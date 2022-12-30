Complete list of award categories and nominees as selected by broadcasters and writers to recognise the cricketers of the year.
ICC have announced nominees in all nine individual categories to recognise the best cricketers and teams of 2022.
The year witnessed high profile events in ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, Men’s T20 World Cup and many well-contested bilateral series.
Comprising of prominent cricket writers and broadcasters, the nominees come from different countries across the globe.
Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year
The category is for best overall performer in men’s international cricket across all three formats (Tests, ODIs and T20Is). The nominees are:
Babar Azam
Ben Stokes
Sikandar Raza
Tim Southee
Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year
It is the women’s equivalent for the above award and recognises the best women’s cricketer of the year. Smriti Mandhana is the only Indian woman in contention in this category. Mandhana scored 1290 runs in 38 matches across T20I and ODIs.
Nat Sciver
Smriti Mandhana
Amelia Kerr
Beth Mooney
ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year
It is for the best overall performer in men’s Test cricket during 2022.
Ben Stokes
Jonny Bairstow
Usman Khawaja
Kagiso Rabada
ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year
It is for the best performer in men’s ODI cricket during the calendar year.
Babar Azam
Adam Zampa
Sikandar Raza
Shai Hope
ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year
This category recognises the best overall performer in women’s ODI cricket.
Shabnim Ismail
Amelia Kerr
Nat Sciver
Alyssa Healy
ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year
The category is for the best overall performer in men’s T20I cricket during the year. Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 1164 runs in 31 matches in the year, is the sole Indian nominated in this category.
Suryakumar Yadav
Sikandar Raza
Sam Curran
Mohammad Rizwan
ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year
This is for the best performer in women’s cricket pertaining to the shortest format. India’s Smriti Mandhana finds herself nominated in this category.
Smriti Mandhana
Nida Dar
Sophie Devine
Tahlia McGrath
ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year
This award is for the best emerging cricketer among men during the year. India’s left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh, who picked 33 T20I wickets, is in running for this award.
Marco Jansen
Ibrahim Zadran
Finn Allen
Arshdeep Singh
ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year
It is the women’s equivalent of the above award. Two Indians are vying for an award in this category. Renuka Singh, who picked 40 wickets across ODI and T20Is, and Yastika Bhatia, who scored 425 runs across the two formats, are the contenders.
Renuka Singh
Darcie Brown
Alice Capsey
Yastika Bhatia
