( Ben Stokes 48 , Moeen Ali 10)
Moeen Ali's miscued slice falls safely wide of the third man as he went after a fuller delivery. Five off the over.
After 37 overs,England 159/5 ( Ben Stokes 47 , Moeen Ali 6)
Malinga is done for now and de Silva is back into attack. And bowls a ripper. Finds sharp turn to square up Stokes but the outside edge runs past the keeper for double. Five off the over.
After 37 overs,England 159/5 ( Ben Stokes 47 , Moeen Ali 6)
Three more from this over. Moeen Ali has started slowly and Sri Lanka must target him. The equation is 79 in 84 for England.
After 35 overs,England 151/5 ( Ben Stokes 43 , Moeen Ali 2)
Malinga continues. Three off the over. The pacer is trying everything for a wicket. Bowling fuller length deliveries here and there but didn't manage to hit the target in this over.
After 34 overs,England 148/5 ( Ben Stokes 42 , Moeen Ali 0)
Four off the over. Stokes keeps England's scoreboard ticking. This time with a sweetly timed four through the cow corner.
FOUR! Lovely timing. Stokes' flick shot was so sweetly timed that it raced to the fence beating the fielder at mid-wicket in deep
After 33 overs,England 144/5 ( Ben Stokes 38 , Moeen Ali 0)
England are in a spot of bother now after losing Buttler. Malinga once again shows his class. Rapped the pads of Buttler with a yorker. Buttler took a review but that also didn't help him. Moeen Ali is the new batsman.
OUT! Buttler lbw b Malinga 10(9)
Malina produces his special yorker to pin down Buttler in front of the stumps. Given out lbw but he decides to take a review which just confirms the dismissal. England lose the review.
FOUR! That short ball from Malinga had no punch as Buttler pulled it to deep square leg for a boundary
After 32 overs,England 140/4 ( Ben Stokes 38 , Jos Buttler (W) 6)
Thisara Perera called back into attack. Nine off the over. Five singles and a four on last ball. An outside edge off Stokes' bat but it ran past the keeper to third man fence.
FOUR! Outside edge off Stokes' bat but bad luck for Sri Lanka as it runs past the keeper
After 31 overs,England 131/4 ( Ben Stokes 32 , Jos Buttler (W) 3)
Malinga strikes immediately after coming back into attack. His 50th World Cup scalp and more importantly Root is a goner. Looked innocuous at the beginning as Root missed a flick shot but the keeper was certain of a tickle and kept appealing. Sri Lanka took a review to be certain and UltraEdge showed a spike. Jos Buttler is the new batsman.
Malinga has brought back Sri Lanka in this match
Malinga v England!— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 21, 2019
OUT! Root c Kusal Perera b Malinga 57(89)
Little tickle down the legside proves to be the undoing of Root. Malinga strayed that onto leg side and at first instance it looked like Root missed the flick shot but keeper was excited and kept appealing. SL decided to take a review and there's a spike on UltraEdge.
After 30 overs,England 126/3 ( Joe Root 57 , Ben Stokes 31)
Jeevan Mendis continues. Four off the over. Stokes asked Root for a tight double but the batsman refused however Pradeep failed to pick the ball at backward point.
After 29 overs,England 122/3 ( Joe Root 55 , Ben Stokes 29)
Pradeep continues. England are slightly behind Sri Lanka's score at this stage but they bat deep and Sri Lanka know they need wickets to have a chance here. Five off the over.
For a team that won the World Cup and reached the finals on two other occasions, Sri Lanka's record in World Cups in England is awful. They have featured in all five tournaments that England hosted and yet won only five games. Three of those wins have come against Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Kenya. Remarkable given they have done quite well in bilateral series against England in England.
England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: Out! And Sri Lanka beat England by 20 runs. A massive upset. Wood nicks one to the keeper off Pradeep and England have folded here. 212 all-out.
England will look to maintain their winning momentum and significantly increase their chances of making it to the semi-finals by beating struggling Sri Lanka at the Headingley on Friday.
With four wins and one defeat, England are second in the points table behind New Zealand. One more win on Friday will take their points tally to 10. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has just one win from five matches with two games resulting in washouts.
In their last match against Afghanistan, England skipper Eoin Morgan hit 17 sixes, a world record, to help England post 397/6 in 50 overs. Morgan smashed 148 off just 71 balls as England won the match by 150 runs.
Fast bowler Mark Wood believes Morgan’s audacious ball striking, which helped England to a massive score, sums up the team’s fearless approach to one-day cricket in recent years.
“It was amazing, amazing,” Wood told reporters. “Coming off his back injury scare and stuff, and not knowing how he would play or feel, I was just astounded by how well he played.
“A lot of the bowlers tend to sit in the back of the dressing room and try and relax but even I came out and watched that because it was great to see on such a big occasion.
“I know we’ve played like this for four years now, and there’s been some remarkable things, but to do it in a World Cup game speaks volumes about how Eoin wants the team to play and the values we’ve kept going throughout those four years.”
Full team squads:
England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva
