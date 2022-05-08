Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs RCB, Full Cricket Score and Update: Hasaranga's five-fer helps RCB thrash SRH by 67 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore At Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 08 May, 2022

08 May, 2022
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

192/3 (20.0 ov)

Match 54
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad

125/10 (19.2 ov)

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs

Live Blog
Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad
192/3 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.6 125/10 (19.2 ov) - R/R 6.47

Match Ended

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs

Fazalhaq Farooqi - 2

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 8

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Fazalhaq Farooqi not out 2 8 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Josh Hazlewood 4 0 17 2
Harshal Patel 3.2 0 20 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 125/10 (19.2)

11 (11) R/R: 4.12

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 8(9) S.R (88.88)

c Faf du Plessis b Harshal Patel
Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs RCB, Full Cricket Score and Update: Hasaranga's five-fer helps RCB thrash SRH by 67 runs

19:38 (IST)

That brings us to the end of Match 54 of IPL 2022 with the second meeting between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore also turning out to be a one-sided affair — although it's RCB that ends up collecting two points and giving their Net Run Rate a massive boost on this occasion. Faf du Plessis' side also go level on points with Rajasthan Royals after collecting their seventh win of the season, and one more victory from here should pretty much seal the deal for them. As for the Sunrisers, they've now suffered a fourth defeat in a row, though they're by no means out of the playoffs race yet.

For now, this is Amit signing off. Do follow our coverage of the second game of the Sunday double-header, with Chennai Super Kings taking on Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Click here to follow live updates.

19:34 (IST)

Wanindu Hasaranga has been adjudged the Player of the Match for his match-winning haul of 5/18!

19:26 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Bhuvneshwar's the last man to fall, holing out to Faf du Plessis at long off as Harshal grabs the remaining wicket. Royal Challengers Bangalore produce an emphatic turnaround against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the side that had bundled them out for a paltry 68 in an embarrassing defeat earlier this season, as they thrash the 'Orange Army' by 67 runs to continue their march towards the IPL 2022 playoffs! SRH 125 all out

Bhuvneshwar c du Plessis b Patel 8(9)

19:23 (IST)

After 19 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 125/9 ( Bhuvneshwar Kumar 8 , Fazalhaq Farooqi 2)

IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB Live Score: Seven off Hazlewood’s final over of the evening, including a boundary to Bhuvneshwar off the second ball as he pulls a short ball down the ground towards long on. Hazlewood signs off with 2/17 from his quota. One more over to go, with SRH needing 69 more to win.

19:21 (IST)

After 18 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 117/9 ( Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2 , Fazalhaq Farooqi 1)

IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB Live Score: Bhuvneshwar and Farooqi, both batting on nought at the start of this over, manage to negotiate their way through Harshal’s third over, with three singles coming off it. Will be something of a moral victory if the Sunrisers are able to hold on till the last ball. SRH need 76 off 12.

19:19 (IST)

After 17 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 114/9 ( Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0 , Fazalhaq Farooqi 0)

IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB Live Score: What an over from Wanindu Hasaranga! It’s a double-wicket-maiden from the Sri Lankan leg-spinner as he dismisses Shashank and Umran off successive balls to collect only the third five-for of the season, and put RCB on the brink of a huge win! He signs off with match-winning figures of 4-1-18-5! SRH need 79 off 18.

19:15 (IST)
wkt

OUT! And now Hasaranga's on a hattrick! Appeals for an LBW right away after hitting Malik on the front pad bang in front of middle, and this time the umpire raises his finger. Malik attempts to review, and gets 'Umpire's Call' on wickets. RCB one wicket away from victory. Can Hasaranga finish things off in style? SRH 114/9

Malik LBW Hasaranga 0(1)

19:13 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Shashank attempts to collect his second maximum of the innings, but ends up mistiming the ball towards long on, where Maxwell grabs an easy catch. Fourth wicket of the innings for Hasaranga! SRH 114/8

Shashank c Maxwell b Hasaranga 8(9)

19:11 (IST)

IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB Live Score: Hazlewood ends Sunrisers’ hopes by removing a well-set Tripathi and Tyagi off successive deliveries. Bhuvneshwar walks out facing the hat-trick ball, and manages to block it. Three runs and two wickets from the over. SRH need 79 off 24.

19:10 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Two-in-two for Josh Hazlewod, and the Aussie seamer is on a hat-trick all of a sudden! Tyagi departs for a golden duck after getting a thick top-edge off an attempted pull, resulting in a sitter for Patidar at point. SRH 114/8
 

Tyagi c Patidar b Hazlewood 0(1)

15:02 (IST)

TOSS: RCB win the toss and skipper Faf du Plessis opts to bat

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live update - Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs RCB cricket score, 54th IPL Match Live Coverage: Hasaranga's 5/18 helps RCB bundle SRH out for a meagre 125 after Du Plessis' unbeaten 73 and Karthik's blistering 30 not out helped them post a challenging 192/3.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next match at the Wankhede Stadium on 8 May. The Kane Williamson-led SRH come into this match on the back of three straight defeats and they need to get their campaign back on track if they aim to make it to the playoffs.

Kane Williamson and Faf du Plessis, captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively. Sportzpics

Kane Williamson and Faf du Plessis, captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively. Sportzpics

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore ended their losing streak with a convincing win over the Chennai Super Kings in their last encounter. Although their batting did not fire as expected, a solid bowling performance led by Josh Hazlewood and Harshal Patel saw them clinch a very important victory Virat Kohli now needs to perform and if this happens, this RCB side will have all their bases covered.

When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore match be played?

The SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 match will take place on 8 May.

Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore match be held?

The SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore match start?

The SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 match will begin from 3:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 3 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The SRB vs RCB match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Dinesh Karthik, Sherfane Rutherford, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Priyam Garg, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips.

May 08, 2022 19:38:59 IST

