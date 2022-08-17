ICC announces men's FTP for 2023-27, India to host Australia, England in Test series

New Delhi: International Cricket Council (ICC) released the Men's Future Tours Programme (FTP) that covers the period of 2023-27, confirming the international calendar for Full Member Nations across formats.

In total, there will be 777 international matches - 173 Tests, 281 ODIs and 323 T20Is - in the 2023-2027 FTP cycle compared to the 694 in the current one. India will be playing 27 ODI matches before the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

The extensive and elaborate international cricket calendar has also dispelled theories and notions of the rise of T20 leagues across the world.

Men in Blue will play 5 match Test series against England and Australia in the cycle. India will be playing 44 Tests, 63 ODI and 76 T20I from 18 August, 2022 to February 2027.

England will play the most Tests in the cycle (22), followed by Australia (21) and India (20).

Australia, England and India will all play five-match Test series as part of the third and fourth editions of the World Test Championship, which also comprises 19 two-match series and five three-match series each in the two editions of the Championship that run from 2023-25 and 2025-27.

One of the highlights of the FTP are the two sets of five-match Border-Gavaskar Test series (between India and Australia) in each of the upcoming cycles of the ICC World Test Championship.

In the fiercely competitive rivalry, Australia will welcome India for a five-match series in the 2023-25 WTC cycle while a reciprocal tour is set to be played in the 2025-27 cycle.

It will be the first time in over 30 years that the two sides will clash in a five-match Test series, the last time being 1992.

In addition to bilateral cricket, this four-year cycle will witness a single edition each of the Men's Cricket World Cup and Champions Trophy, and two editions each of the Men's T20 World Cups and WTC finals.

West Indies and the USA will host the T20 World Cup in 2024, which will be followed by the return of the Champions Trophy in 2025 to be hosted by Pakistan.

India and Sri Lanka will jointly host the T20 World Cup in 2026 and the FTP cycle will be rounded off by the Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in 2027.

ICC GM of Cricket Wasim Khan said: “I’d like to thank our Members for the effort that has gone into creating this FTP for the next four years. We are incredibly lucky to have three vibrant formats of the game, with an outstanding programme of ICC global events and strong bilateral and domestic cricket and this FTP is designed to allow all cricket to flourish.”

(with inputs from ANI)

