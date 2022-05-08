Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Chennai Super Kings Vs Delhi Capitals LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Chennai Super Kings Vs Delhi Capitals At Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, 08 May, 2022

08 May, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings

29/0 (4.1 ov)

Match 55
Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals

Yet To Bat

Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals
29/0 (4.1 ov) - R/R 6.96

Play In Progress

Ruturaj Gaikwad - 13

Devon Conway - 14

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Ruturaj Gaikwad Batting 13 12 0 1
Devon Conway Batting 14 14 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Khaleel Ahmed 2 0 9 0
Axar Patel 0.1 0 0 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

29 (29) R/R: 6.69

Devon Conway 14(14)

0 0(0) S.R (0)
Tata IPL 2022 CSK vs DC Live Cricket Score and Update: CSK off to steady start

Tata IPL 2022 CSK vs DC Live Cricket Score and Update: CSK off to steady start

19:51 (IST)

IPL 2022 CSK vs DC 

After 4 overs,Chennai Super Kings 29/0 ( Ruturaj Gaikwad 13 , Devon Conway 14)

It has been a good contest between Khaleel and the CSK openers. While he has been bowling good lines and lengths, the batters are keeping the scoreboard moving with singles. 

Full Scorecard
19:46 (IST)

IPL 2022 CSK vs DC

After 3 overs,Chennai Super Kings 24/0 ( Ruturaj Gaikwad 11 , Devon Conway 11)

An expensive over from the South African as he gives away 15 in that one. The CSK openers have pushed the paddle in this over.  

Full Scorecard
19:44 (IST)
four

IPL 2022 CSK vs DC 
FOUR! Bad delivery from Nortje. It was a FREE HIT and the pacer comes round the wicket to Conway and bowls a back of the length ball, going down the leg. Conway just helps the ball in its way to get a boundary towards the deep fine leg region. 

Full Scorecard
19:41 (IST)
six

IPL 2022 CSK vs DC 
SIX! Gaikwad welcomes Nortje with a MAXIMUM. Touch fuller from the fast bowler around the leg stump channel and Gaikwad comes down the track, makes space for himself and hammers that one over long on boundary. 

Full Scorecard
19:40 (IST)

IPL 2022 CSK vs DC 

After 2 overs,Chennai Super Kings 9/0 ( Ruturaj Gaikwad 3 , Devon Conway 5)

A good, tight over from Khaleel Ahmed first up. The left-hander has kept the batters silent. 

Full Scorecard
19:34 (IST)

IPL 2022 CSK vs DC 

After 1 overs,Chennai Super Kings 5/0 ( Ruturaj Gaikwad 1 , Devon Conway 4)

A good over from Shardul despite a boundary coming in that one. The right-hander has bowled in good areas. 

Full Scorecard
19:32 (IST)
four

IPL 2022 CSK vs DC 
FOUR! Conway won't shy away from putting that one away. On to his pads and the left-hander finds the gap on the on side to get his first boundary. 

Full Scorecard
19:29 (IST)

IPL 2022 CSK vs DC 
The players are out in the middle. Shardul will bowl the first over for DC while Conway and Ruturaj will open the innings for CSK. 

Full Scorecard
19:08 (IST)

IPL 2022 CSK vs DC 
Playing XI
CSK: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

Full Scorecard
19:07 (IST)

IPL 2022 CSK vs DC 
Playing XI
DC: David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ripal Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live update - Tata IPL 2022 CSK vs DC cricket score, 55th IPL Match Live Coverage: Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bowl

PREVIEW: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings had their playoffs hopes dashed in their last contest against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Chennai-based franchise will be hoping to salvage their campaign and win their remaining games when they encounter a confident Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals are currently placed fifth in the points table, with 10 points in 10 games. They come into this match after their 21-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last outing. The Rishabh Pant-lead team need to be wary of Chennai. While MS Dhoni's side is all but out of contention, they would still want to spoil the party of several other teams.

Barring David Warner, none of other Delhi batters have been as consistent. Time has come for captain Rishabh Pant and Mitchell Marsh to convert starts into substantial scores. The form of Rovman Powell will give them a lot of confidence heading into this match.

When will the Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals match be played?

The CSK vs DC IPL 2022 match will take place on 8 May.

Where will the Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals match be held?

The CSK vs DC IPL 2022 match will be held at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals match start?

The CSK vs DC IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch CSK vs DC IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The CSK vs DC IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The CSK vs DC match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the CSK vs DC IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (Captain), Ravindra Jadeja Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Dwaine Pretorius, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 08, 2022 19:52:16 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

GT vs PBKS Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update
First Cricket News

GT vs PBKS Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

GT vs PBKS Match 48 Predicted Playing 11 - My Tata IPL team 2022 prediction Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report
First Cricket News

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022 Match 48- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs,  Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

IPL 2022: How Indian left-arm pacers have fared in the tournament so far
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: How Indian left-arm pacers have fared in the tournament so far

We now take a look at the left-arm quick bowlers and how they have performed in the competition so far.