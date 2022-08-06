'Historic!': Twitter reacts as India women's cricket team qualify for Commonwealth Games gold medal match

The Indian women's team defeated hosts England by four runs to enter the final of the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

Opting to bat, Smriti Mandhana blasted 61 and Jemimah Rodrigues' produced a useful 44 not out to power India to a healthy 164 for 5 in the semifinal. In reply, England managed 160 for six in their stipulated 20 overs with Natalie Sciver (41) and Danielle Wyatt (35) scoring the most runs for the hosts.

Brief Scores: India: 164 for 5 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 61; Freya Kemp 2/22); England: 160 for 6 in 20 overs (Natalie Sciver 41; Sneh Rana 2/28).

Upon the historic win, wishes from all over India and globe poured on Twitter. Eminent names from the cricket fraternity

FINALS, here we come #TeamIndia #GoForGlory pic.twitter.com/wSYHmlv3rb

— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) August 6, 2022

Either Gold or Silver for Women's #IndianCricketTeam Always felt they were not comfortable playing under Tapsee Pannu. Legend gets empty theatres & #TeamIndia possibly gets a full house for the finals.#indvseng #INDvENG #ENGvIND #CommonwealthGames #CommonweathGames2022 pic.twitter.com/HksKfv2jW4 — ENIGMA (@ssaannddeepp18) August 6, 2022

A historic moment for Indian Women’s Cricket as #TeamIndia marches into the final of the Commonwealth Games beating hosts England in a thrilling semi-final. Well done, #TeamIndia! We are all very proud of you. Let’s aim for the gold! @BCCIwomen#CWC2022 #B2022 pic.twitter.com/nJhFI2dU2J — Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 6, 2022

The same feeling when India men beat England men in the 1983 World Cup semi-final. Today three cheers to the Indian women!#INDvENG #IndvsEng #CommonwealthGames #commonwealthgames2022 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 6, 2022

British ki hi banayi league main British ke hi banaye game main British ko hi harana Goosebumps, proud of you girls. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/jiRtyLfisN — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) August 6, 2022

(With inputs from PTI)

