Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • 'Historic!': Twitter reacts as India women's cricket team qualify for Commonwealth Games gold medal match

Cricket

'Historic!': Twitter reacts as India women's cricket team qualify for Commonwealth Games gold medal match

'Historic!': Twitter reacts as India women's cricket team qualify for Commonwealth Games gold medal match

File photo of India women's cricket team. Twitter/BCCI

The Indian women's team defeated hosts England by four runs to enter the final of the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

Opting to bat, Smriti Mandhana blasted 61 and Jemimah Rodrigues' produced a useful 44 not out to power India to a healthy 164 for 5 in the semifinal. In reply, England managed 160 for six in their stipulated 20 overs with Natalie Sciver (41) and Danielle Wyatt (35) scoring the most runs for the hosts.

Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally

Brief Scores: India: 164 for 5 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 61; Freya Kemp 2/22); England: 160 for 6 in 20 overs (Natalie Sciver 41; Sneh Rana 2/28).

Upon the historic win, wishes from all over India and globe poured on Twitter. Eminent names from the cricket fraternity

FINALS, here we come #TeamIndia #GoForGlory pic.twitter.com/wSYHmlv3rb

— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) August 6, 2022

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for our complete coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 06, 2022 19:21:55 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Commonwealth Games: Watch | Top 5 India moments from CWG Day 6 as medal tally rises to 18
Sports

Commonwealth Games: Watch | Top 5 India moments from CWG Day 6 as medal tally rises to 18

On an eventful day, India opened their account in track and field events, Sourav Ghoshal bagged historic squash singles medal, India women’s hockey and cricket team entered the last four after dominating their last group match.

Commonwealth Games: ‘I don't need to be Harman or Smriti, happy being own self,’ says Jemimah Rodrigues
First Cricket News

Commonwealth Games: ‘I don't need to be Harman or Smriti, happy being own self,’ says Jemimah Rodrigues

The opportunities she got at The Hundred tournament for the Northern Superchargers last year played a pivotal role in helping her grasp the English conditions and gave her ample confidence to perform at the CWG in Birmingham.

Commonwealth Games: Indian spinners throw away match they had no business losing
First Cricket News

Commonwealth Games: Indian spinners throw away match they had no business losing

The left-arm spin of Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Radha Yadav were quite frankly pathetic. With such a massive boost from Renuka, with Deepti Sharma adding another wicket early, all the left-armers had to do was to keep it tight and on the stumps.