West Indies are on the verge of missing an ICC ODI World Cup for the first time after suffering two defeats in the group stage of the Qualifiers 2023 which is being played in Zimbabwe.

West Indies lost to Zimbabwe and then later in a thrilling fashion in a Super Over to the Netherlands to finish third in the Group A of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers.

The 1975 and 1979 world champions have made it to the Super Sixes and the top two teams at the end of this stage will qualify for the World Cup 2023 which will take place in India.

Despite entering the Super Sixes, West Indies have a disadvantage as compared to other teams.

In the Qualifiers the teams are allowed to carry forward points and NRR (net run rate) from the group stage but only those that they collected against teams that have also reached the Super Sixes.

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe already have four points each while Scotland and Netherlands have two respectively.

West Indies and Oman are the only sides that start with 0 points.

How can West Indies reach the World Cup 2023?

The most simple equation is for West Indies to win their next three matches, against Sri Lanka, Scotland, and Oman and hope that only one more team manages to get to six points.

If more than one team reaches six points then West Indies will need a superior NRR.

Currently, West Indies have an NRR of -0.350, while Sri Lanka lead with +2.698 NNR and Zimbabwe boast an NRR of +0.982.

Most of the scenarios are quite complex but the biggest threat is from Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. In which case, West Indies will hope they don’t win more than one match each. Both teams can reach eight points which West Indies can’t.

For West Indies to qualify without the help of NRR they will need Sri Lanka to lose all their matches and Zimbabwe to win all of theirs. Also, if Sri Lanka lose to West Indies and win the remaining two, Zimbabwe lose all of theirs, Oman win two and Scotland and the Netherlands manage to win just one each then Sri Lanka will top and West Indies will come second.

