  • Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 CSK vs SRH, Full Cricket Score: Abhishek Sharma fifty guides Hyderabad to 8-wicket win

Chennai Super Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Chennai Super Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad At Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, 09 April, 2022

09 April, 2022
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings

154/7 (20.0 ov)

Match 17
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad

155/2 (17.4 ov)

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets

Live Blog
Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad
154/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.7 155/2 (17.4 ov) - R/R 8.77

Match Ended

Nicholas Pooran (W) - 5

Rahul Tripathi - 4

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Rahul Tripathi not out 39 15 5 2
Nicholas Pooran (W) not out 5 2 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Chris Jordan 3 0 34 0
Dwayne Bravo 2.4 0 29 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 145/2 (17.1)

10 (10) R/R: 20

Abhishek Sharma 75(50) S.R (150)

c Chris Jordan b Dwayne Bravo
19:16 (IST)

SRH will be very happy that they are off the mark. CSK will be disappointed with four consecutive losses, but you can never rule out a comeback from CSK and they need that to start soon. 

The second game of the day is between RCB and MI. Click here to follow the live blog.

We are done here. Bye! 

Full Scorecard
19:09 (IST)

Rahul Tripathi: "It was important for the team to go out there and express ourselves. This win was very important for us. I think Abhishek played extremely well. He took the bowling on and kept up with the run-rate."

Full Scorecard
19:09 (IST)

Ravindra Jadeja: "We are disappointed with bowling but we were 20-25 runs short. We were looking to fight till the end. Tomorrow might be a day off but we'll look to improve. We will talk about where we are lacking."

Full Scorecard
19:08 (IST)

IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Score: SRH have got their first win this season. And they did it in style led by a well-made 75 off 50 from young opener Abhishek Sharma. CSK didn't start well but 155 looked like a good total, unfortunately, they failed to take early wickets and Sharma made them pay with his exquisite batting. Four losses in four matches for CSK now. They need to win sooner rather than later. 

Full Scorecard
19:02 (IST)

IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Score: It's over! SRH beat CSK by eight wickets to get off the mark. Four losses in four matches for CSK.

Full Scorecard
19:00 (IST)
four

IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Score: Outside off fuller ball from Bravo and Pooran opens the bat face and beats the short third.

Full Scorecard
18:58 (IST)
wkt

IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Score: OUT! Sharma' brilliant knock comes to an end as the lofted cover drive is taken in the deep. 

Abhishek Sharma c Jordan b Dwayne Bravo 75(50) 

SRH 145/2.

Full Scorecard
18:56 (IST)

After 17 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 144/1 ( Abhishek Sharma 75 , Rahul Tripathi 35)

IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Score: Big over for SRH and the match is almost over. Tripathi hit a beautiful straight six before top-edging a ball to fine leg fence for a four. He cut a wide ball for second four of the over. 19 from Jordan's over. 11 more required. 

Full Scorecard
18:54 (IST)
four

IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Score: Another four in the over. Wide ball has been cut by Tripathi as he beats the third man.

Full Scorecard
18:52 (IST)
four

IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Score: No ball, free hit and the ball has been hit to fine leg for a four by Tripathi. 

Full Scorecard
Highlights

title-img
18:29 (IST)

IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Score: Finally a wicket for CSK! Williamson gets caught at short extra cover. All the hard work goes in vain.

Williamson c Moeen Ali b Mukesh Choudhary 32(40) 

SRH 89/1.
17:19 (IST)

After 20 overs,Chennai Super Kings 154/7 ( Dwayne Bravo 8 , Chris Jordan 6)

IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Score: 20 overs done! 15 runs from the last over that was bowled by Bhuveneshwar. CSK finish on 154/7 and they would be happy with this. It looks like a good score on a track that appears to be a bit tacky. 
17:16 (IST)

IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Score: Good little knock from Jadeja comes to an end as Williamson takes the catch at cover. Jaddu falls trying to cut a wide ball. 

Jadeja c Williamson b Bhuvneshwar 23(15)

CSK 147/7.
17:03 (IST)

IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Score: Jansen takes his first SRH wicket. Dhoni pulls his shot to the fine leg. The extra bounce does the trick. 

Dhoni c Umran Malik b Marco Jansen 3(6)

CSK 122/6.
16:52 (IST)

IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Score: Soft dismissal! Short ball. Dube wanted to play it over the short third man but unfortunately, it goes straight into the fielder's hands. 

Shivam Dube c Umran Malik b T Natarajan 3(5)

CSK 110/5.
16:48 (IST)

IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Score: Ali hit a six on the last ball. Tried the same again, to clear the straight boundary but gets caught at long on off Markram.

Moeen Ali c Tripathi b Markram 48(35)

CSK 108/4. 
16:42 (IST)

IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Score: Hoping to get a six, Rayudu steps out but ends up finding the fielder at long off. Second wicket for Washington. 

Rayudu c Markram b Washington Sundar 27(27) 

CSK 98/3.
15:57 (IST)

IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Live Score: Bowled! Excellent yorker from Natarajan and all Gaikwad could do was to see the ball uproot his stumps. Terrific stuff. 

Gaikwad b T Natarajan 16(13)

CSK 36/2
15:01 (IST)

TOSS NEWS: SRH have opted to bowl first at the DY Patil Stadium against CSK.

Preview: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to put an end to their winless run this season when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Saturday’s doubleheader.

SRH, on the other hand, have not fared any better. The side too has failed to produce an all-round performance on the turf.

The match will commence at 3.30 pm.

CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja and SRH skipper Kane Williamson. Image: Sportzpics

CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja and SRH skipper Kane Williamson. Image: Sportzpics

Here's everything you need to know about the CSK vs SRH match.

When will the Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad match be played?

The CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 match will take place on 9 April.

Where will the Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad match be held?

The CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be held at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad match start?

The CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 match will begin from 3.30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 3 pm.

Where can you watch CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, K. Bhagath Varma, C.Hari Nishaanth, N. Jagadeesan, K.M. Asif, Simarjeet Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Shashank Singh, R Samarth, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Umran Malik, Saurabh Dubey, Fazhalaq Farooqui, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsIPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 09, 2022 19:17:00 IST

Tags:

