Live Updates

England vs Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Highlights: Sri Lanka win by 20 runs

Date: Friday, 21 June, 2019 23:09 IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Match Ended

Sri Lanka beat England by 20 runs

Sri Lanka
232/9 OV : (50.0) RR.(4.64)
England
212/10 OV : (47.0) RR.(4.51)
Match Ended:

Sri Lanka beat England by 20 runs

Man Of the Match:

This over 47.0

  • 0
  • 4
  • 4
  • 0
  • 1
  • 0(W)

batsman

Ben Stokes

  • 82 (89)
  • 4s X 7
  • 6s X 4

bowler

Lasith Malinga

  • 43 (10)
  • M X 1
  • W X 4

Nuwan Pradeep

  • 38 (10)
  • M X 1
  • W X 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket

26 ( 3.2 ) R/R: 7.8

Ben Stokes 25(16)

Mark Wood 0(4)

212/10 (47 over)

Mark Wood 0 (4) SR: S.R (0.00)

c Kusal Perera b Nuwan Pradeep

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 27 Match Result Sri Lanka beat England by 20 runs

England vs Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Highlights: Sri Lanka win by 20 runs

Highlights

23:03 (IST)

What a game we had tonight! This World Cup has been quite mundane so far but not today. Sri Lank's surprise win over England has thrown this World Cup wide open. England were expected to earn an easy win tonight but Sri Lanka kept fighting. First Angelo Mathews with the bat and then the bowlers, Lasith Malinga was the pick of them but he was supported greatly by Nuwan Pradeep and Dhananjaya de Silva. We hope for more such games.

That's it for tonight! We will see you tomorrow. Remember, India plays Afghanistan tomorrow. 

Full Scorecard
22:57 (IST)

Dimuth Karunaratne, Sri Lanka captain: Our batsmen and bowlers did a great job. The pitch was getting slower and slower and we couldn't get to 300 so wanted 250-275. Angelo batted very well and with some score on the board the bowlers knew what to do. It's a team effort, when Malinga got a couple of wickets we needed to keep him for the last overs, and Dhanajaya did a really good job.

Full Scorecard
22:54 (IST)

Eoin Morgan, England captain: We were good with the ball. But we lacked substantial partnerships (while chasing). It was not enough from us. It is more frustrating. Learning as much as we can. Both sides faced challenges with the bat. We have to come back quite aggressively. No, this is not a blow to semi-final chances. Australia is tough. We don't know yet about Roy's participation for that game. 

Full Scorecard
22:47 (IST)

The last time before today England failed to chase down a target of less than 250 runs in a home 50-overs ODI was in 2010 against Pakistan at The Oval while chasing a target of 242 runs.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
22:47 (IST)
Full Scorecard
22:47 (IST)

This is unbelievable stuff from Sri Lanka. They have beaten tournament favourites. Lasith Malinga what a performance this has been. There’s no better player in world cricket than him when it comes to defending low scores. Eoin Morgan the England captain was amused at the squad selection of Sri Lanka at the start of the tournament. Well, they have England him off guard. Such talk before a big tournament can come back to haunt you. Today is has really hurt England. They have got to play three big games now – Australia, New Zealand and India. No room for error whatsoever. Well played Angelo Mathews. He loves this ground Headingley. I presume his next child will be named Headingley.

Rex Clementine, Sri Lanka Correspondent at Headingley
22:47 (IST)
Full Scorecard
22:47 (IST)

Lasith Malinga, MoM: We know how dangerous Stokes is. We know how hard he can hit, but we stick to our basics. And ended up winning. We stick to our plan, line and length, variation of slower ball. 

Full Scorecard
22:45 (IST)

Lasith Malinga is the Man of the Match for his spell of 4/43 in 10 overs

Full Scorecard
22:44 (IST)

This is England's first defeat at Leeds after winning six consecutive ODIs at the venue.

Ben Stokes is the first England player with two eighty-plus scores batting at No.5 or lower in ICC ODI WCs. Overall, he is the seventh player to achieve the feat.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
22:44 (IST)
Full Scorecard
22:40 (IST)

SRI LANKA BEAT ENGLAND

WICKET! Mark Wood c Kusal Perera b Pradeep 0(4)

Out! And Sri Lanka beat England by 20 runs. A massive upset. Wood nicks one to the keeper off Pradeep and England have folded here. 212 all-out.

