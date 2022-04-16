Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Tata IPL 2022 DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Update: Maxwell departs for 55 as RCB lose half their side

Delhi Capitals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Delhi Capitals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore At Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 16 April, 2022

16 April, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

109/5 (14.5 ov)

Match 27
Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals
109/5 (14.5 ov) - R/R 7.35

Play In Progress

Dinesh Karthik (W) - 7

Shahbaz Ahmed - 10

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Shahbaz Ahmed Batting 15 11 2 0
Dinesh Karthik (W) Batting 7 13 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Khaleel Ahmed 2.5 0 18 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 92/5 (11.2)

17 (17) R/R: 4.85

Glenn Maxwell 55(34) S.R (161.76)

c Lalit Yadav b Kuldeep Yadav
Tata IPL 2022 DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Update: Maxwell departs for 55 as RCB lose half their side

20:44 (IST)

After 14 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 102/5 ( Shahbaz Ahmed 9 , Dinesh Karthik (W) 6)

DROPPED! Pant puts down a chance behind the stumps after an audible inside edge off DK’s blade in the third delivery. Kuldeep starts off with four consecutive dots before Karthik pushes the ball towards cover for a single off the fifth. Shahbaz keeps the strike with a single off the last ball. Just two from the over.

Full Scorecard
20:42 (IST)

After 13 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 100/5 ( Shahbaz Ahmed 8 , Dinesh Karthik (W) 5)

Axar returns for his third over of the evening. Shahbaz and Karthik deal in singles in this over, with four of them collected along with a leg bye as the 100 comes up for the Royal Challengers.

Full Scorecard
20:40 (IST)

After 12 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 95/5 ( Shahbaz Ahmed 6 , Dinesh Karthik (W) 2)

What a comeback by Kuldeep. Despite being smashed for 23 runs in his previous over, Pant shows faith in the left-arm spinner, and the Kanpur lad delivers by getting rid of the ‘Big Show’ in the second delivery. New batter Dinesh Karthik nearly meets a similar fate two balls later after mishitting the ball towards cow corner, where the ball falls in no man’s land. Four runs and a wicket from the over.

Full Scorecard
20:39 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Kuldeep gets rid of his tormentor after getting smashed all over the park by Maxwell in his previous over! The 'Big Show' looks to clear the fence once again, but doesn't quite time it as sweetly, and ends up offering long on a simple catch. RCB 92/5

Maxwell c Lalit b Kuldeep 55(34)

Full Scorecard
20:34 (IST)

After 11 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 91/4 ( Glenn Maxwell 55 , Shahbaz Ahmed 4)

Thakur replaces Kuldeep. Couple of leg byes added to the total in the first delivery, followed by a wide two balls later. Maxwell then brings up his half-century with a boundary in the fourth delivery, working the ball towards the fine leg fence. Maxwell collects a brace off the last ball.

Full Scorecard
20:32 (IST)
four

FOUR! Glenn Maxwell brings up his first half-century of the season, and his 13th overall in the league, with a boundary off Thakur. Reaches the milestone in 30 deliveries, collecting seven fours and two sixes along the way. RCB 89/4

Full Scorecard
20:27 (IST)

After 10 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 82/4 ( Glenn Maxwell 49 , Shahbaz Ahmed 4)

Axar continues on the other side of the timeout. Prabhudessai charges down the track and pick the gap between deep midwicket and long on for his first boundary, but perishes the very next ball as an attempted switch hit barely clears the circle at backward point. Shahbaz Ahmed walks out to bat next, and gets off the mark with a boundary off the second delivery that he faces. Two wides conceded in the final delivery, followed by a single to Maxwell, who’s batting on 49 at the end of this over.

Full Scorecard
20:24 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Prabhudessai perishes right after collecting his first boundary, going for a switch hit that barely clears backward point. Kuldeep times his jump well to complete the dismissal. RCB 75/4

Prabhudessai c K Yadav b Patel 6(5)

Full Scorecard
20:18 (IST)

After 9 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 70/3 ( Glenn Maxwell 47 , Suyash Prabhudessai 2)

Kuldeep Yadav’s introduced in the attack in the ninth over, and he’s off to a rough start as Maxwell takes him to the cleaners right away, smashing two sixes and as many fours as 23 runs are plundered in this over! Umpire signals timeout at the end of this over.

Full Scorecard
20:14 (IST)

After 8 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 47/3 ( Glenn Maxwell 24 , Suyash Prabhudessai 2)

Axar’s back. Five runs off the over, including a brace at the start of the over after Maxwell guides the ball through the square leg region. He’s fairly well set on 24 at the end of this over.

Full Scorecard
Load More

19:08 (IST)

Teams:

DC: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.
19:05 (IST)

Faf du Plessis: Pitch does look a bit drier than what we anticipated. Breaking up the overs in the middle is something we spoke about. Harshal Patel is back, which is great. Very sorry about his sister passing away. Akash Deep goes out of the side.
19:04 (IST)

Rishabh Pant: Wicket looks on the drier side. Just one change, Mitch comes in for Sarfaraz. Keep believing in the process and give our hundred per cent.
19:01 (IST)

TOSS: Delhi Capitals win the toss, and skipper Rishabh Pant opts to bowl.

IPL 2022, DC vs RCB Live Score: Axar returns for his third over of the evening. Shahbaz and Karthik deal in singles in this over, with four of them collected along with a leg bye as the 100 comes up for the Royal Challengers.

Preview: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score streaming, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals will take on Faf du Plessis‘ Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League 2022 on Saturday.

After winning the first game against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals were defeated in their next two matches. However, they got their campaign back on track when they beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the last match. Batting first, Delhi Capitals scored 215 runs and restricted KKR 44 runs short of the target.

After losing their first match to Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore went on to win their next three games. However, their winning juggernaut was brought to a halt by Chennai Super Kings in the previous encounter.

When will the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore match be played?

The DC vs RCB IPL 2022 match will take place on 16 April.

Where will the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore match be held?

The DC vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore match start?

The DC vs RCB IPL 2022 match will begin from 7.30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch the DC vs RCB IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The DC vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the DC vs RCB IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis (c), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul

Updated Date: April 16, 2022 20:42:23 IST

