First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 15 Jun 10, 2019
SA vs WI
Match Abandoned
ICC CWC | Match 14 Jun 09, 2019
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 36 runs
ICC CWC Jun 12, 2019
AUS vs PAK
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
ICC CWC Jun 13, 2019
IND vs NZ
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Rishabh Pant to join Indian squad as cover for injured Shikhar Dhawan

Pant impressed with Test hundreds during the tours of England and Australia earlier and was in fine form during the IPL last month.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 12, 2019 12:50:34 IST

Young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will be joining the Indian team as cover for the injured Shikhar Dhawan in England as they prepare for their next match against New Zealand on Thursday.

File image of Rishabh Pant. AP

File image of Rishabh Pant. AP

Pant will be reaching England on Wednesday after getting clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday night.

Pant, whose omission from the original squad became a topic of heated debates given his stupendous form in the past year, will reach on Wednesday.

The Indian team management will be monitoring Dhawan's recovery and if they feel it is not going according to plan, then the BCCI will officially request the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a replacement.

Pant meanwhile, will join the team and start training straight away. He should be ready in time to come into the Indian playing XI if needed for the game against New Zealand.

His arrival will be a day before India's game against New Zealand and he won't be considered a replacement till the time the team management takes a final call on Dhawan's availability for the rest of the tournament.

"Rishabh Pant is being flown in from India as cover at the request of the team management," a senior BCCI official currently in England told PTI.

The 21-year-old is one of the most exciting players to have emerged in Indian cricket. He impressed with Test hundreds during the tours of England and Australia earlier and was in fine form during the IPL last month.

Several former players such as Sunil Gavaskar advocated for his inclusion in the squad if Dhawan fails to recover quickly enough for India. Dhawan has been ruled out of three matches due to a hairline fracture on his left thumb which he sustained during his match-winning hundred in the clash against Australia on Sunday.

"Dhawan is presently under the observation of the BCCI medical team. The team management has decided that Dhawan will continue to be in England and his progress will be monitored," the Indian team said in a statement on Wednesday night.

"Dhawan sustained an injury on the back of his left hand in the region between the index finger and thumb," it added

With inputs from PTI.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2019 12:50:34 IST

Tags : Australia, Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India, New Zealand, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Sports, World Cup 2019

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 3 3 0 0 6
England 3 2 1 0 4
India 2 2 0 0 4
Australia 3 2 1 0 4
Sri Lanka 4 1 1 0 4
West Indies 3 1 1 0 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 0 3
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
South Africa 4 0 3 0 1
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all