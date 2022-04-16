Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 MI vs LSG Full Cricket Score: Lucknow win by 18 runs; Mumbai suffer sixth straight loss

Mumbai Indians Vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE SCORE (t20)

Mumbai Indians Vs Lucknow Super Giants At Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 16 April, 2022

16 April, 2022
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants

199/4 (20.0 ov)

Match 26
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

181/9 (20.0 ov)

Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs

Live Blog
Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai Indians
199/4 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.95 181/9 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.05

Match Ended

Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs

Jasprit Bumrah - 0

Tymal Mills - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Jasprit Bumrah not out 0 0 0 0
Tymal Mills not out 0 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jason Holder 4 0 34 1
Dushmantha Chameera 4 0 48 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 181/9 (19.5)

0 (0) R/R: 0

Kieron Pollard 25(14) S.R (178.57)

c Marcus Stoinis b Dushmantha Chameera
19:39 (IST)

LSG are now second in the table with eight points. Mumbai Indians stay at the bottom with six losses from six matches. The debutants are on a roll while the veterans have a lot of work to do. KL Rahul deserves all the credit for his unbeaten ton and that laid the foundation for LSG which in the end proved to be a little too much for Mumbai. That's all from our side for tonight. 

DC take on RCB in the second game tonight. Click here for the blog. 

Bye!

19:32 (IST)

IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Score

After 20 overs,Mumbai Indians 181/9 ( Jasprit Bumrah 0 , Tymal Mills 0)

Lucknow Super Giants win by 18 runs. Mumbai need 26 off the last over but only managed seven. Lost three wickets and have now suffered their sixth consecutive loss.

19:31 (IST)
wkt

IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Score

Pollard c Stoinis b Chameera 25(14)

Very good forward diving catch by Stoinis in the deep and Pollard is gone. It's almost over. 19 needed from 1 ball.

19:30 (IST)
wkt

IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Score

Murugan Ashwin run out (de Kock/Chameera) 6(2)

Ashwin missed trying to play a drive. Pollard ran off for a single and Ashwin was late to respond. 20 more needed.

19:29 (IST)
six

IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Score

Murugan Ashwin slams his first ball for a six. His first IPL six. 

19:28 (IST)
wkt

IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Score

Unadkat run out (Stoinis/de Kock) 14(6)

Mixup between Pollard and Unadkat and the Indian has to depart. He played his part with 14 off six balls. 

19:26 (IST)

After 19 overs,Mumbai Indians 174/6 ( Kieron Pollard 24 , Jaydev Unadkat 14)

IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Score

Holder bowls. Unadkat has put the pressure back on LSG. Four runs came from the first three balls but after that Unadkat cuts loose for a six and four down the ground. Four leg byes and Mumbai need 26 from the last over to win. 

19:23 (IST)
four

IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Score

Fuller ball. Holder misses the mark and Unadkat plays this down the ground.

19:22 (IST)
six

IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Score

Length ball from Holder. Unadkat gets onto his knees and drills it over long-on for a six.

19:19 (IST)

After 18 overs,Mumbai Indians 157/6 ( Kieron Pollard 21 , Jaydev Unadkat 4)

IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Score

Excellent over by Avesh. The first ball was hit to long-on for a four but he continued bowling full on off and Allen departed slicing one to short third. Mumbai need 43 more in the last two overs. 

15:01 (IST)

TOSS: Mumbai Indians win the toss and Rohit Sharma opts to bowl first against LSG.

IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Score: LSG are now second in the table with eight points. Mumbai Indians stay at the bottom with six losses from six matches. The debutants are on a roll while the veterans have a lot of work to do. KL Rahul deserves all the credit for his unbeaten ton and that laid the foundation for LSG which in the end proved to be a little too much for Mumbai.

Preview: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants live score streaming, IPL 2022:  Winless after five matches, Mumbai Indians will be desperate to break their losing streak when they take on a confident Lucknow Super Giants at Mumbai  Brabourne Stadium on 16 April.

Lucknow Super Giants come into this encounter on the back of a heartbreaking loss to Rajasthan Royals in the last game. The side would need their batting to step up and make their presence felt. Their bowlers went the distance against Rajasthan. Hence, KL Rahul could tweak around with the combinations to make his batting line-up more solid.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians look to break losing streak against KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians look to break losing streak against KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

The pitches at Brabourne Stadium have been a belter to bat on. With the game being played in the daytime, dew might not play a decisive role. However, the captain winning the toss could still want to bowl first.

When will the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants match be played?

The MI vs LSG IPL 2022 match will take place on 16 April.

Where will the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants match be held?

The MI vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be held at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants match start?

The MI vs LSG IPL 2022 match will begin from 3.30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 3 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch MI vs LSG IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The MI vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the MI vs LSG IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Fabian Allen, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan (wk), Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Jasprit Bumrah, Daniel Sams,  Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Arshad Khan, Aryan Juyal, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Suryakumar Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Sanjay Yadav, Mayank Markande, Tymal Mills, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Dushmantha Chameera, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Manan Vohra, Ravi Bishnoi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Avesh Khan, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Andrew Tye, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mayank Yadav, Moshin Khan

Updated Date: April 16, 2022 19:42:36 IST

