India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup: The mighty India will test Hong Kong’s abilities – who qualified for the group stage after beating the likes of UAE and Kuwait in the qualifiers and are emerging as a new superpower amongst the Asian associate members.

India will aim to qualify for the Super 4 stage, after already having beaten Pakistan in their first match of the tournament. Hong Kong, on the other hand, will look to move an inch further from their 2018 heroics and surge a coup over the defending champions.

The South Asian side will look to battle the star-studded Indian batting with their trio of spinners who were influential during the qualifiers and picked up 16 wickets between themselves.

India on the other hand will look to have KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in their prime form as they face relatively weaker bowling.

When will India vs Hong Kong be played in the Asia Cup?

India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match will be played on 31 August, Wednesday.

What time will the India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match start?

India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match will start at 7.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM.

Where will India vs Hong Kong be played in the Asia Cup?

India vs Hong Kong will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

How can I watch India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match LIVE?

The India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match will be telecast on Star Sports Network and live streamed on the Hotstar app. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan(c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie(wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ateeq Iqbal, Mohammad Waheed, Ayush Shukla, Dhananjay Rao, Ahan Trivedi, Wajid Shah, Aftab Hussain