Full Scorecard
22:38 (IST)

FOUR! Stokes showing his class. Slightly on the leg and Stokes moves across, gets onto his knee to swipe the shot to fine leg

Full Scorecard
22:37 (IST)

FOUR! Stokes whipped that shot in between the midwicket and longon gap as Pradeep bowled a full toss

Full Scorecard
22:36 (IST)

After 46 overs,England 203/9 ( Ben Stokes 73 , Mark Wood 0)

Big over. 15 off it. Stokes have been cool as ice today and just as Malinga went out of attack, he attacked the bowler for two sixes. 30 now needed from 24 balls.

Full Scorecard
22:35 (IST)

This has been a remarkable fight back from Sri Lanka. No one gave them a chance to defend 233 against England's solid batting line up. They have done really well. This will be the biggest upset of the tournament. England down to the last pair. 

Rex Clementine, Sri Lanka Correspondent at Headingley
22:35 (IST)
Full Scorecard
22:33 (IST)

SIX! Another maximum. A biggie over the longoff for Stokes as England reach the 200-run mark

Full Scorecard
22:32 (IST)

SIX! That was clobbered over mid-wicket by Stokes off Udana and will help England release some pressure

Full Scorecard
22:31 (IST)

After 45 overs,England 188/9 ( Ben Stokes 58 , Mark Wood 0)

Malinga's night is over. He finishes with match figures of 10-1-43-4. Stokes, as expected, decided against taking any risks. Even letting fuller deliveries to go to the keeper. Refusing singles. Had to go for a single towards the end of over. Went for a lofted flick which fell marginally ahead of the square leg fielder. 45 in 30 needed. 

Full Scorecard
22:25 (IST)

After 44 overs,England 186/9 ( Ben Stokes 57 , Mark Wood 0)

Malinga didn't but Udana has got Sri Lanka a wicket. They are now just one more scalp away from a win. Archer crumbled under the pressure. Went for the easy option, looking to clear the longon boundary but failed to read the slower ball as his catch was taken in the deep. Mark Wood joins Stokes now. 47 in 36 balls required. 

Full Scorecard
22:21 (IST)

OUT! ​Jofra Archer c Perera b Udana 3(11)

The pressure has accounted for another wicket. Archer wanted to the change the dynamics of the game with a slam down the ground but Udana changed the pace, bowled a slower one and the catch has been taken at longon. SL just a wicket away from win.

 
 

Full Scorecard
22:18 (IST)

After 43 overs,England 185/8 ( Ben Stokes 56 , Jofra Archer 3)

Karunaratne has played his best card. Malinga into attack now. England safely negotiates the threat for now. Two off the over. 48 in 42 required

Full Scorecard
22:13 (IST)

After 42 overs,England 183/8 ( Ben Stokes 55 , Jofra Archer 2)

A thick-edge off Archer's bat flies through slip cordon. Second slip could have done the job but there wasn't one. We have got a proper thriller on our hands. England need 50 in 48 balls.

Full Scorecard
22:07 (IST)

After 41 overs,England 178/8 ( Ben Stokes 53 , Jofra Archer 0)

England bat deep we know that but the test is today! de Silva has turned the game on its head with two wickets in this over. Both Woakes and Rashid were caught behind. They were looking for turn but the lack of it outdid them. Jofra Archer is now in the middle. England need 55 in 54. SL need two wickets.

Full Scorecard
22:07 (IST)

Since 2015, England have been bowled out under 200 runs in a home ODI only once - in 2017 against South Africa at Lord’s. 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
22:07 (IST)
Full Scorecard
22:03 (IST)

OUT! Adil Rashid c Kusal Perera b Dhananjaya de Silva 1(2)

Another one bites the dust trying to play for the spin. And lack of spin has proved to be fatal. Rashid was looking to cut it late but edged it to the keeper. 

Full Scorecard
22:01 (IST)

OUT! Woakes c Kusal Perera b Dhananjaya de Silva 2(4)

Another wicket for de Silva! He has opened up the game for Sri Lanka. Woakes gets caught behind as he attempted a cut. Good catch by Kusal Perera.

