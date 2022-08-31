Hong Kong team comprising student, delivery guys, businessmen make big sacrifices to reach Asia Cup

Private coaching, food delivery, jewellery business, administration, and university graduation – the Hong Kong cricket team is in all sorts of work to earn a livelihood when not playing cricket.

The Hong Kong team will play India in their Asia Cup contest on Wednesday evening at the Dubai International Stadium. This will be the biggest match they will play in the last three months – the period wherein they have been continuously touring or different tournaments or preparatory camps.

They have been travelling for so long that Babar Hayat, Ehsan Khan, and Yasim Murtaza have had their first child but have only seen their newborns over video calls.

“A majority of our squad have to earn a living outside of what they get from Cricket Hong Kong, who have been very supportive despite no cricket for more than two years,” head coach Trent Johnston told ESPN Cricinfo. “But we only have a certain amount of time with the players and have to maximise that.

“There were probably six lockdowns. We didn’t have training for over a year. The boys were doing their strength and conditioning sessions over Zoom, from their homes, car park and local parks. The commitment they’ve shown has been phenomenal. They never questioned anything or complained but have just got on with it,” the former Ireland captain added.

Hong Kong overcame the strong sides of UAE and Kuwait in the Asia Cup qualifiers, even after they failed to make a mark at the T20 World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe in June 2022.

“I’m pleased for the whole group that we put in three good games [against Singapore, Kuwait and UAE] in Oman and now have an opportunity to play India and Pakistan.”

However, the most intriguing aspect is that the players have to work in different fields besides cricket to earn a regular salary.

“Three or four players do private coaching, either at a cricket club or one-on-one coaching,” Johnston said. “A high percentage of the boys are delivery drivers with Food Panda or Deliveroo. Kinchit Shah, the vice-captain, is in the jewellery trade. Scott McKechnie has his own business that offers him slight flexibility to come on out as long as he has internet. Young Ayush [Shukla], our opening bowler, is in university. A couple of guys are doing administration.

“So all of them have sacrificed a lot over the past three months to come over and play cricket. I can’t thank their families enough. The wives and girlfriends, kids that are waiting for their dad to come back. Not one guy in the team has told me they have to go home. Their partners have been phenomenal and kept the house moving, I thank them a hell of a lot.”

Several players from the 2018 side that competed India have already left cricket for other professions. A few have also left Hong Kong Cricket for opportunities with other cricket-playing nations. For Instance, then captain Anshuman Rath has moved to the Indian domestic circuit, whereas Mark Chapman has played for New Zealand and currently is in their A squad.

Hong Kong are definitely the dark horse for the Asia Cup. However, the coach suggests that they will cherish playing India and Pakistan and have plans to stage a coup.

“The last three games in Oman, we got the most enjoyment out of it. We missed out in the T20 World Cup qualifiers 2019 in UAE despite having Oman on the racks. Last week [at the qualifiers], against UAE, we were ruthless enough to get the win. To see the smile on their faces after the UAE game, you probably don’t see scenes like that unless you win a World Cup.

“It means a lot to the guys, given the sacrifice they’ve put in. Now to be able to play India and Pakistan, they deserve to be here. We’re not just going to turn up and be the whipping boys. We’re going to try and cause an upset or two while we’re here.”

