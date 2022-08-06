'Historic!': Twitter reacts as India women's cricket team qualify for Commonwealth Games gold medal match

The Indian women's team defeated hosts England by four runs to enter the final of the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.
Opting to bat, Smriti Mandhana blasted 61 and Jemimah Rodrigues' produced a useful 44 not out to power India to a healthy 164 for 5 in the semifinal. In reply, England managed 160 for six in their stipulated 20 overs with Natalie Sciver (41) and Danielle Wyatt (35) scoring the most runs for the hosts.
Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally
Brief Scores: India: 164 for 5 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 61; Freya Kemp 2/22); England: 160 for 6 in 20 overs (Natalie Sciver 41; Sneh Rana 2/28).
Upon the historic win, wishes from all over India and globe poured on Twitter. Eminent names from the cricket fraternity
FINALS, here we come #TeamIndia #GoForGlory pic.twitter.com/wSYHmlv3rb
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) August 6, 2022
! @ImHarmanpreet's brigade have done it. They have guaranteed us our first medal in cricket at the Commonwealth Games! Bring home the gold, Queens! Getty • #INDvENG #ENGvIND #B2022 #CWG2022 #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/96rgqfNSNG — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) August 6, 2022
That winning moment #TeamIndia #ENGvIND #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/SfyzexPx7M
— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 6, 2022
Either Gold or Silver for Women's #IndianCricketTeam Always felt they were not comfortable playing under Tapsee Pannu. Legend gets empty theatres & #TeamIndia possibly gets a full house for the finals.#indvseng #INDvENG #ENGvIND #CommonwealthGames #CommonweathGames2022 pic.twitter.com/HksKfv2jW4 — ENIGMA (@ssaannddeepp18) August 6, 2022
#TeamIndia, led by @ImHarmanpreet, are through to the @birminghamcg22 cricket final!@BCCIWomen are assured of a silver, but we will be gunning for GOLD! #EkIndiaTeamIndia | @ghosh_annesha | #B2022 pic.twitter.com/q5Atj1wtjl
— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 6, 2022
A historic moment for Indian Women’s Cricket as #TeamIndia marches into the final of the Commonwealth Games beating hosts England in a thrilling semi-final. Well done, #TeamIndia! We are all very proud of you. Let’s aim for the gold! @BCCIwomen#CWC2022 #B2022 pic.twitter.com/nJhFI2dU2J — Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 6, 2022
! We defeat England in their backyard and will play for the tomorrow!
What an iconic victory this was!
Getty • #INDvENG #ENGvIND #B2022 #CWG2022 #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/E7UUZ6qhy9
— The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) August 6, 2022
The same feeling when India men beat England men in the 1983 World Cup semi-final. Today three cheers to the Indian women!#INDvENG #IndvsEng #CommonwealthGames #commonwealthgames2022 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 6, 2022
Medal confirmation ➡️ Done ✅
Let’s go for the , girls
: @BCCIWomen | #INDvENG #Birmingham2022 #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/m8nXIbAPeJ
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) August 6, 2022
British ki hi banayi league main British ke hi banaye game main British ko hi harana Goosebumps, proud of you girls. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/jiRtyLfisN — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) August 6, 2022
#INDvENG
Queens pic.twitter.com/6gSI1q8kJ2
— Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) August 6, 2022
(With inputs from PTI)
Click here for our complete coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
On an eventful day, India opened their account in track and field events, Sourav Ghoshal bagged historic squash singles medal, India women’s hockey and cricket team entered the last four after dominating their last group match.
The opportunities she got at The Hundred tournament for the Northern Superchargers last year played a pivotal role in helping her grasp the English conditions and gave her ample confidence to perform at the CWG in Birmingham.
The left-arm spin of Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Radha Yadav were quite frankly pathetic. With such a massive boost from Renuka, with Deepti Sharma adding another wicket early, all the left-armers had to do was to keep it tight and on the stumps.