Full Scorecard
22:00 (IST)

After 40 overs,England 176/6 ( Ben Stokes 52 , Chris Woakes 2)

Stokes gets to his fifty with a four to third man. He edged the ball but there's no slip fielder and he got a boundary off Pradeep. Still SL decided against having a slip fielder. 57 in 60 needed.

Full Scorecard
21:57 (IST)

FIFTY! Ben Stokes brings up his half-century in 61 balls with a four to third man with an outside edge

Full Scorecard
21:56 (IST)

After 39 overs,England 171/6 ( Ben Stokes 48 , Chris Woakes 1)

Poor cricket from Moeen Ali. Slog-swept a tossed up delivery from de Silva for a six in the square region and then tried to slam the spinner down the ground and got caught at long off in the process. England in some trouble now. Chris Woakes is in the middle now. Seven off the over. 62 in 66 needed.

Full Scorecard
21:52 (IST)

OUT! Moeen Ali c Udana b Dhananjaya de Silva 16(20) 

Moeen Ali gets caught in the deep at long off trying to go for a six. There was no need for that shot, he just hit a six on the previous ball. England in some trouble. 

Full Scorecard
21:51 (IST)

SIX! Moeen Ali attacks de Silva with a slog sweep over square leg boundary for a maximum

Full Scorecard
21:50 (IST)

After 38 overs,England 164/5 ( Ben Stokes 48 , Moeen Ali 10)

Moeen Ali's miscued slice falls safely wide of the third man as he went after a fuller delivery. Five off the over.

Full Scorecard
21:48 (IST)

Most wickets for Lasith Malinga against an opposition in ODIs:

48 v Australia
48 v Pakistan
48 v England* (And counting)

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
21:48 (IST)
Full Scorecard
21:47 (IST)

After 37 overs,England 159/5 ( Ben Stokes 47 , Moeen Ali 6)

Malinga is done for now and de Silva is back into attack. And bowls a ripper. Finds sharp turn to square up Stokes but the outside edge runs past the keeper for double. Five off the over.

Full Scorecard
21:45 (IST)

After 37 overs,England 159/5 ( Ben Stokes 47 , Moeen Ali 6)

Three more from this over. Moeen Ali has started slowly and Sri Lanka must target him. The equation is 79 in 84 for England. 

Full Scorecard
21:40 (IST)

After 35 overs,England 151/5 ( Ben Stokes 43 , Moeen Ali 2)

Malinga continues. Three off the over. The pacer is trying everything for a wicket. Bowling fuller length deliveries here and there but didn't manage to hit the target in this over. 

Full Scorecard
21:35 (IST)

After 34 overs,England 148/5 ( Ben Stokes 42 , Moeen Ali 0)

Four off the over. Stokes keeps England's scoreboard ticking. This time with a sweetly timed four through the cow corner.

Full Scorecard
21:34 (IST)

FOUR! Lovely timing. Stokes' flick shot was so sweetly timed that it raced to the fence beating the fielder at mid-wicket in deep

Full Scorecard
21:33 (IST)

After 33 overs,England 144/5 ( Ben Stokes 38 , Moeen Ali 0)

England are in a spot of bother now after losing Buttler. Malinga once again shows his class. Rapped the pads of Buttler with a yorker. Buttler took a review but that also didn't help him. Moeen Ali is the new batsman. 

Full Scorecard
21:31 (IST)

Most wickets in ODI WCs:

71 - Glenn McGrath
68 - Muttiah Muralitharan
55 - Wasim Akram
51 - LASITH MALINGA* (Aand counting)
49 - Chaminda Vaas

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
21:31 (IST)
Full Scorecard
21:27 (IST)

OUT! Buttler lbw b Malinga 10(9)

Malina produces his special yorker to pin down Buttler in front of the stumps. Given out lbw but he decides to take a review which just confirms the dismissal. England lose the review.

Full Scorecard
21:27 (IST)

FOUR! That short ball from Malinga had no punch as Buttler pulled it to deep square leg for a boundary

Full Scorecard
21:20 (IST)

After 32 overs,England 140/4 ( Ben Stokes 38 , Jos Buttler (W) 6)

Thisara Perera called back into attack. Nine off the over. Five singles and a four on last ball. An outside edge off Stokes' bat but it ran past the keeper to third man fence.

