Tata IPL 2022 DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Update: Maxwell departs for 55 as RCB lose half their side

IPL 2022, DC vs RCB Live Score: Axar returns for his third over of the evening. Shahbaz and Karthik deal in singles in this over, with four of them collected along with a leg bye as the 100 comes up for the Royal Challengers.

Preview: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score streaming, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals will take on Faf du Plessis‘ Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League 2022 on Saturday.

After winning the first game against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals were defeated in their next two matches. However, they got their campaign back on track when they beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the last match. Batting first, Delhi Capitals scored 215 runs and restricted KKR 44 runs short of the target.

After losing their first match to Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore went on to win their next three games. However, their winning juggernaut was brought to a halt by Chennai Super Kings in the previous encounter.

When will the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore match be played?

The DC vs RCB IPL 2022 match will take place on 16 April.

Where will the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore match be held?

The DC vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore match start?

The DC vs RCB IPL 2022 match will begin from 7.30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch the DC vs RCB IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The DC vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the DC vs RCB IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis (c), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul

