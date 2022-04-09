Tata IPL 2022 RCB vs MI Live Update: Mumbai Indians aim to get points on board with elusive first win

"Batting first might not be that bad an idea," reckons Deep Dasgupta at the pitch report.
"Batting first might not be that bad an idea," reckons Deep Dasgupta at the pitch report.
Meanwhile, back at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are currently facing off with a hope to register their first win. SRH's Abhishek Sharma has scored his maiden IPL fifty while looking to chase down CSK's 154, and Hyderbad need 58 runs off 42 balls to win. You can follow the LIVE blog of that match by clicking the link here.
Let's take a look at the head-to-head numbers between RCB and MI
Total – 29
Royal Challengers Bangalore – 11
Mumbai Indians – 17
Draw- 1 (Bangalore won in Super Over)
RCB vs MI previous game
In the last match between these two sides Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by 54 runs at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Last five results:
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 54 runs
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 2 Wickets
Mumbai Indians won by 5 Wickets
Match Tied; Royal Challengers Bangalore won in Super Over
Mumbai Indians won by 5 Wickets
More than the individual brilliance, Mumbai Indians (MI) need to fire as a unit if they have to effect a turnaround as they gear up to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League in Pune on Saturday.
Mumbai Indians are enduring a poor beginning to the season as they have lost their first three games to remain pointless in the tournament so far.
MI lost by four wickets to Delhi Capitals before suffering a 23-run and five-wicket defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively.
It is imperative for Mumbai that their skipper Rohit gets some run under his belt. He has managed 41, 10 and 3 in the first three games.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Match 18 of IPL 2022 between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Mumbai will be desperate to get that first win and get off the mark in the points table. Stay tuned for more updates.
RCB vs MI Live score: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Match 18 of IPL 2022 between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Mumbai will be desperate to get that first win and get off the mark in the points table. Stay tuned for more updates.
Preview: Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday, 9 April.
Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have impressed everyone with their clinical performance in the last two games, will eye to continue their winning run when they meet a struggling Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have not been at their absolute best and have lost all their 3 matches so far. While their batting has been fairly consistent, the bowling has been below par. The side will try to turn the table of fortune when they square off tonight.
When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians match be played?
The RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match will take place on 9 April.
Where will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians match be held?
The RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match will be held at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.
What time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians match start?
The RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards and the toss will be held at 7 pm.
Where can you watch RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match.
Complete Squads
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, David Willey, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Siddharth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Aneeshwar Gautam, Suyash Prabhudessai
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Live update - Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs PBKS Live cricket score, 8th IPL Match Live Coverage: KKR WIN BY 6 WICKETS! Russell finishes it in style with back to back sixes! Russell smacks it over long off, off Livingstone and then heaves it over deep mid-wicket.
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Live update - Tata IPL 2022 GT vs LSG Live cricket score , 4th IPL Match Live Coverage
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live update - Tata IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB Live cricket score , 3rd IPL Match Live Coverage