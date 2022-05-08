Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs RCB, Full Cricket Score and Update: Hasaranga's five-fer helps RCB thrash SRH by 67 runs

That brings us to the end of Match 54 of IPL 2022 with the second meeting between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore also turning out to be a one-sided affair — although it's RCB that ends up collecting two points and giving their Net Run Rate a massive boost on this occasion. Faf du Plessis' side also go level on points with Rajasthan Royals after collecting their seventh win of the season, and one more victory from here should pretty much seal the deal for them. As for the Sunrisers, they've now suffered a fourth defeat in a row, though they're by no means out of the playoffs race yet.

