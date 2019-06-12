ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Rishabh Pant to join Indian squad as cover for injured Shikhar Dhawan
Pant impressed with Test hundreds during the tours of England and Australia earlier and was in fine form during the IPL last month.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|New Zealand
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|England
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|India
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Australia
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Sri Lanka
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|West Indies
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Bangladesh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Pakistan
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|South Africa
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Afghanistan
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
Young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will be joining the Indian team as cover for the injured Shikhar Dhawan in England as they prepare for their next match against New Zealand on Thursday.
File image of Rishabh Pant. AP
Pant will be reaching England on Wednesday after getting clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday night.
The Indian team management will be monitoring Dhawan's recovery and if they feel it is not going according to plan, then the BCCI will officially request the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a replacement.
Pant meanwhile, will join the team and start training straight away. He should be ready in time to come into the Indian playing XI if needed for the game against New Zealand.
His arrival will be a day before India's game against New Zealand and he won't be considered a replacement till the time the team management takes a final call on Dhawan's availability for the rest of the tournament.
"Rishabh Pant is being flown in from India as cover at the request of the team management," a senior BCCI official currently in England told PTI.
The 21-year-old is one of the most exciting players to have emerged in Indian cricket. He impressed with Test hundreds during the tours of England and Australia earlier and was in fine form during the IPL last month.
Several former players such as Sunil Gavaskar advocated for his inclusion in the squad if Dhawan fails to recover quickly enough for India. Dhawan has been ruled out of three matches due to a hairline fracture on his left thumb which he sustained during his match-winning hundred in the clash against Australia on Sunday.
"Dhawan is presently under the observation of the BCCI medical team. The team management has decided that Dhawan will continue to be in England and his progress will be monitored," the Indian team said in a statement on Wednesday night.
"Dhawan sustained an injury on the back of his left hand in the region between the index finger and thumb," it added
With inputs from PTI.
Updated Date:
Jun 12, 2019 12:50:34 IST
