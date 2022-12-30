ICC have announced nominees in all nine individual categories to recognise the best cricketers and teams of 2022.

The year witnessed high profile events in ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, Men’s T20 World Cup and many well-contested bilateral series.

Comprising of prominent cricket writers and broadcasters, the nominees come from different countries across the globe.

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year

The category is for best overall performer in men’s international cricket across all three formats (Tests, ODIs and T20Is). The nominees are:

Babar Azam

Ben Stokes

Sikandar Raza

Tim Southee

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year

It is the women’s equivalent for the above award and recognises the best women’s cricketer of the year. Smriti Mandhana is the only Indian woman in contention in this category. Mandhana scored 1290 runs in 38 matches across T20I and ODIs.

Nat Sciver

Smriti Mandhana

Amelia Kerr

Beth Mooney

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year

It is for the best overall performer in men’s Test cricket during 2022.

Ben Stokes

Jonny Bairstow

Usman Khawaja

Kagiso Rabada

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year

It is for the best performer in men’s ODI cricket during the calendar year.

Babar Azam

Adam Zampa

Sikandar Raza

Shai Hope

ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year

This category recognises the best overall performer in women’s ODI cricket.

Shabnim Ismail

Amelia Kerr

Nat Sciver

Alyssa Healy

ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year

The category is for the best overall performer in men’s T20I cricket during the year. Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 1164 runs in 31 matches in the year, is the sole Indian nominated in this category.

Suryakumar Yadav

Sikandar Raza

Sam Curran

Mohammad Rizwan

ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year

This is for the best performer in women’s cricket pertaining to the shortest format. India’s Smriti Mandhana finds herself nominated in this category.

Smriti Mandhana

Nida Dar

Sophie Devine

Tahlia McGrath

ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year

This award is for the best emerging cricketer among men during the year. India’s left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh, who picked 33 T20I wickets, is in running for this award.

Marco Jansen

Ibrahim Zadran

Finn Allen

Arshdeep Singh

ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year

It is the women’s equivalent of the above award. Two Indians are vying for an award in this category. Renuka Singh, who picked 40 wickets across ODI and T20Is, and Yastika Bhatia, who scored 425 runs across the two formats, are the contenders.

Renuka Singh

Darcie Brown

Alice Capsey

Yastika Bhatia

