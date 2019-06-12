First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Final call on injured Shikhar Dhawan in 10-12 days, says batting coach Sanjay Bangar

Shikhar Dhawan suffered a hairline fracture on his left thumb and is slated to be out of the World Cup till end of June. Rishabh Pant has been called up as a cover.

Press Trust of India, Jun 12, 2019 18:11:46 IST

Nottingham: A final decision on Shikhar Dhawan's availability at the ongoing World Cup will be taken only after 10 to 12 days as he is too "precious" to be ruled out just yet, India's assistant coach Sanjay Bangar said Wednesday.

Shikhar Dhawan received the injury during the Australia match. Reuters

Dhawan will miss three to four games due to the hairline fracture on his left thumb and Rishabh Pant will join the team as cover in Manchester ahead of the clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

"As far as Shikhar is concerned, we are observing him and it will take some time, around 10 or 12 days to figure out where he stands," Bangar said on the eve of the game against New Zealand.

"We will be in a better position to take a call then because we don't want to rule out a precious player like Shikhar, straight at the time of the injury," he added.

The assistant coach's statement means that Dhawan will be out of the games against New Zealand (Thursday), Pakistan (Manchester, June 16), Afghanistan (June 22, Southampton) and West Indies (June 27, Manchester).

Bangar also informed that Pant is being summoned so that he can train with the team and be match-ready in case Dhawan is ruled out of the tournament.

"Since Dhawan's assessment will take 10-12 days, till that point of time, we wanted to make sure if and when the replacement is required and I am saying if and when, then it is always good to have a replacement player coming in and practising with the team as a stand-by," Bangar said.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2019 18:11:46 IST

