In a stunning game of cricket, the Netherlands downed West Indies in the Group A match of the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers on Monday with Logan van Beek smashing 30 runs in a Super Over.

The game which was played at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare saw West Indies bat first and smash 374/6 with Nicholas Pooran leading from the front as he scored 104 not out off 65 balls. Brandon King accumulated 76 off 81, while Johnson Charles added 54 off 55.

The Group A game looked done and dusted after the first innings but Netherlands had other ideas and Teja Nidamanuru scored a magnificent 111 of 76 and was well supported by captain Scott Edwards who amassed 67 off 47 as the European side almost reached the 375-run target.

However, Alzarri Joseph got the wicket of Logan van Beek (28 off 14) on the last ball of the match to restrict Netherlands to 374 and send the contest into a Super Over.

Logan van Beek was once again given the duty to bat in the Super Over and the all-rounder went all berserk against Jason Holder.

The six balls of the Super Over for the Netherlands read: 4,6,4,6,6,4.

This is the biggest Super Over score in the history of cricket.

Logan van Beek had more left in the tank as he returned to bowl the Super Over for Netherlands and after conceding a six and two singles, dismissed Johnson Charles and Jason Holder to propel the Netherlands to a famous win.