Full Scorecard
21:19 (IST)

FOUR! Outside edge off Stokes' bat but bad luck for Sri Lanka as it runs past the keeper

Full Scorecard
21:16 (IST)

After 31 overs,England 131/4 ( Ben Stokes 32 , Jos Buttler (W) 3)

Malinga strikes immediately after coming back into attack. His 50th World Cup scalp and more importantly Root is a goner. Looked innocuous at the beginning as Root missed a flick shot but the keeper was certain of a tickle and kept appealing. Sri Lanka took a review to be certain and UltraEdge showed a spike. Jos Buttler is the new batsman. 

Full Scorecard
21:15 (IST)

Malinga has brought back Sri Lanka in this match

Full Scorecard
21:10 (IST)

OUT! Root c Kusal Perera b Malinga 57(89) 

Little tickle down the legside proves to be the undoing of Root. Malinga strayed that onto leg side and at first instance it looked like Root missed the flick shot but keeper was excited and kept appealing. SL decided to take a review and there's a spike on UltraEdge.

Full Scorecard
21:08 (IST)

After 30 overs,England 126/3 ( Joe Root 57 , Ben Stokes 31)

Jeevan Mendis continues. Four off the over. Stokes asked Root for a tight double but the batsman refused however Pradeep failed to pick the ball at backward point. 

Full Scorecard
21:07 (IST)

Most 50-plus scores for England in an edition of ODI WC:

5 - Kevin Pietersen, 2007
5 - Jonathan Trott, 2011
5 - Joe Root, 2019*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
21:07 (IST)
Full Scorecard
21:05 (IST)

After 29 overs,England 122/3 ( Joe Root 55 , Ben Stokes 29)

Pradeep continues. England are slightly behind Sri Lanka's score at this stage but they bat deep and Sri Lanka know they need wickets to have a chance here. Five off the over.

Full Scorecard
21:03 (IST)

For a team that won the World Cup and reached the finals on two other occasions, Sri Lanka's record in World Cups in England is awful. They have featured in all five tournaments that England hosted and yet won only five games. Three of those wins have come against Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Kenya.  Remarkable given they have done quite well in bilateral series against England in England.

Rex Clementine, Sri Lanka Correspondent at Headingley
21:03 (IST)
Full Scorecard
21:01 (IST)

After 28 overs,England 117/3 ( Joe Root 52 , Ben Stokes 27)

Big over for England as Stokes cuts loose. 14 off it with two sixes. Stokes punished the overpitched delivery from Mendis with a flat-batted six down the ground before slamming the short ball in the same direction.

Full Scorecard
England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: Out! And Sri Lanka beat England by 20 runs. A massive upset. Wood nicks one to the keeper off Pradeep and England have folded here. 212 all-out.

England will look to maintain their winning momentum and significantly increase their chances of making it to the semi-finals by beating struggling Sri Lanka at the Headingley on Friday.

With four wins and one defeat, England are second in the points table behind New Zealand. One more win on Friday will take their points tally to 10. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has just one win from five matches with two games resulting in washouts.

In their last match against Afghanistan, England skipper Eoin Morgan hit 17 sixes, a world record, to help England post 397/6 in 50 overs. Morgan smashed 148 off just 71 balls as England won the match by 150 runs.

Fast bowler Mark Wood believes Morgan’s audacious ball striking, which helped England to a massive score, sums up the team’s fearless approach to one-day cricket in recent years.

“It was amazing, amazing,” Wood told reporters. “Coming off his back injury scare and stuff, and not knowing how he would play or feel, I was just astounded by how well he played.

“A lot of the bowlers tend to sit in the back of the dressing room and try and relax but even I came out and watched that because it was great to see on such a big occasion.

“I know we’ve played like this for four years now, and there’s been some remarkable things, but to do it in a World Cup game speaks volumes about how Eoin wants the team to play and the values we’ve kept going throughout those four years.”

Full team squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen AliJofra ArcherJonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom CurranLiam DawsonLiam PlunkettAdil RashidJoe RootJason RoyBen StokesJames VinceChris WoakesMark Wood.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Suranga LakmalIsuru UdanaLasith MalingaKusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwan PradeepSuranga LakmalJeevan MendisThisara PereraLahiru ThirimanneJeffrey VandersayMilinda SiriwardanaAvishka FernandoDhananjaya de Silva

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2019

