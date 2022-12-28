Arshdeep Singh is one of four players nominated for ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2022 award. The other three players are South Africa’s Marco Jansen, Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran and New Zealand’s Finn Allen.

Arshdeep picked 33 T20I wickets in a breakout year where he debuted against England in July. He also featured in the ODI series against New Zealand but it was in the shortest format that he made his presence felt.

The left-arm seamer played 21 T20Is, averaged 18.12 with economy rate of 8.17 and a strike rate of 13.30 in a remarkable year.

The 23-year-old also didn’t buckle under pressure and social media criticism while being handed the white ball in Powerplay and death overs.

Arguably his most memorable performance came at the T20 World Cup against Pakistan. Helped by his pace and swing, Arshdeep removed Babar Azam with first ball leg before and added the dismissal of Mohammad Rizwan in the next over.

He returned in the death overs to curtail Asif Ali, finishing with 3/32 from his four overs.

South Africa’s left-arm seamer Jansen bolstered South Africa’s already strong bowling attack with 36 Test wickets in the season.

Besides the bowlers, two openers have also found themselves as nominees. Afghanistan’s Zadan scored 431 ODI runs and 367 T20I runs which also included three centuries.

Allen built on his first T20I appearance in 2021 with a stellar year. He scored 411 T20I runs and 387 ODI runs. The 23-year-old blitzed to 42 runs from 24 balls against Australia at the T20 World Cup in highlight showing from the year. He also scored 62 from 42 balls against Pakistan in the tri-series that also featured Bangladesh.

ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2022 award nominees: Marco Jansen (South Africa), Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan), Finn Allen (New Zealand) and Arshdeep Singh (India).

