Highlights, West Indies vs South Africa, 5th T20I in Grenada, Full Cricket Score: Proteas win by 25 runs

South Africa beat West Indies by 25 runs
|South Africa
|West Indies
|168/4 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.4
|143/9 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.15
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Akeal Hosein
|not out
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Fidel Edwards
|not out
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Kagiso Rabada
|4
|0
|24
|2
|Lungi Ngidi
|4
|0
|32
|3
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 142/9 (19.2)
|
1 (1) R/R: 1.5
Akeal Hosein 1(1)
Fidel Edwards 0(3)
|
Obed McCoy 1(3) S.R (33.33)
c Wiaan Mulder b Lungi Ngidi
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Toss report: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and chose to bat first against the West Indies in the final T20 International of their five-match contest at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Saturday.
This is the first time in the series that a team has chosen to bat first, a decision no doubt influenced by the tourists’ failure to chase a target of 168 in the previous fixture two days earlier which allowed the home side to pull level at 2-2 and set up the finale as a series decider.
With West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen sidelined by a shoulder injury sustained in the field on Tuesday, his place has been taken by Akeal Hosein, who also bowls left-arm orthodox spin. Hosein will be making his T20 International debut.
South Africa also have an injury concern with pacer Anrich Nortje resting a bruised knee.
Mindful of the spin-friendly conditions in the previous matches, the Proteas have drafted in another left-arm spinner, Bjorn Fortuin, in place of Nortje while their batting line-up has been adjusted with opening batsman Reeza Hendricks dropped and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder coming into the middle-order.
Teams: West Indies – Kieron Pollard (capt), Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards.
South Africa – Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.
Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite (BAR), Joel Wilson (TRI)
Match Referee: Sir Richie Richardson (ANT)
With inputs from AFP
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
ICC match referee Richie Richardson imposed the sanction after the hosts were ruled to be three overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.
Set a target of 168 after captain Kieron Pollard belted an unbeaten 51 off 25 balls with five sixes and two fours to lift the West Indies to 167 for six, the Proteas relied heavily on the consistent Quinton de Kock in their quest to clinch the contest ahead of the final match on Saturday at the same venue.
West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard slammed his players for not learning from their past mistakes.